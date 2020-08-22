Coping Strategies for Seasonal Affective Disorder this winter

I noticed in the last week the appearance of a drawn Santa on a shop window ad and I see the spectre of Christmas has been raised elsewhere on the forum. This is going to be a tough winter I think for mental health pressures across the population.November is a month I detest. Never understood why until years back a perceptive friend suggested a touch of Seasonal Affective Disorder might be at play as he himself had realised he was experiencing it in the month of gathering darkness.It was only when he suggested it I thought about it and realised I might need some coping strategies. So in November I do some small things like make sure I've enough work to do, advance determinedly and doggedly some personal aim, and I build in extra rewards. In my case the latter will be releasing the normal commonsense in this area and buying on a pay-per-view basis any premier league match available for the month which is not normally sensible spending in my book. But it is a November luxury to counteract the drop in serotonin levels with the dying of the autumn light.If anyone has any good idea or trips and tricks they use as coping strategies to counteract a touch of SAD it might be nice to share as the one thing I do know is that there are as many coping strategies as there are people to deploy them, some of them developed consciously, others subconsciously over the years. It costs little to share them, may be more than ordinarily helpful this particular winter, and reading the strategies deployed by others may help some who don't understand why they are feeling down in the winter months to test whether this may be something that happens to them and simply haven't recognised previously.I'd not want to be too restrictive in terms of coping strategies for just SAD. If anyone has coping strategies that they have consciously adopted for other conditions please do lob them in. Coping strategies are transferable skills.