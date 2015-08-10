Cork Man Eanna Ó Cochláin Framed in the Philippines? Facing 12 Year Prison Sentence.

Finbar10
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 3, 2008
- Messages
- 2,992
The case of Cork man Eanna Ó Cochláin deserves highlighting (there's a web page set up by his family: Bring Eanna Home - Innocent Irish man sentenced to 12 years prison in Philippines.). It has been receiving some publicity but the story seems to be flying below most people's radars. I wasn't even aware of this case until yesterday when poster fionnmccool had a thread on this, but which was later zoo'ed. Given that few are likely to see a thread in the zoo, I started a new thread here.
In brief, Eanna is a Cork nurse who is married to a Filipino woman Jho and has a 22 year old daughter Caoimhe. He and his wife were in the Philippines two years ago settling the affairs of his wife's late father's will. Going through Laoag airport to leave the Philippines, he was searched three times by security staff. A tiny amount of cannabis (0.38g) was mysteriously found on the third search. He was arrested and later sentenced to 12 years in prison. An appeal has been ongoing for nearly two years. He is out on bail there but trapped in the country (leaving him unable to attend funerals of his mother and a brother and a sister who died in the interim). He claims that he was framed. He describes demands for bribes to make all of this go away, which he (probably unwisely) refused to pay. This seems all too plausible given Filipino corruption levels.
An Independent article quote him as saying:
[video]https://youtu.be/8J62_STZXqk[/video]
There's a recent 15 minute RTE radio interview with him here.
The Independent quoted Fr. Shay Cullen:
No doubt political pressure from our politicians would be very helpful to his case. Ireland has been good to the Philippines over the years (Catholic missionaries and organizations like Trócaire have done lots of development work there). And, after all, we still have thousands of Filipino nurses working in our hospitals.
According to Fr. Shay Cullen:
As he explains himself, at 55 years of age and with health problems, 12 years in a Filipino prison is effectively a death sentence:
In brief, Eanna is a Cork nurse who is married to a Filipino woman Jho and has a 22 year old daughter Caoimhe. He and his wife were in the Philippines two years ago settling the affairs of his wife's late father's will. Going through Laoag airport to leave the Philippines, he was searched three times by security staff. A tiny amount of cannabis (0.38g) was mysteriously found on the third search. He was arrested and later sentenced to 12 years in prison. An appeal has been ongoing for nearly two years. He is out on bail there but trapped in the country (leaving him unable to attend funerals of his mother and a brother and a sister who died in the interim). He claims that he was framed. He describes demands for bribes to make all of this go away, which he (probably unwisely) refused to pay. This seems all too plausible given Filipino corruption levels.
An Independent article quote him as saying:
You can watch him tell his own story here:“About two days later I was told if you don't pay up you will be found guilty. They were threatening to give me 25 years if I did not pay them around €7-10,000. I refused to pay their corruption money, because the problem is they can still lock me up even if I do pay.”
[video]https://youtu.be/8J62_STZXqk[/video]
There's a recent 15 minute RTE radio interview with him here.
The Independent quoted Fr. Shay Cullen:
The Cork man believes that he was targeted because officials knew that both he and his family based in Cork had money. His brother on Cork radio also said that Eanna had bought a Filipino beach-front property 20 years ago for next to nothing, which is now in an exclusive location. He had also come under pressure to sell this up. A country like the Philippines is generally corrupt enough that one has to give him the benefit of the doubt.Irish missionary Fr Shay Cullen said that the Philippines is a very corrupt country, and that Mr Cochlan is undoubtedly innocent.
“The problem [in the Phillipines] is corruption goes on at all levels: there is corruption at the level of the police, at the Department of Justice… and the judges,” Fr Cullen told RTÉ’s Dave Fanning this morning.
Fr Cullen said that Eanna’s refusal to pay a bribe to anyone is what resulted in his imprisonment.
“[He is] a very pleasant guy, very highly educated, a man of very stubborn principles… and that’s what got him into all this trouble,” he said.
No doubt political pressure from our politicians would be very helpful to his case. Ireland has been good to the Philippines over the years (Catholic missionaries and organizations like Trócaire have done lots of development work there). And, after all, we still have thousands of Filipino nurses working in our hospitals.
According to Fr. Shay Cullen:
But, other than offering some consular assistance, it seems the Irish government have done next to nothing to help so far.... the case could be resolved through ‘behind the scenes’ diplomacy and continued media focus on the case.
“Whatever [the Irish Government] can do they should do it quicker. Their Irish diplomacy behind the scenes is something that they can really do well,” he said.
“Behind the scenes friends will call friends and people will call people and this will all be solved by the phone.”
As he explains himself, at 55 years of age and with health problems, 12 years in a Filipino prison is effectively a death sentence:
His family don't seem all that media savvy, which perhaps explains why his case has got relatively little attention compared to some other cases (like the Ibrahim Halawa one).“I’m 55 years of age, I’ve got chronic obstructive airways disease and IBS bowel disease - there’s no way will I survive in prison,”
Last edited: