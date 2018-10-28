Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

statsman
I just posted an OP on the Limerick City prospects:
Limerick City: Call the next GE results
It occurs to me that if we had (sensible) discussions on a constituency-by-constituency we'd be in a decent position to call the next GE results.
Any takers?
So far we have:
Carlow-Kilkenny: call the next GE results
Cavan Monaghan: call the next GE
Clare: call the next GE results
Cork East: call the next GE results
Cork North Central: Call the next GE Results
Cork North West: Call the next GE Results
Cork South-Central: call the next GE results
Cork South West: Call the next GE Result
Donegal: call the next GE results
Dublin Bay North
Dublin Bay South: Call the next GE results
Dublin Central
Dublin Fingal: Call the next GE results.
Dublin Mid-West
Dublin North West
Dublin Rathdown
Dublin South West
Dublin South Central
Dublin West: Call the GE results
Dun Laoghaire
Galway East
Galway West
Kerry: Call the next GE constituency results
Kildare North: Call the next GE
Kildare South
Laois-Offaly
Limerick City: Call the next GE results
Limerick County: call the next GE results
Longford-Westmeath
Louth: call the next GE
Mayo next GE
Meath East: Next GE
Meath West: Call the next GE results
Roscommon-Galway
Sligo-Leitrim
Tipperary
Waterford
Wexford: Call the next GE Results
Wicklow-East Carlow: call the GE results
|Constituency
|FG
|FF
|SF
|Lab
|PBP
|Sol
|SD
|Green
|Indo
|Other
|Carlow-Kilkenny
|2 (1)
|2 (3)
|1
|Cavan Monaghan
|2
|2
|1
|Clare
|2
|2 (1)
|0 (1)
|Cork East
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cork North Central
|1 (2)
|2 (1)
|1
|Cork North West
|2 (1)
|1 (2)
|Cork South Central
|1
|2
|1
|Cork South West
|2 (1)
|1
|0 (1)
|Donegal
|1
|2
|2
|Dublin Bay North
|2 (1)
|1
|1
|0 (1)
|1
|Dublin Bay South
|2
|1
|0 (1)
|1 (0)
|Dublin Central
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dublin Fingal
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dublin Mid West
|2 (1)
|1
|1
|0 (1)
|Dublin North West
|1
|1
|1
|Dublin Rathdown
|1 (2)
|1 (0)
|1 (0)
|Dublin South Central
|1
|1 (0)
|1
|0 (1)
|1
|Dublin South West
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dublin West
|2 (1)
|1
|1 (0)
|0 (1)
|1 (0)
|Dun Laoghaire
|2
|1
|1
|Galway East
|1
|1
|1
|Galway West
|2
|1
|2
|Kerry
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Kildare North
|1 (2)
|2 (1)
|1
|Kildare South
|1 (2)
|3 (2)
|0 (1)
|Laois-Offaly
|2 (1)
|2 (3)
|1
|Limerick City
|2
|1
|1
|Limerick County
|2
|1
|Longford-Westmeath
|1
|2
|1
|Louth
|2
|1
|2 (1)
|0 (1)
|Mayo
|2 (3)
|2 (1)
|Meath East
|2
|1
|Meath West
|1 (2)
|1
|1 (0)
|0 (1)
|Roscommon-Galway
|1
|2
|Sligo-Leitrim
|2
|1
|1
|Tipperary
|1 (0)
|1
|0 (1)
|3 (2)
|Waterford
|1 (2)
|1
|1
|1 (0)
|Wexford
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wicklow-East Carlow
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|Max: 66
Min: 51
|Max: 52
Min 41
|Max 25
Min 22
|Max: 8 Min:3
|Max: 3 Min: 1
|Max: 2 Min: 1
|Max: 4 Min: 3
|Max: 2 Min: 0
|Max: 21 Min: 16
|0
Last edited: