Conspiracy Theories: Why the internet is helping mythology destroy reason through information overload
I always assumed access to the internet would reduce the likelihood of war breaking out between countries as ordinary people interacted with one another and saw that they had much in common and that their 'enemies' were not mindless baby killers but actual thinking, caring human beings. I thought this ability to interact and communicate would undermine propaganda on a Goebbels scale and help prevent conflict.
I was wrong.
What is happening now is that so much information is being produced that the truth (and reality in many cases) is being lost in the noise. Someone who might be mentally deranged publishes something online. It gets repeated and evolves to a point that the mythology becomes the accepted fact or at least the first 10 pages of hits on google (which for many is enough to be the truth).
This goes from relatively harmless moon hoax stuff through to the dangers of vaccination mythology all the way to many of the conflicts currently happening in the world.
An interesting article here lists five reasons why conspiracy theories are in fact destroying the truth.
The five key points are..
Finally and worst of All... They make it impossible to fix REAL problems!
I can only put it down to two things. Information overload and cognitive dissonance
Information overload
Cognitive Dissonance
Although many might see this as harmless nuttiness on the web it seems to be getting worse with a significant percentage of the population seeing grand conspiracies where there none and missing when some snake oil salesman is selling them juju juice disguised as truth.
Literally THIS is what we are being reduced too...
[video=youtube;akV7fIA5pAM]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akV7fIA5pAM[/video]
I actually fear that by being afraid of one grand manipulation we are being manipulated by a million mentalists and crooks
- It's Getting worse
- People are dying because of it
- It's a FOR PROFIT industry. Scumbags are making money out of this!
- It brings out the worst in people
I have been closely following the Ukrainian war thread and the MH17 crash thread (the two tend to intertwine a lot). The sheer wing-nuttery of some posters on there blows my mind. There is an individual who thinks a theory that suggests cadavers and plane wreakage were smuggled in overnight into a warzone to fake a crash is a reasonable suggestion on par with any other theory. The worst thing is other posters who I would normally see as reasonable people don't take him to task and sometimes even support him. It is like a madness takes hold of some peoples mind. If this is pointed out then you are accused of either sheep like behavior or that you are some form of deep cover operative.o conspiracy theories end up being a bait-and-switch move where the fictional version of the problem soaks up whatever energy could be spent actually improving things.
Meanwhile, everyone else spins their wheels trying to debunk the theories, as if more information actually makes a difference. To try to stem the rising tide of kids coming down with measles because their parents are scared of the autism boogeyman, science has been forced to pump money into researching this issue again and again and again, coming out with study after study that shows no link. That's money that could have been used to research cancer cures of for developing better vaccines or even a serum to inject directly into Jenny McCarthy's brain to kill the stupid directly. But instead it's funding studies to debunk that same old autism/vaccine trope that's already been debunked. And it's all pointless, because to conspiracy theorists all of that new "evidence" is just further proof that The Man is working against them. "If there's nothing to it, why are scientists studying it so much?"
Information overload - Wikipedia, the free encyclopediaThe idea is that people tend to consume the information that they find to be interesting, which he says is similar to people eating desert first. The use of social networks, blogs, and online videos has accentuated this because people share what they find interesting with all their friends online causing it to spread.
Cognitive dissonance - Wikipedia, the free encyclopediaIn psychology, cognitive dissonance is the mental stress or discomfort experienced by an individual who holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values at the same time, or is confronted by new information that conflicts with existing beliefs, ideas, or values
