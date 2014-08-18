Conspiracy Theories: Why the internet is helping mythology destroy reason through information overload

Conspiracy Theories: Why the internet is helping mythology destroy reason through information overload

I always assumed access to the internet would reduce the likelihood of war breaking out between countries as ordinary people interacted with one another and saw that they had much in common and that their 'enemies' were not mindless baby killers but actual thinking, caring human beings. I thought this ability to interact and communicate would undermine propaganda on a Goebbels scale and help prevent conflict.
I was wrong.
What is happening now is that so much information is being produced that the truth (and reality in many cases) is being lost in the noise. Someone who might be mentally deranged publishes something online. It gets repeated and evolves to a point that the mythology becomes the accepted fact or at least the first 10 pages of hits on google (which for many is enough to be the truth).
This goes from relatively harmless moon hoax stuff through to the dangers of vaccination mythology all the way to many of the conflicts currently happening in the world.

An interesting article here lists five reasons why conspiracy theories are in fact destroying the truth.

The five key points are..
  • It's Getting worse
  • People are dying because of it
  • It's a FOR PROFIT industry. Scumbags are making money out of this!
  • It brings out the worst in people

Finally and worst of All... They make it impossible to fix REAL problems!
o conspiracy theories end up being a bait-and-switch move where the fictional version of the problem soaks up whatever energy could be spent actually improving things.
Meanwhile, everyone else spins their wheels trying to debunk the theories, as if more information actually makes a difference. To try to stem the rising tide of kids coming down with measles because their parents are scared of the autism boogeyman, science has been forced to pump money into researching this issue again and again and again, coming out with study after study that shows no link. That's money that could have been used to research cancer cures of for developing better vaccines or even a serum to inject directly into Jenny McCarthy's brain to kill the stupid directly. But instead it's funding studies to debunk that same old autism/vaccine trope that's already been debunked. And it's all pointless, because to conspiracy theorists all of that new "evidence" is just further proof that The Man is working against them. "If there's nothing to it, why are scientists studying it so much?"


Read more: 5 Reasons Conspiracy Theories Are Destroying the World | Cracked.com
I have been closely following the Ukrainian war thread and the MH17 crash thread (the two tend to intertwine a lot). The sheer wing-nuttery of some posters on there blows my mind. There is an individual who thinks a theory that suggests cadavers and plane wreakage were smuggled in overnight into a warzone to fake a crash is a reasonable suggestion on par with any other theory. The worst thing is other posters who I would normally see as reasonable people don't take him to task and sometimes even support him. It is like a madness takes hold of some peoples mind. If this is pointed out then you are accused of either sheep like behavior or that you are some form of deep cover operative.
I can only put it down to two things. Information overload and cognitive dissonance
Information overload
The idea is that people tend to consume the information that they find to be interesting, which he says is similar to people eating desert first. The use of social networks, blogs, and online videos has accentuated this because people share what they find interesting with all their friends online causing it to spread.
Information overload - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Cognitive Dissonance
In psychology, cognitive dissonance is the mental stress or discomfort experienced by an individual who holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values at the same time, or is confronted by new information that conflicts with existing beliefs, ideas, or values
Cognitive dissonance - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Although many might see this as harmless nuttiness on the web it seems to be getting worse with a significant percentage of the population seeing grand conspiracies where there none and missing when some snake oil salesman is selling them juju juice disguised as truth.

Literally THIS is what we are being reduced too...
[video=youtube;akV7fIA5pAM]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akV7fIA5pAM[/video]
I actually fear that by being afraid of one grand manipulation we are being manipulated by a million mentalists and crooks
 


I have a friend, actually my best friend from college, who has developed paranoid schizophrenia.
He believes word for word all that Alex Jones nonsense and lots of other insane stuff and he has bought stuff off Alex Jones and other similar websites.
He is mentally ill and would have had problems either way but it seems likely to me that his mania and obsessions are greatly magnified by there being a fully established fiction sold by Alex Jones and I wouldn't be surprised if Jones had a vast number of similar people in his fanbase, sending money over to him, becoming more suspicious and paranoid and destructive because Jones makes him feel that he is part of an army of truthers surrounded by sheeple and evil conspirators.
Jones and the other parasites are no better than heroin dealers in my honest opinion.
I wonder if there will be a backlash against him when the first tranche of mentally ill people commit crimes because of his fictions if they haven't already.
 
The scumbag "scientists" who make money off denying climate change despite knowing better...
Directly responsible for the inaction now that will cost lives, possibly tens of millions or worse, later.
 
Governments openly admit to planting "misinformation" as part of covert ops.

The best way to hide the facts that you don't want publicised is to
mix it in with a load of wingnuttery then pump it out through
some easily discreditable sources.

Then you can create a false association between for example the wacky fringe rubbish about lizards etc as regularly spewed by the likes of david icke or alex jones and the real information you wish not to be believed.

