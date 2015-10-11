Confirmed: Russian made missile shot down MH17

Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
An exhaustive 15 month investigation by the Dutch Safety Board into the circumstances surrounding the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine will conclude it was shot down by a Russian made "BUK" surface to air missile system. But WHO fired the missile won't feature in the report which is likely to be announced in a separate criminal report by the Dutch prosecutors office.

The board has said its 15-month multinational investigation will not deal with blame and culpability. A second criminal investigation by the Dutch prosecutors office is due to conclude later this year or early in 2016. It is expected to answer the most politically charged question: who shot down MH17?

Rather, Tuesdays report will offer a technical audit of the crash, and it is widely anticipated it will conclude that a Buk missile fired from a mobile launcher brought down the plane. It will stop short of saying who pulled the trigger. In its preliminary 2014 finding, the board avoided a word like shrapnel, blaming a large number of high-energy objects.
Click to expand...
MH17 crash report is set for release, but it is unlikely to offer closure | World news | The Guardian

However it is almost certain that the blame will be cast at Russian backed terrorists who obtained the BUK systen from Russia itself and shot down what it thought was a Ukrainian cargo plane. The open source, citizen journalist site Bellingcat has released its own dossier which it says proves Russia's culpability in the downing of MH17:

Using photos posted by Russian soldiers on social media, Bellingcat tracked the Buk to the Kremlins 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade. The missile launcher set off in a military convoy from Kursk, inside Russia. It crossed the Ukrainian border and then travelled from Donetsk to the city of Snizhne. There it was unloaded and drove under its own power to a nearby field. Bellingcat alleges that, at approximately 4.20pm on 17 July, it launched the surface-to-air missile that struck MH17.

On the morning of the next day, the Buk was driven from Luhansk and smuggled back across the border to Russia. Bellingcat claims to have identified the crew involved, passing the information to Dutch prosecutors.
Click to expand...
More: http://www.bellingcat.com/news/uk-and-europe/2015/10/08/mh17-the-open-source-evidence/

However Russia rejects all this and continues to insist the Ukrainian military were responsible, a claim universally dismissed and not taken seriously by any reputable news or investigative agency. Simply put Russia KNOWS who shot down MH17 but is furiously trying to hide the truth (they even vetoed an attempt to set up a UN panel to investigate its destruction), that it provided ill tempered, poorly trained "separatists" with the sort of advanced weaponry originally designed to take out NATO air forces in a hypothetical WWIII in Europe.

Maybe some day Russia will provide closure to the families of the victims and arrest the operators of the BUK system they currently shelter. I wouldn't hold my breath though.......
 


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,388
The UN must place sanctions on the Ukrainian fascist government immediately for this theft of Russian military hardware.
 
T

Tacitus

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 13, 2014
Messages
593
Russia has some experience with denying the obvious truth as long as possible.

Remember how long it took them to acknoledge the existence of the Secret Protocol which was included into the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact? (obviously they now claim this to be purely defensive in nature, but it is still a step into the right direction).
 
olli rehn

olli rehn

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 19, 2010
Messages
8,305
We can expect a division of Kremlin trolls arriving here any minute to defend their leader.
First accusation:
You are all russophobe!
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
Crazy horse 6 said:
Must be true if the Dutch say so.
Click to expand...
Why would the Dutch Safety Board lie? A BUK surface to air system shot down a civilian airliner so SURELY you would want the operators of such a system to face justice? Why should it matter if they are Russian?
 
Dubstudent

Dubstudent

Well-known member
Joined
May 13, 2010
Messages
16,653
Shocking if true. Bit like:

Iran Air Flight 655 was an Iran Air civilian passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai. On 3 July 1988, the aircraft operating on this route was shot down by the United States Navy guided missile cruiser USS Vincennes under the command of William C. Rogers III. The incident took place in Iranian airspace, over Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, and on the flight's usual flight path. The aircraft, an Airbus A300 B2-203, was destroyed by SM-2MR surface-to-air missiles fired from Vincennes. All 290 on board, including 66 children and 16 crew, died.
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
Dubstudent said:
Shocking if true. Bit like:

Iran Air Flight 655 was an Iran Air civilian passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai. On 3 July 1988, the aircraft operating on this route was shot down by the United States Navy guided missile cruiser USS Vincennes under the command of William C. Rogers III. The incident took place in Iranian airspace, over Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, and on the flight's usual flight path. The aircraft, an Airbus A300 B2-203, was destroyed by SM-2MR surface-to-air missiles fired from Vincennes. All 290 on board, including 66 children and 16 crew, died.
Click to expand...
Yes, absolutely shocking and terrible. You appear to be a)engaging in whataboutery and b)excusing Russia's actions here. We can both go down this route:

Korean Air Lines Flight 007 (also known as KAL007 and KE007) was a scheduled Korean Air Lines flight from New York City to Seoul via Anchorage. On September 1, 1983, the airliner serving the flight was shot down by an Interceptor aircraft of the Soviet Union, a Sukhoi Su-15, near Moneron Island west of Sakhalin in the Sea of Japan. The interceptor's pilot was Major Gennadi Osipovich. All 269 passengers and crew aboard were killed, including Larry McDonald, a Representative from Georgia in the United States House of Representatives. The aircraft was en route from Anchorage, Alaska to Seoul when it flew through Soviet prohibited airspace around the time of a U.S. reconnaissance mission.

