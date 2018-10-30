Cork North West: Call the next GE Results

Casablanca
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jul 21, 2011
- Messages
- 7,328
Cork North West is, traditionally, one of the most conservative (and predictable) in the country. It returns 2FG-1FF or 2FF-1FG since Adam was a child, with FF holding the upper hand since 1992, bar the period 2011-16.
Presently the incumbents are:
Michael Creed (FG)
Aindreas Moynihan (FF)
Michael Moynihan (FF) (not related)
The demographics of CNW changed in 2007 when Ballincollig(pop: 25K approx) was added to it. This added the personal vote of Batt O'Keeffe into the mix and has secured FF dominance since. FG have targeted this as one to gain and have added the former Independent Cllr ( fourth placed candidate in the last election) John Paul O'Shea to their ticket. To be successful, they need to curb the sitting Minister Michael Creed's personal machine and maximise the urban Ballincollig vote. I think they'll be successful in this with the older sitting FF TD, Michael Moynihan losing out.
Prediction
Michael Creed (FG)
Aindreas Moynihan (FF)
with John Paul O'Shea (FG) pipping Michael Moynihan (FF) for the last one, a FG gain.
Presently the incumbents are:
Michael Creed (FG)
Aindreas Moynihan (FF)
Michael Moynihan (FF) (not related)
The demographics of CNW changed in 2007 when Ballincollig(pop: 25K approx) was added to it. This added the personal vote of Batt O'Keeffe into the mix and has secured FF dominance since. FG have targeted this as one to gain and have added the former Independent Cllr ( fourth placed candidate in the last election) John Paul O'Shea to their ticket. To be successful, they need to curb the sitting Minister Michael Creed's personal machine and maximise the urban Ballincollig vote. I think they'll be successful in this with the older sitting FF TD, Michael Moynihan losing out.
Prediction
Michael Creed (FG)
Aindreas Moynihan (FF)
with John Paul O'Shea (FG) pipping Michael Moynihan (FF) for the last one, a FG gain.