Cork East: call the next GE results

A thread for informed discussion of the likely result, with the aim of predicting the final GE result on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
In 2016, Cork East returned 1 FF, 1 FG, 1 Lab and 1 SF. Will there be change this time out?
Here's the 2016 first prefs count:
- O'Keeffe, Kevin elected 15.65% FG
- Stanton, David elected 13.58% FF
- Sherlock, Seán elected 13.16% Lab
- Buckley, Pat elected 10.15% SF
- Ahern, Barbara not-elected 8.70% FF
- McCarthy, Noel eliminated 8.34% FG
- Barry, Tom eliminated 6.55% FG
- Bradford, Paul eliminated 6.14% Renua
- Linehan Foley, Mary eliminated 5.96% Indo
- Leonardi Roche, Ciara eliminated 3.79% SP
- McCarthy, Kieran eliminated 3.10% Indo
- Curtin, Ken eliminated 2.62% SD
- Harty, Natasha eliminated 1.53% Green
- Bullman, Paddy eliminated 0.46% Indo
- Cannon, Ross eliminated 0.28% Indo