The Soviet Union initially denied knowledge of the incident, but later admitted the shootdown, claiming that the aircraft was on a spy mission. The Politburo of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union said it was a deliberate provocation by the United States to test the Soviet Union's military preparedness, or even to provoke a war. The White House accused the Soviet Union of obstructing search and rescue operations. The Soviet Armed Forces suppressed evidence sought by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) investigation, such as the flight data recorders, which were released eight years later after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
Click to expand...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_Air_Lines_Flight_007

Basically everything the Soviet's did in the aftermath of KAL007 they have done here with MH17.

So again, would you like to now formally admit MH17 was shot down by pro Russian forces using a missile system supplied by the Russian Armed Forces or would you like to continue with the lies and deceit that has characterised Russia's attitude to this entire episode? Well?
 
darkhorse

darkhorse

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
17,954
Most people at this stage know that the Putin regime are utter base liars without an ounce of credibility
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
darkhorse said:
Most people at this stage know that the Putin regime are utter base liars without an ounce of credibility
Click to expand...
True.

And that goes for the other side as well.





Ren84 said:
Why would the Dutch Safety Board lie?
Click to expand...
They are members of NATO.

NATO is trying to drum up trouble with Russia.




A BUK surface to air system shot down a civilian airliner so SURELY you would want the operators of such a system to face justice? Why should it matter if they are Russian?
Click to expand...

I'm all for having the operators answer for their actions.

The Ukrainian Military also had BUK systems in the area that day.

Why is this fact left unmentioned in the pro-Head Hacker narrative?
 
Gaston

Gaston

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 14, 2013
Messages
3,379
darkhorse said:
Most people at this stage know that the Putin regime are utter base liars without an ounce of credibility
Click to expand...
As far as I am concerned you could credibly apply that sentiment to the whole body politic, be it here, North, South, East & West.

That said, if it is proven beyond doubt that it was a missile of the type mentioned Russia has questions to answer.
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Gaston said:
As far as I am concerned you could credibly apply that sentiment to the whole body politic, be it here, North, South, East & West.

That said, if it is proven beyond doubt that it was a missile of the type mentioned Russia has questions to answer.
Click to expand...
The Ukrainians have the same missile system.
 
darkhorse

darkhorse

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
17,954
Gaston said:
As far as I am concerned you could credibly apply that sentiment to the whole body politic, be it here, North, South, East & West.

That said, if it is proven beyond doubt that it was a missile of the type mentioned Russia has questions to answer.
Click to expand...
MH17 is only one of thousands of attacks on freedom and democracy committed by Putin
The Putin regime has ordered the murder of political opponents, journalists and anyone who speaks out against him
Putin is a thug...

7 Stories Of Putin's Thuggish Behavior - Business Insider
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
darkhorse said:
Who is Putin's 'other side'
What are you talking about?
Click to expand...
The people who are attacking Putin.

I would have thought that was obvious.
 
D

Deleted member 42179

enjoy your US state sponsored russophobic propaganda circle jerk fellas! :p
 
darkhorse

darkhorse

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
17,954
SPN said:
The people who are attacking Putin.

I would have thought that was obvious.
Click to expand...
Putin is assasinating his political opponents in Russia as well as invading Ukraine and Syria and downing European civil aviation
But who is attacking Putin ?
Again I ask, what are you talking about?
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
NYCKY said:
There are a few here that can't accept that.
Click to expand...
I still find it quite shocking to see so many accept without question everything the Russian Government (and their media proxies) say. But then on the flipside they say everything stated by Western governments, the EU, NATO, western media is all lies. They claim anything that contradicts the official position of the Kremlin is "propaganda". Now I realise that our govts in the West lies, quite a lot in fact. But to say that it lies 100% of the time and the Russian Government tells the truth 100% of the time really is quite absurd. The binary belief system of many really is both baffling and crazy.

On one of the Syria threads I provided links to reports of widespread ISIS advances in Aleppo despite the recent Russian intervention to which these pro Russian trolls responded by insisting the reports were lies! No matter how many multiple and different news sources I submitted they refused to accept what I have been saying for many days now, that Russia's intervention is actually having the opposite effect of HELPING ISIS. Yet posters are still coming on to this site and making the now discredited claim that two weeks of Russian bombing has done more damage to ISIS than a year's worth of American bombing. This is a lie, and easily disproved, but still they persist with this claim.

Even now we have people who will flat out reject the findings of this Dutch Safety Board report, claim the CIA wrote it and slam it as American lies. It's like their minds are closed shut and only Putin (via his proxies) has the key. Truly mental stuff!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top