Cops Strangle Black Man to Death in Minneapolis

A police officer in Minneapolis strangled a handcuffed black man to death by kneeling on his neck after the cops claimed that he resisted arrest. The man was a suspected of forgery and was stopped in his car. As bystanders pleaded with the cops to let the man up as the man, George Floyd groaned that he couldn't breath. While one cop casually kneels on Floyd's neck a second stands by ignoring that actions of the first officer and the by-standers. The cop continued to kneel on Floyd's neck for several minutes after he was unresponsive.
This video is shocking and graphic - showing the slow death of another black man at the hands of the police.