It has been suggested that 80% of "out there" 9/11 sites are government misinformation ops.

real conspiracies have always existed throughout human history and still do exist
where money and power are at stake. The existence of misinformation does not negate this fact.

But the internet has made it so much easier to obfuscate and drown out and mix in the truth with waves of absolute bullsh1t.

A country will lie about the pretext for making war and killing thousands of innocent people. Do you not think they might be willing to hire a few folks to post misinformation on the internet? It's naive to think otherwise.

A while back the WP posted an illustration showing how many US companies were involved in "electronic warfare" and "cyberwarfare" which included information management on the internet etc. There were a LOT of them and a lot of money was involved.

It is well known that most of the major opinion forming websites in most countries have people frequenting them whose fill time job is to monitor, run interference and muddy the water to help smooth the way and manufacture consent for the warmongering policies of certain countries.

Israel even produced a manual for it's college students to help them run interference for Israel on the internet.
It's called the "Hasbara" manual.

That was just their crowdsourced cheap ass program to harness idiotic patriotism in the
general public. You can bet your ass the covert professional psy op program is somewhat
more systematic, professional and effective.

It's naive to think this "astroturfing" is not going on systematically on a huge scale to help manufacture consent.
The internet has certainly made it highly cost effective for governments to do so. So why wouldn't they?
 
Good OP BTW.
Where did you have it posted before they moved it?
Current affairs but in fairness the article I linked is a month old. I was unsure where to stick it. I've reported it and hopefully it gets moved out of chat
 
Current affairs but in fairness the article I linked is a month old. I was unsure where to stick it. I've reported it and hopefully it gets moved out of chat
Current affairs or maybe Media ,for such a well constructed OP I think Chat is a bit of an insult considering the Rose Of Tralee 2014 thread didn't get to go there.
 
Personally? I blame companies like Google quite a bit. For example, lets assume you find an interesting video that is factual, such as the history of the House of Habsburg. Google, in their quest to serve as many ads as they can, will show anything and everything it can that's related, including for example the House of Rothschild, the Rockefellers and so on. Eventually, it'll shape your viewing habits into the perfect echo chamber, where the vast majority of content people consume would be from one viewpoint, your viewpoint.

This isn't confined to conspiracies, it'd also include economic thought, attitudes towards racism, feminism, historical events, the works. Even without conspiracy theories, the net is making things more partisan in some respects.
 
There are ways you can combat misinformation

  • Do NOT just rebut the myth .... Give an alternative affirmative account to "fill the gap"
  • Do not repeat the lie, call it what it is ... emphasise the facts and the evidence ...
  • Do not overkill with a lengthy rebuttal ... keep a refutation simple and brief ...
  • Evidence that threatens a worldview is viewed with suspicion ... frame the evidence in a worldview shared by the reader

Most Internet pap is for the in-group that read it. A quick demolition to prevent the unwary being trapped is best.
 
I posted this thread a while ago and brought every nut on the site down on my head, though I think I got more "Likes" for it than for any other thread I started.

http://www.politics.ie/forum/educat...increasing-modern-phenomenon.html#post5766590

  • Deniers rely mainly on the media for "facts", rarely on published science or historical research. They use social media and blogs mostly to spread their views. In that sense they can be likened to a cult or a peer network. They publish mainly for members, and use the mass media to reach the public, rather than specialist journals.
  • The Conspiracy Theory is at the heart of denialism. Holocaust deniers believe the Jews prevent the publication of "the truth". Creationists and climate change deniers believe scientists are suppressing research that would overthrow modern zoology or climatology. A denialism is hardly complete without its conspiracy theory.
  • Sources for facts are obscure and not generally known. An aura of "knowing more than I can say" is created, which impresses the unwary.
  • Evidence is anecdotal, rather than systematic or scientifically analyzed.
  • Deniers play the victim/ bully role whenever it suits. Victim (Holocaust denier): "I am only asking questions" (tone of injured innocence." Bully: Strident, hectoring tone about the iniquities of Israel.
  • A false claim to desire "the truth". Sometimes this is called "concern trolling" with a poster requesting facts or information. Of course, with each presentation of evidence, the questioner's doubts apparently grow. They will proclaim themselves as "still skeptics", though the skepticism is all fakery.
  • Arrogance/ Boasting: Typical; "I have just been asking a few simple questions, but one can answer them."
  • Deniers are isolated from the mainstream, but use the internet to insinuate themselves into it.

In the end, deniers of whatever stripe play fast and loose with the facts. When faced with these symptoms, use Google to do your own research.

