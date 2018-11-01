Cork South-Central: call the next GE results

statsman
A thread for informed discussion of the probable results, the plan being to use the main thread to amalgamate and make an overall GE prediction. See here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The original big-hitter constituency, in 2016 Cork S_C returned 2 FF, 1 FG and 1 SF, including the leader of FF and the Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Here's the 2016 first prefs breakdown.
Hard to see any changes.
Hard to see any changes.
