Conor McGregor and the F Word - No, the Other F Word

I can't stand reading about Conor McGregor.
I can't stand hearing about Conor McGregor.
I can't stand talking about Conor McGregor.

I can't stand writing about Conor McGregor.
So begins an article by Ewan McKenna in today's Irish Independent (https://www.independent.ie/sport/mma/ewan-mackenna-i-cant-stand-reading-hearing-talking-and-writing-about-conor-mcgregor-36264997.html). Indeed, Ewan is so sick of being paid to write about McGregor that he's managed to belch out another 1,500 words on the basis of one word that McGregor is reported to have used, and which McKenna feels is something of a scandal.

The word is 'faggot', and McKenna takes McGregor to task for perpetuating homophobia, etc, etc. In fact you can avoid the tedium of reading the article by just reading this handy summary of the entire piece: "I don't like the word faggot, I don't like Conor McGregor and I am annoyed that McGregor has not apologised for using the word".

As it happens, I think McGregor is a massive tit, but I can't help but find this kind of ready-made outrage about what famous idiots say out loud really tiresome. Indeed, McKenna acknowledges this fatigue with PC outrage in the article, but then goes on to argue that this outrage against PC values is different, more important.

It's not about being outraged, looking to be offended, or a wave of political correctness washing over the smallest moments and making demands, for all of those happen way too much, taking away from when they are truly necessary.
I suppose the other point not considered in the article is how the word faggot has changed over the last number of years. It certainly used to be a straight up homophobic slur, but it has recently become a less specific insult for somebody. Younger people today may use the word 'faggot' in the way older people might use 'arsehole', as a sort of generic insult for somebody regardless of their sexuality.
 


I have long ago formed the opinion that McGregor is the c word. I am not surprised and I don't have the respect for him to care.
 
I know its absolutely Awful that this chap from the back streets of Dublin

- has made himself a millionaire

- without ripping anyone off

Dreadful state of affairs alltogether....
 
Catalpast said:
I know its absolutely Awful that this chap from the back streets of Dublin

- has made himself a millionaire

- without ripping anyone off

Dreadful state of affairs alltogether....
What ever you think of him his rags to riches story is amazing.
 
Catalpast said:
I know its absolutely Awful that this chap from the back streets of Dublin

- has made himself a millionaire

- without ripping anyone off

Dreadful state of affairs alltogether....
LOL
If there was a bigger scam than Mayweather v Mc Gregor perpetrated this year to relieve people of tens of millions, I haven't seen it.

Surprisng, given your love of Trump, that you seem to prize people who make themselves wealthy without ripping people off.
Less surprising is you having no issue with a very high profile public figure freely using the word "faggot"
 
Jack Walsh said:
LOL
If there was a bigger scam than Mayweather v Mc Gregor perpetrated this year to relieve people of tens of millions, I haven't seen it.

Surprisng, given your love of Trump, that you seem to prize people who make themselves wealthy without ripping people off.
Less surprising is you having no issue with a very high profile public figure freely using the word "faggot"
What scam? people knew exactly what they were getting before they ordered / watched the fight. Both their boxing records were on public record. The usual offended about everything brigade at it again.
 
Jack Walsh said:
LOL
If there was a bigger scam than Mayweather v Mc Gregor perpetrated this year to relieve people of tens of millions, I haven't seen it.

Surprisng, given your love of Trump, that you seem to prize people who make themselves wealthy without ripping people off.
Less surprising is you having no issue with a very high profile public figure freely using the word "faggot"
What do you mean "scam"? The people who paid their money to watch the fight knew what they were paying for, and they got it. I am not aware of paying customers complaining they were cheated.

Where's the scam?
 
Betson said:
What scam? people knew exactly what they were getting before they ordered / watched the fight. Both their boxing records were on public record. The usual offended about everything brigade at it again.
Snap! :D
 
Jack Walsh said:
LOL
If there was a bigger scam than Mayweather v Mc Gregor perpetrated this year to relieve people of tens of millions, I haven't seen it.

Surprisng, given your love of Trump, that you seem to prize people who make themselves wealthy without ripping people off.
Less surprising is you having no issue with a very high profile public figure freely using the word "faggot"
in fairness, it was up to the mugs who paid for it to part with their money. There was plenty of info out there about how ridiculously mismatched the fight was. And in fairness again, he put on a decent enough show, the bits I saw anyway. I can't stand the guy and his horrible, classless display of money. All flash, no real style.. But he worked hard for what he's got and he's canny enough, even if he can't spell whiskey.
 
Jack Walsh said:
LOL
If there was a bigger scam than Mayweather v Mc Gregor perpetrated this year to relieve people of tens of millions, I haven't seen it.

Surprisng, given your love of Trump, that you seem to prize people who make themselves wealthy without ripping people off.
Less surprising is you having no issue with a very high profile public figure freely using the word "faggot"
The people went and watched the fight of their own free will no one forced them at gun point i dont know what the hell you are on about.
 
Think the guy is absolutely fantastic. Self made millionaire and an utter genius. I'm also delighted a guy from a working class background upsets so many of Ireland establishment
 
Typical paycheck progressive.

Outraged so he is and very handily links it to his income.
It's not that he should not be outraged. It's just when he is making his money from it we should all have our eyes wide open.

Here is a joke to break the tension.

Ewan McKenna writes an article asking does one of irelands most influential clerics have a homophobia problem and should he be told please don't be so homophobic because your flock might listen to you.

God that was a funny one alright.

Seriously if you think this guy is left wing because of what he writes then you bought the article and perhaps the newspaper.
 
Double standards not LoL

Jack Walsh said:
LOL
If there was a bigger scam than Mayweather v Mc Gregor perpetrated this year to relieve people of tens of millions, I haven't seen it.

Surprisng, given your love of Trump, that you seem to prize people who make themselves wealthy without ripping people off.
Less surprising is you having no issue with a very high profile public figure freely using the word "faggot"
Someone might lazily assume that your outrage at homophobia would equally apply to be outraged by Sheikh Halawa refusing to say gays should not be punished, calling them sinners who'll get theirs and saying they have a virus, oh and saying that the ones pushing it need to be punished.

Given all this is public record can you bring yourself to day the Sheikh is homophobic and pursuing a homophobic agenda.

Or is it just a hobby horse this outrage of yours.

Try bit to dodge the question or appear to have double standards about high profile homophobes[SUB][/SUB]
 
Sorry there is an error there. He said disease not virus.

You might think that makes the world of difference I don't know.
 
