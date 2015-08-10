Cork Man Eanna Ó Cochláin Framed in the Philippines? Facing 12 Year Prison Sentence.

Irish missionary Fr Shay Cullen said that the Philippines is a very corrupt country, and that Mr Cochlan is undoubtedly innocent.



“The problem [in the Phillipines] is corruption goes on at all levels: there is corruption at the level of the police, at the Department of Justice… and the judges,” Fr Cullen told RTÉ’s Dave Fanning this morning.



Fr Cullen said that Eanna’s refusal to pay a bribe to anyone is what resulted in his imprisonment.



“[He is] a very pleasant guy, very highly educated, a man of very stubborn principles… and that’s what got him into all this trouble,” he said.