Cork South-Central: call the next GE results

I think probably no change, but I think there will be more candidates in the mix for the last seat.



Coveney, McGrath and Martin are safe unless Coveney tries to give too many votes to Buttimer.



Ó Laoghaire looks best placed for the last seat, but Buttimer will be thereabouts too. There is potential for a Labour, Green, Social Democrat challenger to get in the mix, but the candidate must be right. For Labour, Ciarán Lynch has name recognition, but I don't think there's much enthusiasm and he hasn't done much since he lost his seat; Peter Horgan their LE candidate in the SE LEA seems more dynamic, so if he can get on the council it will help him. Last time, The Greens ran Lorna Bogue; I think she's matured a lot since then, but like Horgan, needs an elected platform. Mick Finn, the sitting Independent Lord Mayor, will poll well too and will have a higher profile across the city this time. Fiona Ryan, who ran for AAA-PBP last time is one of the most impressive city councillors and is still quite young, but will suffer from representing an LEA on the other side of the city.



So, I expect a tightish fight between Ó Laoghaire, Buttimer and whichever of those others comes out highest, but probably Ó Laoghaire to retain.



FG should run a sweeper candidate based in Douglas/Rochestown/Blacrock (Cahill, McGonigle, Forde), but won't.