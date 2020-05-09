Cops Strangle Black Man to Death in Minneapolis

A police officer in Minneapolis strangled a handcuffed black man to death by kneeling on his neck after the cops claimed that he resisted arrest. The man was a suspected of forgery and was stopped in his car. As bystanders pleaded with the cops to let the man up as the man, George Floyd groaned that he couldn't breath. While one cop casually kneels on Floyd's neck a second stands by ignoring that actions of the first officer and the by-standers. The cop continued to kneel on Floyd's neck for several minutes after he was unresponsive.

This video is shocking and graphic - showing the slow death of another black man at the hands of the police.

 


On that video evidence alone it certainly looks like the police have a case to answer , the cop who knelt on his neck and his colleagues who stood around and watched it and never intervened
.
He was already handcuffed and subdued and clearly in distress with his breathing , looks like excessive force was used.

I see that 4 police officers have been fired but no charges as of yet , but they will surely follow.
 
The four officers involved have been fired by Minneapolis police department and the FBI are investigating the four for possible civil-rights violations
 
It is similar to the Eric Garner case in NY a few years ago , in that case none of the police officers were charged with anything , I don't even think they were fired. Although that also looked like a case of excessive force been used.
 
Just btw but he wasn't strangled. There were no hands involved.
 
The cops in this case do not have much of a defence. He was cuffed at this stage and on the floor. He wasn't going anywhere fast.
 
One of the now ex cops is being represented by attorney Tom Kelly, who was the lawyer for St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted in the shooting death of Philando Castile in nearby St. Paul in 2017.
 
And the racists will be along to justify this and blame the victim in 3, 2...

They must be reeling like an unfit boxer in the 10th round by now, defending so many racists at once.
 
rainmaker said:
And the racists will be along to justify this and blame the victim in 5, 4, 3. 2...

They must be staggering like an unfit boxer in the tenth round by now defending so many racists at once.
I think this case looks bad for the cops , but it is not helpful or healthy on a discussion board to brand anyone with a differing viewpoint as racist , misogynist etc etc as you seem to do continually on every subject. You seem to demand a group think on everything.
 
Betson said:
On that video evidence alone it certainly looks like the police have a case to answer , the cop who knelt on his neck and his colleagues who stood around and watched it and never intervened
.
He was already handcuffed and subdued and clearly in distress with his breathing , looks like excessive force was used.

I see that 4 police officers have been fired but no charges as of yet , but they will surely follow.
Yes. I can't understand it either - why do they keep telling him to get up and get in the car while one officer has his knee on his neck?
 
rainmaker said:
And the racists will be along to justify this and blame the victim in 3, 2...

They must be reeling like an unfit boxer in the 10th round by now, defending so many racists at once.
You are developing mental health problems ! You are seeing racists where there certainly are not nearly as many as you have convinced yourself there is.

At a quick run through the thread. I didn’t see anyone justify what those Police did.

The guy with his knee on his neck, stands a very good chance of being done for murder. Possibly one or two of the others as accessories. They must not have had a brain cell between them !
 
talkingshop said:
Yes. I can't understand it either - why do they keep telling him to get up and get in the car while one officer has his knee on his neck?
And Floyd repeatedly responded that he would get into the car if the cop let him up.
 
The sad thing about this all is that it's happening so often a single megathread is about the only way to catalogue repeated racist institutional abuse in the US. One thing I can't wrap my head around, most countries have a singular police force organised by government as a national state body. You could argue that in a federal system, that need not be the case and each state could carry the responsibility for centralised policing...but as best as I can understand...this isn't even the case in the US with individual police departments being so granular as by the town. Seriously, that's a fuked up concept in and off itself if just for the lack of uniformity in policing the law.

Oh, and then they went and sold all those village idiots surplus military hardware after Iraq and Afghanistan. Again, wtf?
 
It appears the job of police officer in the US attracts very many sadistic power trippers who didnt get enough hugs as a child.
I understand the militarism and constant fear that comes with being a cop in a nation crawling with weaponry but jesus wept what is wrong with these guys?
There were three lads sitting on him not just the arsehole on his neck.
 
blinding said:
You are developing mental health problems ! You are seeing racists where there certainly are not nearly as many as you have convinced yourself there is....

The guy with his knee on his neck, stands a very good chance of being done for murder.
Oh the poor thing - the world's just gone mad hasn't it.

Your position on these cases became genuinely nauseating a long time ago.
 
talkingshop said:
Yes. I can't understand it either - why do they keep telling him to get up and get in the car while one officer has his knee on his neck?
Well, given time I'm sure you can spin some sort of bizarre narrative that not only exonerates these officers but casts them as heroic, upstanding citizens.
 
Betson said:
It is similar to the Eric Garner case in NY a few years ago , in that case none of the police officers were charged with anything , I don't even think they were fired. Although that also looked like a case of excessive force been used.
On the face of it the Garner case seemed to have more mitigation (Not saying it was ok, just that it was a greyer area than this). There the two were struggling, the cop used an unauthorised choke hold. Right to fire him, but you can see the difficulty the jury had in indicting.

Here the guy is cuffed, not resisting, not moving and you keep your knee on his neck long after he's passed out. There are numerous civilians pointing out the victim is first in pain and distress, then passed out, then dead. And the cop kept his knee there while other cops did nothing. Utterly inexcusable and the state is taking the right steps.
 
rainmaker said:
Oh the poor thing - the world's just gone mad hasn't it.

Your position on these cases became genuinely nauseating a long time ago.
Again Your confirmation bias is fooling you.

Did you actually read my post in this thread ? Something is affecting your mental health. You are seeing Racists here there and everywhere. Get some health care you are in a vulnerable state !
 
rainmaker said:
And the racists will be along to justify this and blame the victim in 3, 2...

They must be reeling like an unfit boxer in the 10th round by now, defending so many racists at once.
I just couldnt resist...

Now, first things first. Pay attention to my words, and not your thoughts!

I have not yet watched the video, but am about to do after this post. From what I'm aware (which is quite limited), these cops (certainly the one who has his knee on the guys neck) should face criminal proceedings.

I'm simply asking if you have evidence this was racially motivated? I as of this moment dont know of any....
 
