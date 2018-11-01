Cork East: call the next GE results

statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
A thread for informed discussion of the likely result, with the aim of predicting the final GE result on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

In 2016, Cork East returned 1 FF, 1 FG, 1 Lab and 1 SF. Will there be change this time out?

Here's the 2016 first prefs count:

  • O'Keeffe, Kevin elected 15.65% FG
  • Stanton, David elected 13.58% FF
  • Sherlock, Seán elected 13.16% Lab
  • Buckley, Pat elected 10.15% SF
  • Ahern, Barbara not-elected 8.70% FF
  • McCarthy, Noel eliminated 8.34% FG
  • Barry, Tom eliminated 6.55% FG
  • Bradford, Paul eliminated 6.14% Renua
  • Linehan Foley, Mary eliminated 5.96% Indo
  • Leonardi Roche, Ciara eliminated 3.79% SP
  • McCarthy, Kieran eliminated 3.10% Indo
  • Curtin, Ken eliminated 2.62% SD
  • Harty, Natasha eliminated 1.53% Green
  • Bullman, Paddy eliminated 0.46% Indo
  • Cannon, Ross eliminated 0.28% Indo
 
Last edited:


Casablanca

Casablanca

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 21, 2011
Messages
7,328
In short it's hard to see any change with this one. FG will be hoping to take Sean Sherlocks Lab seat with Cllr Pa O'Driscoll but the SD candidate Cllr June Murphy's transfers should see him over the line. The FF and SF seats are safe.

Prediction: No change
 
L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,244
I can't see Sherlock in trouble. He had 1,600 votes over Sinn Fein last time out and Labour should be more transfer-friendly next election, even if they don't do much nationally with their first preference votes. He ended up being the first elected.

There's also the issue of North Cork v East Cork. For the last 3 decades, it's pretty much operated as two 2-seaters. The 1989 election was the last time there were three TDs from one side of the constituency and that was from North Cork. In the intervening period, population growth has been far higher in East Cork.

That is a problem for FG as they need to take out one of the two North Cork TDs to gain in those circumstances and there is no sign of them doing that. It might be no harm to pursue a four candidate strategy with a candidate from Cobh or Youghal added just in case.

It should be FG v FF v SF for the last seat, and on FG's current polling, you'd think they were favourites, but that would mean three North Cork TDs unless they ran a 2nd southern candidate and miraculously managed to pull off two at that end.

Sinn Féin's problem is a bad candidate, but as he's a sitting TD, there's not much they can do. With the potential line up to replace him, I think he will probably just retain his seat.

FF need to find a Youghal or Cobh based candidate. With Midleton having two sitting TDs it's overcrowded to run Barbara Aherne again, but there are votes to be had for a serious candidate in those two towns.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
So, no change here? Lab hold?
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
statsman said:
So, no change here? Lab hold?
Click to expand...
Dunno. Sherlock looking vulnerable, unless labour get themselves back up to around 7%. On current polling, he's only making half a quota. A half decent SD candidate may splice that further.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
hollandia said:
Dunno. Sherlock looking vulnerable, unless labour get themselves back up to around 7%. On current polling, he's only making half a quota. A half decent SD candidate may splice that further.
Click to expand...
As far as I know, the SDs have no great ambitions here. I think local factors favour Sherlock.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
statsman said:
As far as I know, the SDs have no great ambitions here. I think local factors favour Sherlock.
Click to expand...
Possibly, but Labour still need to up their game to make a seat here viable. Mind you, a spreadsheet doesn't take into account local factors.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
hollandia said:
Possibly, but Labour still need to up their game to make a seat here viable. Mind you, a spreadsheet doesn't take into account local factors.
Click to expand...
Which is the basis for this little project, really.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
statsman said:
Which is the basis for this little project, really.
Click to expand...
Once I refine it, I may make that spreadsheet available. I'm struggling just to automate it at the moment. VB skills are lacking a bit.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
hollandia said:
Once I refine it, I may make that spreadsheet available. I'm struggling just to automate it at the moment. VB skills are lacking a bit.
Click to expand...
VB's a bastard.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,095
The defeated FF and FG candidates were both 2000 adrift of SF in 2016 when FG were eliminated. FG were on 28% last time but if they can push this up near their 2011 vote of 36% they should get into second and third place in the first count. I think Sherlock will hold on and FF easily have enough for 1 seat but not 2. SF are very vulnerable here - they have already lost a TD here to internal bickering and their vote was actually down 1% in 2016. FG 2, FF 1, Lab 1
 
Rocket Man

Rocket Man

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 25, 2010
Messages
355
As mentioned by a previous poster, geography is crucial here.

The 2/2 North/South split has been a feature at all general elections in the constituency.

Stanton (FG, South) and O'Keeffe (FF, North) are safe.

Both Sherlock and Buckley are potentially vulnerable, however it is difficult to see where the challenge will come from.

FG will want a second but, while a decent enough candidate, Pa O'Driscoll based in Fermoy is unlikely to be strong enough to dislodge Sherlock with his strong Mallow base.

As yet, there is no significant candidate to pose any threat to Buckley in the South.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,244
Rocket Man said:
As mentioned by a previous poster, geography is crucial here.

The 2/2 North/South split has been a feature at all general elections in the constituency.
Click to expand...
In fact, we can go further than that and say that since the constituency was founded, Midleton has always elected a TD and frequently has had two (as at the moment). The only election where Mallow failed to return a TD was November 1982, with two elected from Mallow in 1981 and 2011.

As Sherlock has no credible challengers from Mallow (I would assume that Barry and Bradford are busted flushes at this point), it's hard to see who is going to unseat him.
 
L

locke

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
3,244
And the reason Midleton so frequently returns two is because there are three similar-sized towns in the south - Youghal, Midleton and Cobh. If the local candidate gets eliminated Youghal and Cobh geographic votes will migrate to Midleton as the next best option.
 
Last edited:
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,095
The approx LE results here were (roughly) FF and FG 30% each, and Lab and SF 10% each. In theory we could have a 1-all situation like last time, but the FF vote in the LE was up significantly from 2016. The SF seat seems the most vulnerable, and they have had terrible problems generally in this constituency, but the Lab seat isn't safe either.

On balance, FF 2, FG 1, Lab 1.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top