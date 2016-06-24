Console Charity - Are Irish charities a money making machine for their founders

Another charity has seemingly been caught with it's Chief Executives hands in the cookie jar.

Console's CEO quits after RTÉ probe into charity - Independent.ie

This is not the first time we have been here. Rehab being the last one, and only relatively recently.

- Why are there so many Irish charities
- Why are so many charities doing the job that the state ostensibly should be doing
- Do the charities do a better job than the state
- Are the charities in fact entities that enrich their founders
- Are the bosses of charities all rich
- Why aren't the state bodies who give money to charities checking out the status of those they give the money to

More on charletan Paul Kelly

http://www.thejournal.ie/paul-kelly-console-resignation-2842483-Jun2016/

Kelly has a “history when it comes to misrepresentation and deception”

- Who autorises such a person to be a CEO of a charity
- Why is it a good idea to have many people from one family running a charity, this is not good practice
- Why did revenue give them charity status if the family relations rule was broken
-Why is the HSE internal audit taking more than a year
- What checks did the HSE do prior to giving them the money
- And of course, apart from salaries, where did the actual money go, bet that's another problem
 
It takes a special type of low scumbag to do something like this.
 
You are right and Mr Kelly is a fairly special type

I watched the Prime Time programme and you couldn't make it up. In the 80's this guy got a job as a doctor in a Dublin hospital with no qualifications what so ever. He was subsequently fired and prosecuted and got a non custodial sentence. He then focused on fund raising and formed charities where he used to seek funding from high profile business people under the guise of a reverend and a brother of makey uppy religious orders, they didn't even exist however he maintained that he was in the process of establishing the religious orders. He appointed family members on boards, there were trips to Australia and NZ that cost approx 500,000 and they interviewed an accountant that said he never before saw anything like this, a charity/group/business that presented 6 different financial accounts for a particular year. It was shocking stuff
This guy makes Angela Kerins look like Mother Teresa

bet he is glad that Brexit has taken the heat off of him this morning
 
You are right and Mr Kelly is a fairly special type

I watched the Prime Time programme and you couldn't make it up. In the 80's this guy got a job as a doctor in a Dublin hospital with no qualifications what so ever. He was subsequently fired and prosecuted and got a non custodial sentence. He then focused on fund raising and formed charities where he used to seek funding from high profile business people under the guise of a reverend and a brother of makey uppy religious orders, they didn't even exist however he maintained that he was in the process of establishing the religious orders. He appointed family members on boards, there were trips to Australia and NZ that cost approx €500,000 and they interviewed an accountant that said he never before saw anything like this, a charity/group/business that presented 6 different financial accounts for a particular year. It was shocking stuff
This guy makes Angela Kerins look like Mother Teresa

bet he is glad that Brexit has taken the heat off of him this morning
So a lad with a past record like his as a conman can start a charity and there are no revenue nor company law concerns...

Yet my wife needs extensive garda vetting to treat cancer patients..

We don't half have our priorities arseways in this country
 
You are right and Mr Kelly is a fairly special type

I watched the Prime Time programme and you couldn't make it up. In the 80's this guy got a job as a doctor in a Dublin hospital with no qualifications what so ever. He was subsequently fired and prosecuted and got a non custodial sentence. He then focused on fund raising and formed charities where he used to seek funding from high profile business people under the guise of a reverend and a brother of makey uppy religious orders, they didn't even exist however he maintained that he was in the process of establishing the religious orders. He appointed family members on boards, there were trips to Australia and NZ that cost approx €500,000 and they interviewed an accountant that said he never before saw anything like this, a charity/group/business that presented 6 different financial accounts for a particular year. It was shocking stuff
This guy makes Angela Kerins look like Mother Teresa

bet he is glad that Brexit has taken the heat off of him this morning
And nobody saw fit to investigate back in the 80s. A great little country to do business in indeed!
 
You couldn`t meet a more honest person than the accountant Jim Luby.

Going back to the OP

Money making machine for those that may be dishonest. Most charities hopefully are run for the right reasons still.
 
