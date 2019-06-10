Cork North Central ByElection

Continuing my look at the upcoming by-elections, Cork North-Central appears to be one of the easier ones to predict after Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fáil's election to the European Parliament. Also, the mentions of a double by-election may be unlikely but would certainly make things interesting



Fianna Fáil :

Fianna Fáil have two clear candidates in the form of Ken O'Flynn and Tony Fitzgerald who topped both of the North City LEAs. Kelleher secured 27.9% of the vote in 2016 which puts them in a good position to hold the seat here however they only elected one other councillor between the two areas.



Fine Gael :

This may prove to be a tough by-election for Fine Gael as they have no obvious candidate standing out. They won 17.8% of the FPV in 2016 when Dara Murphy was re-elected. However, his running mate Julie O'Leary failed to get elected in the recent local elections which effectively rules her out. They won one seat in each LEA so I would presume either Joe Kavanagh or Damian Boylan would be their candidate but I wouldn't rate their chances of winning too highly.



Sinn Féin :

Sinn Féin will be hoping for a good result here as this is the constituency of sitting TD Jonathan O'Brien and this was a very strong constituency for SF when they polled 19.6% of the FPV between O'Brien and his running mate, Thomas Gould who was re-elected in the City North-West LEA where Kenneth Collins also got elected for SF but no candidates got elected in North East. Gould would be the presumptive candidate and he should perform well but I can't see him challenging the FF seat.



Labour :

This used to be a strong Labour constituency with Kathleen Lynch at the forefront and they polled 26.4% of the vote in 2011 before it collapsed to 7.3% and Lynch lost her seat. John Maher was the only councillor elected in the Local Elections but I could see Kathleen Lynch potentially making a comeback either as there may be a Labour seat at the next general election.



Solidarity-PBP :

This is an important by-election for Solidarity-PBP as this is sitting TD Mick Barry's constituency and they will want to see how the party's support is holding up in the constituency. Barry won 15.7% of the FPV and they do have a decent candidate here in the form of Fiona Ryan who held on to her council seat in the North-West LEA.



Green Party :

The Greens made a big breakthrough here in the Local Elections when Oliver Moran got elected and he will likely contest the by-election here. He won 3.3% of the vote and that will surely increase next time out but a general election would be his best hope.



Workers Party :

Ted Tynan remains as the Workers Party only elected official and he will presumably contest this by-election. He's contested each election since 2002 and he had his best result in 2016 so no reason why he can't increase his vote.



Independents :

Only one Independent was elected between the two LEAs, Ger Keohane who while polling well wouldn't challenge in a by-election.





Predictions :

Fianna Fail's to lose really, but Fine Gael, Labour, Sinn Féin and Solidarity-PBP will all be testing this as how likely to can retain or win a seat in the next general election.