Console Charity - Are Irish charities a money making machine for their founders

Emily Davison
Jun 9, 2013
32,035
Another charity has seemingly been caught with it's Chief Executives hands in the cookie jar.
Console's CEO quits after RTÉ probe into charity - Independent.ie
This is not the first time we have been here. Rehab being the last one, and only relatively recently.
- Why are there so many Irish charities
- Why are so many charities doing the job that the state ostensibly should be doing
- Do the charities do a better job than the state
- Are the charities in fact entities that enrich their founders
- Are the bosses of charities all rich
- Why aren't the state bodies who give money to charities checking out the status of those they give the money to
EDIT:
More on charletan Paul Kelly
http://www.thejournal.ie/paul-kelly-console-resignation-2842483-Jun2016/
Kelly has a “history when it comes to misrepresentation and deception”
- Who autorises such a person to be a CEO of a charity
- Why is it a good idea to have many people from one family running a charity, this is not good practice
- Why did revenue give them charity status if the family relations rule was broken
-Why is the HSE internal audit taking more than a year
- What checks did the HSE do prior to giving them the money
- And of course, apart from salaries, where did the actual money go, bet that's another problem
