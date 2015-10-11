Confirmed: Russian made missile shot down MH17

Ren84
An exhaustive 15 month investigation by the Dutch Safety Board into the circumstances surrounding the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine will conclude it was shot down by a Russian made "BUK" surface to air missile system. But WHO fired the missile won't feature in the report which is likely to be announced in a separate criminal report by the Dutch prosecutors office.
However it is almost certain that the blame will be cast at Russian backed terrorists who obtained the BUK systen from Russia itself and shot down what it thought was a Ukrainian cargo plane. The open source, citizen journalist site Bellingcat has released its own dossier which it says proves Russia's culpability in the downing of MH17:
However Russia rejects all this and continues to insist the Ukrainian military were responsible, a claim universally dismissed and not taken seriously by any reputable news or investigative agency. Simply put Russia KNOWS who shot down MH17 but is furiously trying to hide the truth (they even vetoed an attempt to set up a UN panel to investigate its destruction), that it provided ill tempered, poorly trained "separatists" with the sort of advanced weaponry originally designed to take out NATO air forces in a hypothetical WWIII in Europe.
Maybe some day Russia will provide closure to the families of the victims and arrest the operators of the BUK system they currently shelter. I wouldn't hold my breath though.......
MH17 crash report is set for release, but it is unlikely to offer closure | World news | The GuardianThe board has said its 15-month multinational investigation will not deal with blame and culpability. A second criminal investigation by the Dutch prosecutors office is due to conclude later this year or early in 2016. It is expected to answer the most politically charged question: who shot down MH17?
Rather, Tuesdays report will offer a technical audit of the crash, and it is widely anticipated it will conclude that a Buk missile fired from a mobile launcher brought down the plane. It will stop short of saying who pulled the trigger. In its preliminary 2014 finding, the board avoided a word like shrapnel, blaming a large number of high-energy objects.
More: http://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2015/10/08/mh17-the-open-source-evidence/Using photos posted by Russian soldiers on social media, Bellingcat tracked the Buk to the Kremlins 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade. The missile launcher set off in a military convoy from Kursk, inside Russia. It crossed the Ukrainian border and then travelled from Donetsk to the city of Snizhne. There it was unloaded and drove under its own power to a nearby field. Bellingcat alleges that, at approximately 4.20pm on 17 July, it launched the surface-to-air missile that struck MH17.
On the morning of the next day, the Buk was driven from Luhansk and smuggled back across the border to Russia. Bellingcat claims to have identified the crew involved, passing the information to Dutch prosecutors.
