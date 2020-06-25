Complacency can allow C-19 Coronavirus to resume after its initial suppression

Constant vigilance is essential to keep C-19 from resuming after its initial suppression. Naturally people and health authorities pleased with suppression tend to become complacent. Young people who think they are going to live forever are particularly complacent. As experience in Hong shows,complacency can be disastrous:
Bloomberg:
"Despite its proximity to mainland China, Hong Kong never saw daily new infections go above 28 cases in the first half of 2020. As people in Singapore—its rival regional hub—were forced to stay home, Hong Kongers thronged bars and beaches as social distancing guidelines were eased through May and June.
The former British colony was lauded for early action and a mask-wearing discipline that seemed to have helped its 7.5 million population avoid the worst. But amid social normalization and self-congratulation in the last few months, loopholes and lax requirements in the quarantine of foreign arrivals were actually quietly seeding the pathogen again. The rapid resumption of social activity then spread it around the city.
"Now, infections have grown to more than 800 in 18 days, and the government is scrambling to reinstate restrictions. The numbers may not seem like a lot to other places facing thousands of new cases, but a worrying metric stands out: officials can’t trace how nearly half of new cases are being transmitted."
800 infection in 18 days is 44 a day not counting those untraced.
