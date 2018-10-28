Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

Good thread.



Wicklow-East Carlow will be interesting. Jack O'Connor is running for Labour, Stephen Donnelly topped the poll by a mile last time out; however, he was a Social Democrat then but is a FFer now.



His being an FFer is doubly interesting. Someone who lives up the road from Donnelly is Sean Gallagher. Would he have rejoined the FF fold and run? Could he afford to run as an independent given the money he lost as a result of his very poor result in the Presidential election?



Simon Harris is another big beast in Wicklow.



John Brady, SF should be safe. Andrew Doyle, FG, is very quiet. Pat Casey, FF, is non-existent but has good geographical advantages, with most of the big hitter TDs based in Bray/Greystones