Remember Orwell: Freedom is the freedom to say 2 + 2 = 4
 
I posted this thread a while ago and brought every nut on the site down on my head, though I think I got more "Likes" for it than for any other thread I started.

http://www.politics.ie/forum/educat...increasing-modern-phenomenon.html#post5766590

  • Deniers rely mainly on the media for "facts", rarely on published science or historical research. They use social media and blogs mostly to spread their views. In that sense they can be likened to a cult or a peer network. They publish mainly for members, and use the mass media to reach the public, rather than specialist journals.
  • The Conspiracy Theory is at the heart of denialism. Holocaust deniers believe the Jews prevent the publication of "the truth". Creationists and climate change deniers believe scientists are suppressing research that would overthrow modern zoology or climatology. A denialism is hardly complete without its conspiracy theory.
  • Sources for facts are obscure and not generally known. An aura of "knowing more than I can say" is created, which impresses the unwary.
  • Evidence is anecdotal, rather than systematic or scientifically analyzed.
  • Deniers play the victim/ bully role whenever it suits. Victim (Holocaust denier): "I am only asking questions" (tone of injured innocence." Bully: Strident, hectoring tone about the iniquities of Israel.
  • A false claim to desire "the truth". Sometimes this is called "concern trolling" with a poster requesting facts or information. Of course, with each presentation of evidence, the questioner's doubts apparently grow. They will proclaim themselves as "still skeptics", though the skepticism is all fakery.
  • Arrogance/ Boasting: Typical; "I have just been asking a few simple questions, but one can answer them."
  • Deniers are isolated from the mainstream, but use the internet to insinuate themselves into it.

In the end, deniers of whatever stripe play fast and loose with the facts. When faced with these symptoms, use Google to do your own research.

Remember Orwell: Freedom is the freedom to say 2 + 2 = 4
I'm not a holocaust denier myself, but I do believe the Jews have far too much power in the world. They manner in which Israel conducts itself is disgusting yet for some reason the US government continuously supports them. There has to be a Jewish lobby within American politics and media.
 
Its not just conspiracies though is it? Its everything now. Witness the intellectual vacuum that is the comments section on youtube videos. Everyone has an opinion but the mistake some make is to think their opinion is valid or signficant or anyway meaningful. Sorry, for a lot of people this simply is not true.

The internet has just allowed absolutely everybody express random opinions on everything, there's no burden of proof, no consequences for making stuff up, the place is full of like minded loons who'll back you up regardless. The somewhat difficult fact this explosion of comment fails to address is that too many people have nothing worthwhile to say.
 
I'm not a holocaust denier myself, but I do believe the Jews have far too much power in the world. They manner in which Israel conducts itself is disgusting yet for some reason the US government continuously supports them. There has to be a Jewish lobby within American politics and media.
Holocaust denial is a whole industry which has blossomed online. I think the OP has a good point re profit. These sort of nutters are always selling something but that fact is missed by the anti-capitalist squad who adore them so much.

Check out the infowars store:shock2:

http://www.infowarsshop.com/
 
The question firefly should be asking himself is what are his particular inclinations that he has to be alert to and keep in check in order to achieve a balanced mind? For it seems to me he is inclined to believe in authority until shown otherwise, which means that's his particular burden in this debate about what is real and what is not real.

We are called upon by the internet to judge for ourselves to a greater extent than before. This involves judgement and self-awareness. This is an uncomfortable burden for many, not dissimilar to the reformation, secularisation and explosion of views and writing following the invention of the printing press. That was revolutionary, so is this.
 
The question firefly should be asking himself is what are his particular inclinations that he has to be alert to and keep in check in order to achieve a balanced mind? For it seems to me he is inclined to believe in authority until shown otherwise, which means that's his particular burden in this debate about what is real and what is not real.

We are called upon by the internet to judge for ourselves to a greater extent than before. This involves judgement and self-awareness. This is an uncomfortable burden for many, not dissimilar to the reformation, secularisation and explosion of views and writing following the invention of the printing press. That was revolutionary, so is this.
I will concede that I would tend to follow the rules and the general narrative in many cases however I am able to admit if I am wrong and change opinion when presented with plausible evidence.
What I see online tends to be a circular support group of people reaffirming each other's beliefs and refusing to accept anything else by using the 'sheeple/shill' defense Everytime.
 
Its not just conspiracies though is it? Its everything now. Witness the intellectual vacuum that is the comments section on youtube videos. Everyone has an opinion but the mistake some make is to think their opinion is valid or signficant or anyway meaningful. Sorry, for a lot of people this simply is not true.

The internet has just allowed absolutely everybody express random opinions on everything, there's no burden of proof, no consequences for making stuff up, the place is full of like minded loons who'll back you up regardless. The somewhat difficult fact this explosion of comment fails to address is that too many people have nothing worthwhile to say.
I present Dummed the professional troll's comment about idiots commenting on the internet as evidence for his own theory about idiots commenting on the internet.

I presume recursive humour is allowed on P.ie!! :p
 
