Coronavirus: Ireland set to launch contact-trace app

Ireland's health authority plans to press ahead with the launch of a coronavirus contact-tracing app based on Apple and Google's technology.The Health Service Executive told the BBC that it would submit a memo to government this week, and "subject to approval" would launch its Covid Tracker app shortly after.The move comes despite concerns raised about the tech's accuracy in its current state.The UK is worried about false alerts.And researchers advising the Irish effort have also questioned whether the software should be rolled out in its current state.Ireland would follow Germany in deploying such an app nationwide.I am going to download it and use. I think everyone should do the same.