Conspiracy Theories: Why the internet is helping mythology destroy reason through information overload

Governments openly admit to planting "misinformation" as part of covert ops.



The best way to hide the facts that you don't want publicised is to

mix it in with a load of wingnuttery then pump it out through

some easily discreditable sources.



Then you can create a false association between for example the wacky fringe rubbish about lizards etc as regularly spewed by the likes of david icke or alex jones and the real information you wish not to be believed.



It has been suggested that 80% of "out there" 9/11 sites are government misinformation ops.



real conspiracies have always existed throughout human history and still do exist

where money and power are at stake. The existence of misinformation does not negate this fact.



But the internet has made it so much easier to obfuscate and drown out and mix in the truth with waves of absolute bullsh1t.



A country will lie about the pretext for making war and killing thousands of innocent people. Do you not think they might be willing to hire a few folks to post misinformation on the internet? It's naive to think otherwise.



A while back the WP posted an illustration showing how many US companies were involved in "electronic warfare" and "cyberwarfare" which included information management on the internet etc. There were a LOT of them and a lot of money was involved.



It is well known that most of the major opinion forming websites in most countries have people frequenting them whose fill time job is to monitor, run interference and muddy the water to help smooth the way and manufacture consent for the warmongering policies of certain countries.



Israel even produced a manual for it's college students to help them run interference for Israel on the internet.

It's called the "Hasbara" manual.



That was just their crowdsourced cheap ass program to harness idiotic patriotism in the

general public. You can bet your ass the covert professional psy op program is somewhat

more systematic, professional and effective.



It's naive to think this "astroturfing" is not going on systematically on a huge scale to help manufacture consent.

The internet has certainly made it highly cost effective for governments to do so. So why wouldn't they?