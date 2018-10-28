Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

I just posted an OP on the Limerick City prospects:

Limerick City: Call the next GE results

It occurs to me that if we had (sensible) discussions on a constituency-by-constituency we'd be in a decent position to call the next GE results.

Any takers?

So far we have:

Carlow-Kilkenny: call the next GE results
Cavan Monaghan: call the next GE
Clare: call the next GE results
Cork East: call the next GE results
Cork North Central: Call the next GE Results
Cork North West: Call the next GE Results
Cork South-Central: call the next GE results
Cork South West: Call the next GE Result
Donegal: call the next GE results
Dublin Bay North
Dublin Bay South: Call the next GE results
Dublin Central
Dublin Fingal: Call the next GE results.
Dublin Mid-West
Dublin North West
Dublin Rathdown
Dublin South West
Dublin South Central
Dublin West: Call the GE results
Dun Laoghaire
Galway East
Galway West
Kerry: Call the next GE constituency results
Kildare North: Call the next GE
Kildare South
Laois-Offaly
Limerick City: Call the next GE results
Limerick County: call the next GE results
Longford-Westmeath
Louth: call the next GE
Mayo next GE
Meath East: Next GE
Meath West: Call the next GE results
Roscommon-Galway
Sligo-Leitrim
Tipperary
Waterford
Wexford: Call the next GE Results
Wicklow-East Carlow: call the GE results

The predictions:

ConstituencyFGFFSFLabPBPSolSDGreenIndoOther
Carlow-Kilkenny2 (1)2 (3)1
Cavan Monaghan221
Clare22 (1)0 (1)
Cork East1111
Cork North Central1 (2)2 (1)1
Cork North West2 (1)1 (2)
Cork South Central121
Cork South West2 (1)10 (1)
Donegal122
Dublin Bay North2 (1)110 (1)1
Dublin Bay South210 (1)1 (0)
Dublin Central1111
Dublin Fingal11111
Dublin Mid West2 (1)110 (1)
Dublin North West111
Dublin Rathdown1 (2)1 (0)1 (0)
Dublin South Central11 (0)10 (1)1
Dublin South West11111
Dublin West2 (1)1 1 (0) 0 (1)1 (0)
Dun Laoghaire211
Galway East111
Galway West212
Kerry1112
Kildare North1 (2)2 (1)1
Kildare South1 (2)3 (2)0 (1)
Laois-Offaly2 (1)2 (3)1
Limerick City211
Limerick County21
Longford-Westmeath121
Louth212 (1)0 (1)
Mayo2 (3)2 (1)
Meath East21
Meath West1 (2)11 (0)0 (1)
Roscommon-Galway12
Sligo-Leitrim211
Tipperary1 (0)10 (1)3 (2)
Waterford1 (2)111 (0)
Wexford2111
Wicklow-East Carlow221
TotalsMax: 66
Min: 51		Max: 52
Min 41		Max 25
Min 22		Max: 8 Min:3Max: 3 Min: 1Max: 2 Min: 1Max: 4 Min: 3Max: 2 Min: 0Max: 21 Min: 160
 
Last edited:


Very proactive statesman. You do the donkeywork and rots will be cheering you all the way...:geek:
 
statsman said:
I need on-the-ground expertise. So, nothing you can help with, rots. :D
Click to expand...
Well I will certainly offer some predictions (hopefully, a bit more accurate then my Premier League soccer ones at the moment) :wink:
 
tsarbomb said:
So, a different thread for each constituency?
Click to expand...
Yes, I think so. What do you think?

We could pool the predictions on here once each thread reaches a consensus?
 
can I just say that if we utilise the p.ie hive mind we will have 547 tds after the next election as all parties will get at least 100% of their candidates elected...
 
hollandia said:
can I just say that if we utilise the p.ie hive mind we will have 547 tds after the next election as all parties will get at least 100% of their candidates elected...
Click to expand...
:D

We need a curator.
 
Good thread.

Wicklow-East Carlow will be interesting. Jack O'Connor is running for Labour, Stephen Donnelly topped the poll by a mile last time out; however, he was a Social Democrat then but is a FFer now.

His being an FFer is doubly interesting. Someone who lives up the road from Donnelly is Sean Gallagher. Would he have rejoined the FF fold and run? Could he afford to run as an independent given the money he lost as a result of his very poor result in the Presidential election?

Simon Harris is another big beast in Wicklow.

John Brady, SF should be safe. Andrew Doyle, FG, is very quiet. Pat Casey, FF, is non-existent but has good geographical advantages, with most of the big hitter TDs based in Bray/Greystones
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Good thread.

Wicklow-East Carlow will be interesting. Jack O'Connor is running for Labour, Stephen Donnelly topped the poll by a mile last time out; however, he was a Social Democrat then but is a FFer now.

His being an FFer is doubly interesting. Someone who lives up the road from Donnelly is Sean Gallagher. Would he have rejoined the FF fold and run? Could he afford to run as an independent given the money he lost as a result of his very poor result in the Presidential election?

Simon Harris is another big beast in Wicklow.

John Brady, SF should be safe. Andrew Doyle, FG, is very quiet. Pat Casey, FF, is non-existent but has good geographical advantages, with most of the big hitter TDs based in Bray/Greystones
Click to expand...
Can you make an OP of this Sil?
 
Round tower said:
Mayo next election
Click to expand...
General idea is to create a thread in the relevant forum and link to it from here so people can use this is a reference point for all constituencies.
 
What’s the feelings about Tipp?
 
