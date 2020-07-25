Could a Beirut Port Type Explosion Happen Here?

Grain ships are notorious for being an explosion-threat but in fairness 30 to 40 years ago at Cork port whether incoming or outgoing the safety side of things was well practised.



Got something to do with grain dust circulating and a build up of heat. Smoking nearby not advisable. But I honestly quite some time back was conscious on seeing it how carefully everything was done because crew, dockers and everyone were just used to seeing the cargo and ship as a risk when handling that sort of cargo.



Can't say I saw anything that would cause concern today never mind back then. Properly aired out holds when hatches were carefully opened in sequence, everyone seemed to know what they were doing and what the risk was.



I always got the impression Cork Harbour and port loading and offloading was pretty well practised and organised from what I saw.