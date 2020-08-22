  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Coping Strategies for Seasonal Affective Disorder this winter

I noticed in the last week the appearance of a drawn Santa on a shop window ad and I see the spectre of Christmas has been raised elsewhere on the forum. This is going to be a tough winter I think for mental health pressures across the population.

November is a month I detest. Never understood why until years back a perceptive friend suggested a touch of Seasonal Affective Disorder might be at play as he himself had realised he was experiencing it in the month of gathering darkness.

It was only when he suggested it I thought about it and realised I might need some coping strategies. So in November I do some small things like make sure I've enough work to do, advance determinedly and doggedly some personal aim, and I build in extra rewards. In my case the latter will be releasing the normal commonsense in this area and buying on a pay-per-view basis any premier league match available for the month which is not normally sensible spending in my book. But it is a November luxury to counteract the drop in serotonin levels with the dying of the autumn light.

If anyone has any good idea or trips and tricks they use as coping strategies to counteract a touch of SAD it might be nice to share as the one thing I do know is that there are as many coping strategies as there are people to deploy them, some of them developed consciously, others subconsciously over the years. It costs little to share them, may be more than ordinarily helpful this particular winter, and reading the strategies deployed by others may help some who don't understand why they are feeling down in the winter months to test whether this may be something that happens to them and simply haven't recognised previously.

I'd not want to be too restrictive in terms of coping strategies for just SAD. If anyone has coping strategies that they have consciously adopted for other conditions please do lob them in. Coping strategies are transferable skills.

Move to New Zealand would be my most successful coping strategy....

I didn't think SAD was really a thing until I finally escaped the endless grey skies and endless rain of the West of Ireland. Even during the worst of Winter & Spring here (and the Spring storm season is upon us) there will still be a couple of bright and sunny (if cold) days a week and it is amazing the difference just getting a bit of sunshine can make to not just your own mood but everyone else's. In Galway (where I lived for 8 years before coming here) you can quite literally go for 8 or 9 months on end without ever seeing the sun and it really does cast a pall of grim damp misery over everything - but because it is normal nobody realises the effect it is having on everyone's mental health.

As you say 2020 has been a rough year all round so a good idea for a thread alright.

I know how shite the Irish weather is especially in the West but my advice would be to force yourself to go out for a good walk, even just 30 mins, any time it isn't pissing down. Even if it isn't actually sunny but just overcast you'll still get some slight benefit in terms of Vit D and serotonin levels. And adjust your diet to contain more veggies especially leafy greens and legumes with their B-complex vitamins and proteins, I do find that helps stave off the SAD as well.

My staple in the winter months is to almost always have a large pot of vegetarian chilli on the go. I'm not a vegetarian or anything like it but over the years I've found it seems to provide most of what the body is lacking in the grim dark months. Add in getting outside any time it isn't raining, and hey presto, problem (largely) solved
 
That's a good point and a natural coping strategy by the sounds of it with the pot of vegetarian chilli available. Definition of a comfort food. Now you mention it i probably have things the wrong way around in that I go for salads and fruit a lot more in the summer but really I should be doing that with veg and fruit in the winter more than the summer. That's something for me to consider straight away. Honestly hadn't thought about diet but that seems very sensible and logical.
 