You are right and Mr Kelly is a fairly special type

I watched the Prime Time programme and you couldn't make it up. In the 80's this guy got a job as a doctor in a Dublin hospital with no qualifications what so ever. He was subsequently fired and prosecuted and got a non custodial sentence. He then focused on fund raising and formed charities where he used to seek funding from high profile business people under the guise of a reverend and a brother of makey uppy religious orders, they didn't even exist however he maintained that he was in the process of establishing the religious orders. He appointed family members on boards, there were trips to Australia and NZ that cost approx €500,000 and they interviewed an accountant that said he never before saw anything like this, a charity/group/business that presented 6 different financial accounts for a particular year. It was shocking stuff
This guy makes Angela Kerins look like Mother Teresa

bet he is glad that Brexit has taken the heat off of him this morning
Jaysus. I didn't know any of that as I didn't see the program.

My experience has always been that the old "it's for charidee ..." cry means you can't question it, and often means something dishonest is going on, but often it's not done for personal gain. Can't comment on this case though.
 
- Why aren't there greater checks and balances on the identities of directors when they are incorporating a company.
- Why aren't there greater checks by grant funder's and Revenue on charities where the directors are also paid employees.
- How many of the people who are processing the grant application can forensically analyse the books of accounts that accompany the application?

Like Console, I've worked in the charitable sector where the directors where paid employees, where they misrepresented activities and misappropriated monies in their applications for grant funding, and where there were financial irregularities that should have been identified by the grant funders. To this day, that organisation is still in existence, with some of the directors still on the board, despite the fact that the whistle was blown.
 
How come also it takes a year for the report to be prepared. Surely there was a need for the report to be expediated ?
 
- Why aren't there greater checks and balances on the identities of directors when they are incorporating a company.
- Why aren't there greater checks by grant funder's and Revenue on charities where the directors are also paid employees.
- How many of the people who are processing the grant application can forensically analyse the books of accounts that accompany the application?

Like Console, I've worked in the charitable sector where the directors where paid employees, where they misrepresented activities and misappropriated monies in their applications for grant funding, and where there were financial irregularities that should have been identified by the grant funders. To this day, that organisation is still in existence, with some of the directors still on the board, despite the fact that the whistle was blown.
Blow it again damus.
 
How come also it takes a year for the report to be prepared. Surely there was a need for the report to be expediated ?
It doesn't, a group of forensic accountants can go in to these organisations and expeditiously do a forensic analysis of their records and activities relating to the grant funding and how the monies are being expended.
 
It doesn't, a group of forensic accountants can go in to these organisations and expeditiously do a forensic analysis of their records and activities relating to the grant funding and how the monies are being expended.
but the will is not there because of the cozy Establishment circle that is operating in Ireland.
 
Blow it again damus.
What amazed me Hammer was that they were so blaze. I just started working in this organisation and from the word go they were so open about what they were doing and expecting me to go along with it like it were completely normal. Professionally, ethically and legally it was wrong and I came to the decision to leave after a discussion with the ODCE.
 
but the will is not there because of the cozy Establishment circle that is operating in Ireland.
True, in another organisation officials from the funding body where on the BoD which is another complete no no. Politicians too. Remember at the end of one financial year the funding body gave €80k that must be spent before the years end. The money couldn't be carried over to the next financial year. Those monies ended up being allocated to mickey mouse projects that really didn't have any notable benefit to the community. No cost benefit analysis and no value for money. Another instance of money being just put down the drain in order to ensure that they'd get next years funding.
 
I just don't understand it, ambition/drive yeah fine but to get by thrive even by taking advantage of people's misery.

I'd rather eat cardboard.
 
Those are the real questions. These are health services which the HSE is outsourcing. There might be historical reasons for how this emerged (possibly pre-HSE in health board era/) but it doesn't mean it correct for it to continue. Could it really be that its cheaper to pay 80% of "charity" budget & let them them fund raise for the remaining 20% than provide 100% of funding inside the HSE?
 
Irish people are generous and charitable.

Our charity sector is poorly regulated and open to questionable behaviours.

It's inevitable
 
Apologies everybody, I got disturbed while composing the OP.
 
Could you please link to the doctor and religous references
 
