councillors and candidates offering monetary inducements to community groups

can this please stop



councillors and candidates offering some of their own pay or expenses to community groups, the job of councillor is direct (strategically if not executively) the entire spending of the council, not just a small collection of the money, if you don't take your expenses then don't take them, although I have no problem with councillors using their expenses allowance aslong as its used well.



its not to try to impress various community groups by offering them some of your money (or potentially your money)



if you think councillors are paid too much then campaign to reduce the salary for all councillors