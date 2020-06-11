Coronavirus - how should the majority respond to the vaccine refuseniks when one becomes available

Nearly one in six Britons would refuse Covid-19 vaccine – survey Campaigners say social media firms behaving irresponsibly over anti-vaccine material

A recent UK survey, the results of which have been published in the Guardian, shows that around as many as one in six people would definitely refuse to be vaccinated if or when one becomes available. A similar number are undecided.That is their right of course, but the rest of us who will get vaccinated also have rights and as no vaccine is ever fully effective the anti-vaxers pose a significant risk to some of us. I certainly think private businesses could take a lead on this and devise ways of incentivising the doubters, because until everyone feels safe in social situations once again many businesses e.g. hospitality will continue to suffer losses. I'd certainly pay more for flight tickets from an airline which insisted on getting proof from passengers that they had been inoculated before letting them on the flight.This approach would be controversial of course but in my opinion would be entirely justified.