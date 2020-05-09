Cops Strangle Black Man to Death in Minneapolis

The sad thing about this all is that it's happening so often a single megathread is about the only way to catalogue repeated racist institutional abuse in the US. One thing I can't wrap my head around, most countries have a singular police force organised by government as a national state body. You could argue that in a federal system, that need not be the case and each state could carry the responsibility for centralised policing...but as best as I can understand...this isn't even the case in the US with individual police departments being so granular as by the town. Seriously, that's a fuked up concept in and off itself if just for the lack of uniformity in policing the law.



Oh, and then they went and sold all those village idiots surplus military hardware after Iraq and Afghanistan. Again, wtf?