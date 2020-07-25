Could a Beirut Port Type Explosion Happen Here?

General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,917
Last edited:
Last edited:
I was just wondering given that we are a relatively chaotic country in many respects could the recent Beruit Port Explosion happen in one of our port cities or something similar happen.
Mind you, we are fairly over the top on health and safety issues with respect to commercial settings at the same time!

www.bbc.com

What we know about the Beirut explosion

A devastating explosion in Beirut on 4 August killed at least 200 people and injured thousands.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 


C

cobhguy

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2010
Messages
2,748
General Urko said:
I was just wondering given that we are a relatively chaotic country in many respects could the recent Beruit Port Explosion happen in one of our port cities or something similar happen.
Mind you, we are fairly over the top on health and safety issues with respect to commercial settings at the same time!

www.bbc.com

What we know about the Beirut explosion

A devastating explosion in Beirut on 4 August killed at least 200 people and injured thousands.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
Click to expand...
That type of Fertilizer is banned in Ireland for that very reason, don't want certain groups blowing up stuff.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,743
Dumbest OP of the year? Top 10?
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,917
How secure are our ports?

BTW I'm not doubting the competence of people who work there!

Just asking a genuine question.
 
General Urko

General Urko

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 24, 2012
Messages
15,917
Sync said:
Dumbest OP of the year? Top 10?
Click to expand...
Why?
I bet it's the last thing a lot of folk in Beruit thought would ever happen!
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,743
Literally everyone in Beirut thought it would happen. There was multiple warnings about it. It was a conscious decision by govt to leave the goods there.

There is no comparison between the “chaos” in Ireland and 95% of other countries with what Lebanon’s been through over the last four decades. The contrast is one born of ignorance and extreme stupidity.

Your OP is terribly constructed using a pretty obvious straw man (always the mark of a terrible opener) and boils down to “we’re chaotic but also we’re WAY too careful and I’d like to use a tragedy that cost lives to REALLY try to convince people of high poor a thinker I am”.

tumblr_msq36mqDe51rnr47go5_250.gif
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Top Poster Of Month
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
34,990
Twitter
No
Grain ships are notorious for being an explosion-threat but in fairness 30 to 40 years ago at Cork port whether incoming or outgoing the safety side of things was well practised.

Got something to do with grain dust circulating and a build up of heat. Smoking nearby not advisable. But I honestly quite some time back was conscious on seeing it how carefully everything was done because crew, dockers and everyone were just used to seeing the cargo and ship as a risk when handling that sort of cargo.

Can't say I saw anything that would cause concern today never mind back then. Properly aired out holds when hatches were carefully opened in sequence, everyone seemed to know what they were doing and what the risk was.

I always got the impression Cork Harbour and port loading and offloading was pretty well practised and organised from what I saw.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom