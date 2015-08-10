Cork Man Eanna Ó Cochláin Framed in the Philippines? Facing 12 Year Prison Sentence.

The case of Cork man Eanna Ó Cochláin deserves highlighting (there's a web page set up by his family: Bring Eanna Home - Innocent Irish man sentenced to 12 years prison in Philippines.). It has been receiving some publicity but the story seems to be flying below most people's radars. I wasn't even aware of this case until yesterday when poster fionnmccool had a thread on this, but which was later zoo'ed. Given that few are likely to see a thread in the zoo, I started a new thread here.

In brief, Eanna is a Cork nurse who is married to a Filipino woman Jho and has a 22 year old daughter Caoimhe. He and his wife were in the Philippines two years ago settling the affairs of his wife's late father's will. Going through Laoag airport to leave the Philippines, he was searched three times by security staff. A tiny amount of cannabis (0.38g) was mysteriously found on the third search. He was arrested and later sentenced to 12 years in prison. An appeal has been ongoing for nearly two years. He is out on bail there but trapped in the country (leaving him unable to attend funerals of his mother and a brother and a sister who died in the interim). He claims that he was framed. He describes demands for bribes to make all of this go away, which he (probably unwisely) refused to pay. This seems all too plausible given Filipino corruption levels.

An Independent article quote him as saying:
“About two days later I was told if you don't pay up you will be found guilty. They were threatening to give me 25 years if I did not pay them around €7-10,000. I refused to pay their corruption money, because the problem is they can still lock me up even if I do pay.”
You can watch him tell his own story here:
[video]https://youtu.be/8J62_STZXqk[/video]

There's a recent 15 minute RTE radio interview with him here.

I150506_172312_2026509oTextCS_81611320.jpg


The Independent quoted Fr. Shay Cullen:
Irish missionary Fr Shay Cullen said that the Philippines is a very corrupt country, and that Mr Cochlan is undoubtedly innocent.

“The problem [in the Phillipines] is corruption goes on at all levels: there is corruption at the level of the police, at the Department of Justice… and the judges,” Fr Cullen told RTÉ’s Dave Fanning this morning.

Fr Cullen said that Eanna’s refusal to pay a bribe to anyone is what resulted in his imprisonment.

“[He is] a very pleasant guy, very highly educated, a man of very stubborn principles… and that’s what got him into all this trouble,” he said.
The Cork man believes that he was targeted because officials knew that both he and his family based in Cork had money. His brother on Cork radio also said that Eanna had bought a Filipino beach-front property 20 years ago for next to nothing, which is now in an exclusive location. He had also come under pressure to sell this up. A country like the Philippines is generally corrupt enough that one has to give him the benefit of the doubt.

No doubt political pressure from our politicians would be very helpful to his case. Ireland has been good to the Philippines over the years (Catholic missionaries and organizations like Trócaire have done lots of development work there). And, after all, we still have thousands of Filipino nurses working in our hospitals.

According to Fr. Shay Cullen:
... the case could be resolved through ‘behind the scenes’ diplomacy and continued media focus on the case.

“Whatever [the Irish Government] can do they should do it quicker. Their Irish diplomacy behind the scenes is something that they can really do well,” he said.

“Behind the scenes friends will call friends and people will call people and this will all be solved by the phone.”
But, other than offering some consular assistance, it seems the Irish government have done next to nothing to help so far.

As he explains himself, at 55 years of age and with health problems, 12 years in a Filipino prison is effectively a death sentence:
“I’m 55 years of age, I’ve got chronic obstructive airways disease and IBS bowel disease - there’s no way will I survive in prison,”
His family don't seem all that media savvy, which perhaps explains why his case has got relatively little attention compared to some other cases (like the Ibrahim Halawa one).
 
there was a thread on this yesterday but yes I signed it
 
I wouldn't be any fan at all of McCool's posts, but why in hell was his thread sent to the Zoo?
 
Nudavongs said:
Please sign the petition, tweet it and share it on Facebook etc.

https://www.change.org/p/please-sig...n-jailed-abroad-for-a-crime-he-did-not-commit
Also might be worth emailing Oireachtas members.
Their email addresses can be found here (in excel format):
eMails and addresses - Tithe an Oireachtais
Or Dáil email addresses here in plain html:
Email addresses for members of the 31st Dail as at 5 May 2011 - Tithe an Oireachtais

I suppose the most relevant person to email would be the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan:
charles.flanagan@oireachtas.ie

No doubt these email accounts will be screened through various parliamentary assistants and secretaries. But if enough people email I'm sure they'll notice!
 
brehony said:
Perhaps the hard-working Sinn Féin MEP, Lynn Boylan, might take this up?

She has been working very hard on an imprisoned Irish citizen who has been jailed improperly in Egypt.

Lynn Boylan MEP in Egypt this weekend to discuss Halawa case
https://www.google.ie/url?sa=t&rct=j...99804247,d.ZGU

Irish MEP calls on Government to do more for Ibrahim Halawa
https://www.google.ie/url?sa=t&rct=j...97HpGmzaQLWlDQ
Finbar10 said:
Maybe because the OP wasn't detailed enough? (though I have seen OPs with far less detail left untouched)
Hopefully it wasn't just because of the unfavourable non-PC comparisons to the Halawa case
(IMO the mods should have used a bit of discretion and common sense and left that pass).
I thought it was fine. I've seen many worse.
 
Des Quirell said:
I wouldn't be any fan at all of McCool's posts, but why in hell was his thread sent to the Zoo?
Well that's because you are a male feminist, [a philosophy I despise as being the opposite of Egalitarianism and mangina-ish position for a male to hold] and you could count the number of threads I have made over the last 10 years on the fingers of one hand. However thanks for supporting Eanna. At the end of the day if despite being opposites we still act on our consciences then thats significant to me.
 
Horrific!

I have signed the petition and tweeted all Cork TDs asking them to use their influence on behalf of this man.
 
I know of a person from Ireland that was killed in a hit and run by a police car in the Phillipines. The entire thing was covered up before the relatives knew he had died.
 
