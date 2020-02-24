Coronavirus: the good, the bad and the ugly.

Scottish hotel sacks 12 staff over coronavirus making them homeless Management says it is ‘taking latest government advice’ and terminating employment

The owners of a Highland hotel that has sacked staff and made them homeless during the coronavirus outbreak have been roundly condemned.

More than a dozen workers at the Coylumbridge hotel near Aviemore received a letter on Thursday informing them management was “taking the latest government advice” and that staff employment had been terminated, with those who live at the hotel complex asked to leave the premises immediately. Click to expand...

I thought it would be useful to create a record to document the behaviour of notable individuals, companies etc. around the world which have behaved either admirably or abominably during this crisis. This will no doubt be added to in the months ahead. Let's hope there are more positives than negatives at the end of it, but if companies need to be called out then we should all take it on board and shun them in the future.First up; tThe company are closing all their retail outlets with immediate effect but have, commendably, committed to paying all their staff.Clarks are one of a number of UK companies, founded by Quakers and operated on philanthropic principles, for the benefit of staff as well as the owners. They deserve to be remembered when this is over.The senator for N Carolina was busy during February offloading his huge share portfolio while at the same time reassuring the public about the effects of Coronavirus, and of course when his party colleague, the current US President, was downplaying the effects totally.The ugly:This really is the pits. I'm rarely shocked by the callousness of bad employers but what they did is truly shocking.I've never used the Britannia chain and don't know much about them, but I will give them a wide berth in future.