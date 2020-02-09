Confiscate farmland and big gardens of houses to build housing?

The Irish Independent March 7article "Inside the coalition talks bunker" discusses politicians' advocacy of confiscation of land as a solution to housing crisis as advocated in the 1973 Kenny report beloved by socialists. This report suggested compulsory purchases at a premium of 25% above agricultural land values.

That 25% would amount to confiscation where the land values are often a big multiple of the latter near urban areas. Already there is a confiscatory tax on vacant sites that ignores the difficulties of financing, labour shortages and the lack of profitable development opportunities in many areas.

The argument for the 25% is that the development land value is an undeserved windfall gain to speculators and landowners stemming from population growth and public and private infrastructure investment. But windfall gains (and losses) occur everywhere in the economy without government confiscations.

To keep development land prices low, the government should simply invest heavily in housing infrastructure for water, sewage, roads and electric power instead of meddling in the land market.

It is usually ignored by leftists that land banks play an important economic role in the building industry. By carefully accumulating land over time for big projects, they prevent holdouts on the last few pieces of land needed to complete a development land jigsaw from charging extortionate prices. Their deep pockets enable this accumulation and provide a source of building land to small and mid size builders that can't afford to accumulate land.

The result of the tax on vacant sites will be to squeeze an affordable supply of land from land banks.

If the Kenny proposal is implemented for compulsory purchases,an affordable land supply would be available but there would be consequences. First, there would be risks of corruption given that enormous wealth is involved in urban lands. In the Spanish Costas where compulsory purchases occur, developers and local government politicians corruptly seized very valuable urban lands on the pretext of social needs. A number of them were convicted and impriisoned.

Second,the compulsory purchase of small farms would be extremely unfair. Say a 60 acre farm is worth €500,000 euro for its land at agricultural prices.A compulsory purchase at a 25% premium of €125,000 wouldn't necessarily compensate the farmer for the losses on farm buildings and equipment, let alone the market value in development. Farmers would resent that their typical small farms were confiscated while urban houses with big lawns worth a lot more than farms would be exempted by civil servants and politicians involved in the legislation. There would be massive farmer protests preventing compulsory purchases at the 25%.

Third,an important principle of property ownership would be violated. If the end justifies the means, all sorts of social causes could be used as an excuse to confiscate property. If the old age pension can't be financed decades hence, why not compulsorily confiscate a portion of the gold plated public sector pensions? Where do violations of property rights stop? Given that constitutional property rights are the foundation of a market economy, the Kenny report proposal should be seen as a long term threat to the economy.