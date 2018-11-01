Cork South West: Call the next GE Result

The sitting 3 TDs are



Margaret Murphy O'Mahony (FF)

Michael Collins (IND)

Jim Daly (FG)



This is another Cork constituency that FG will be targeting to regain their 2:1 ration to FF. It's a huge area running from just outside the city to Mizen Head with the towns of Kinsale, Bandon, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry and Castletownbere. Up to 2011, it normally returned 2FG 1 FF. The second FG seat was lost in 2016 to the independent (anti-water) candidate Michael Collins, of whom not much has been heard of since. FF regained the seat they lost to Labour in 2011.

FG are running a new candidate Sen Tim Lombard from the very eastern boundary in order to hoover up the votes of a Cllr Alan Coleman (Independent) who got about 5000 votes in 2016. They need about 1500 extra votes to get the seat back, and should succeed. FF have only declared their sitting TD to date, but could add a sweeper in the western end of the constituency. SF have a candidate but this is strong blueshirt country, so I can't see them making the final cut.



Prediction: O'Mahony Murphy (FF), Jim Daly (FG) with Lombard (FG) and Collins (IND) fighting it out for the last seat, with the advantage to Lombard based on geography. FG gain from IND.