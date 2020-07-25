Could a Beirut Port Type Explosion Happen Here?

General Urko
I was just wondering given that we are a relatively chaotic country in many respects could the recent Beruit Port Explosion happen in one of our port cities or something similar happen.
Mind you, we are fairly over the top on health and safety issues with respect to commercial settings at the same time!
What we know about the Beirut explosion
A devastating explosion in Beirut on 4 August killed at least 200 people and injured thousands.
