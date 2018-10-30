Cork North West: Call the next GE Results

You have to be a bit careful when it comes to looking at old constituency results. The addition of Ballincollig changed everything. CNW used to be known as one of the most conservative constituencies in the country, but now it’s decidedly midd table. It’s also just about opened the possibility of a left-oriented seat (Labour were only 1,100 votes short in 2011), but with the same boundaries it’s still probably 15 years off.



Of course, the boundaries do need addressing as they have become silly to try to preserve the current constituencies (travel from Murragh in the extreme south of CNW to Charleville in the north and you have to pass through all other constituencies en route). Eventually, CNW will have to be carved apart with an extra seat for each of Cork SW, Cork E and one of Cork SC or Cork NC.