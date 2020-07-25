Cork Taoiseach hates the west

What is there to say. Is there no limited on that nasty Corkmans disdain for Connaught and the west. Surely P.iesters have strong opinions about this outrage|



First there was this-https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/dara-calleary-angry-and-disappointed-at-not-making-minister-1.4291326



and now there's this-https://www.thejournal.ie/dara-calleary-resigns-5181639-Aug2020/