Coronavirus - how should the majority respond to the vaccine refuseniks when one becomes available

www.theguardian.com

Nearly one in six Britons would refuse Covid-19 vaccine – survey

Campaigners say social media firms behaving irresponsibly over anti-vaccine material
A recent UK survey, the results of which have been published in the Guardian, shows that around as many as one in six people would definitely refuse to be vaccinated if or when one becomes available. A similar number are undecided.
That is their right of course, but the rest of us who will get vaccinated also have rights and as no vaccine is ever fully effective the anti-vaxers pose a significant risk to some of us. I certainly think private businesses could take a lead on this and devise ways of incentivising the doubters, because until everyone feels safe in social situations once again many businesses e.g. hospitality will continue to suffer losses. I'd certainly pay more for flight tickets from an airline which insisted on getting proof from passengers that they had been inoculated before letting them on the flight.
This approach would be controversial of course but in my opinion would be entirely justified.
 


The government need to control the agenda and not give space for lunatics to spread their falsehoods. I’ve seen a lot of seemingly educated, retirement aged gentlemen on social media professing how Bill Gates is developing a vaccine to microchip us all. If that is the line of thought circulating in the recently retired aged groups, I’m all for increasing the pension age.
 
I think the consequences for health are so grave that drastic action would be required.

The minority have a right to refuse to be vaccinated.

However places like schools and businesses also have a right to protect their staff and service users & should therefore be able to exclude & even dismiss workers (or pupils in the case of schools) who have refused vaccination.

The idea that the entire staff of a workplace should be placed at risk because 'Bob' or 'Karen' believe Bill Gates is trying to control their minds is unthinkable.
 
What about people who have already been infected ?

Other than that I agree people should not be allowed to piggy back on others taking the vaccine.
 
