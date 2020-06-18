Coronavirus: Compulsory face masks for shops will scare public away

McSlaggart
Making face masks compulsory to enter shops here will drive shoppers away from an already struggling high street, a DUP MP has said.
Sammy Wilson questioned the logic of Northern Ireland following Scotland and England now, given that the measure was not introduced at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Lets be clear he does have a point in asking why was face masks not introduced at the start of the pandemic? Due to taking my Austrian friends advice I was wearing them from the start. As for the virus,to miss quote Gerry Adams it hasn't gone away you know.
