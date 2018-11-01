Cork East: call the next GE results

I can't see Sherlock in trouble. He had 1,600 votes over Sinn Fein last time out and Labour should be more transfer-friendly next election, even if they don't do much nationally with their first preference votes. He ended up being the first elected.



There's also the issue of North Cork v East Cork. For the last 3 decades, it's pretty much operated as two 2-seaters. The 1989 election was the last time there were three TDs from one side of the constituency and that was from North Cork. In the intervening period, population growth has been far higher in East Cork.



That is a problem for FG as they need to take out one of the two North Cork TDs to gain in those circumstances and there is no sign of them doing that. It might be no harm to pursue a four candidate strategy with a candidate from Cobh or Youghal added just in case.



It should be FG v FF v SF for the last seat, and on FG's current polling, you'd think they were favourites, but that would mean three North Cork TDs unless they ran a 2nd southern candidate and miraculously managed to pull off two at that end.



Sinn Féin's problem is a bad candidate, but as he's a sitting TD, there's not much they can do. With the potential line up to replace him, I think he will probably just retain his seat.



FF need to find a Youghal or Cobh based candidate. With Midleton having two sitting TDs it's overcrowded to run Barbara Aherne again, but there are votes to be had for a serious candidate in those two towns.