Conor McGregor and the F Word - No, the Other F Word

So begins an article by Ewan McKenna in today's Irish Independent (https://www.independent.ie/sport/mma/ewan-mackenna-i-cant-stand-reading-hearing-talking-and-writing-about-conor-mcgregor-36264997.html). Indeed, Ewan is so sick of being paid to write about McGregor that he's managed to belch out another 1,500 words on the basis of one word that McGregor is reported to have used, and which McKenna feels is something of a scandal.I can't stand reading about Conor McGregor.
I can't stand hearing about Conor McGregor.
I can't stand talking about Conor McGregor.
I can't stand writing about Conor McGregor.
The word is 'faggot', and McKenna takes McGregor to task for perpetuating homophobia, etc, etc. In fact you can avoid the tedium of reading the article by just reading this handy summary of the entire piece: "I don't like the word faggot, I don't like Conor McGregor and I am annoyed that McGregor has not apologised for using the word".
As it happens, I think McGregor is a massive tit, but I can't help but find this kind of ready-made outrage about what famous idiots say out loud really tiresome. Indeed, McKenna acknowledges this fatigue with PC outrage in the article, but then goes on to argue that this outrage against PC values is different, more important.
I suppose the other point not considered in the article is how the word faggot has changed over the last number of years. It certainly used to be a straight up homophobic slur, but it has recently become a less specific insult for somebody. Younger people today may use the word 'faggot' in the way older people might use 'arsehole', as a sort of generic insult for somebody regardless of their sexuality.It's not about being outraged, looking to be offended, or a wave of political correctness washing over the smallest moments and making demands, for all of those happen way too much, taking away from when they are truly necessary.