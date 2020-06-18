Coronavirus: Compulsory face masks for shops will scare public away, claims DUP MP Sammy Wilson Making face masks compulsory to enter shops here will drive shoppers away from an already struggling high street, a DUP MP has said.

Making face masks compulsory to enter shops here will drive shoppers away from an already struggling high street, a DUP MP has said.Sammy Wilson questioned the logic of Northern Ireland following Scotland and England now,Lets be clear he does have a point in asking why was face masks not introduced at the start of the pandemic? Due to taking my Austrian friends advice I was wearing them from the start.