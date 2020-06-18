Coronavirus: Compulsory face masks for shops will scare public away

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
19,238
Making face masks compulsory to enter shops here will drive shoppers away from an already struggling high street, a DUP MP has said.

Sammy Wilson questioned the logic of Northern Ireland following Scotland and England now, given that the measure was not introduced at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Lets be clear he does have a point in asking why was face masks not introduced at the start of the pandemic? Due to taking my Austrian friends advice I was wearing them from the start. As for the virus,to miss quote Gerry Adams it hasn't gone away you know.

 


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,440
Then they get scared away. There's more logic to support a claim that not wearing a mask would scare people away. ****ing DUP. I swear to God they're just consistently wrong in so many areas that if you find yourself by chance in agreement with them you start questioning your own sanity.
 
