Could Howlin learn a lesson from the UK's GE

The GE in the UK demonstrated how the electorate can ignore a lot of lies, incompetence and bluster when faced with the alternative of voting for someone they despise and/or someone who can't articulate an alternative vision.



I believe sadly that Brendan Howlin is much like Corbyn, although not ideologically , for sure.



Howlin has no vision - just a clear understanding of what's wrong with everyone else's vision despite being instrumental in delivering that vision while in government. Howlin and Bruton were Ministers when a Labour president signed REITs into law and the rest, as they say, is history - it was part of achieving the dystopian reality of misery we're faced with today.



Howlin is a terrible leader, a terrible visionary and a terrible manager - he will prevent the Labour Party achieving any real momentum in the next election at a time when the country desperately needs a strong balancing force in the country's governance.



By staying in the game he, like Corbyn, is ignoring the fact that people just don't like him and won't take Labour seriously while the wee man still puffs himself up and preaches about everything we need to do while, like his fello party member the President, does very differet things.



It's depressing that one man's ego is blocking the Labour Party from having a fair shot at the next election - it's depressing that there hasn't been a root and branch transformation of Labour since the last election.