Cork North Central: Call the next GE Results

CNC is a 4 seater presently held by:



Billy Kelliher (FF)

Mick Barry (AAA-PBP)

Jonathan O'Brien (SF)

Dara Murphy (FG) - Retiring.



This constituency comprises both poor and rich areas of the city and a substantial rural hinterland as well. Even though the sitting FG TD (Murphy) is retiring there's a safe FG seat there with the son of a former TD, Sen Colm Burke likely to be the successful of 2 candidates.



FF's Billy Kelliher topped the poll on 2016 and had 1.4 of a quota. With a running mate of the sitting Mayor, Tony Fitzgerald, they'll be aiming for a second seat in what is Jack Lynch's old heartland. Getting Billy to split the vote will be a test of headquarters though.



SF have a safe seat, although it might not necessarily be O'Brien. A change of personal to his possible running mate Cllr Mick Nugent (should SF decide to run a second candidate) should not be ruled out. There was a time when SF would have thought of getting 2 seats here, but that's very unlikely now.



Mick Barry took Kathleen Lynch's long held Labour seat in 2016 on the back of his leading the Water Charges campaign in the area. There has always been a Left seat in CNC with Labour, The Workers Party and Labour again returning a representative. However, the Barry seat is considered weak in the area as his main platform (water charges) is now gone and a perception that he's not looking after the grassroots. Lynch is running again but I can't see her making a comeback.



Prediction:



Kelliher (FF)

O'Brien (SF)

Burke (FG)



with Barry, the 2nd FF candidate and, possible Lynch (Lab) fighting for the last one.