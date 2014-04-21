councillors and candidates offering monetary inducements to community groups

can this please stop

councillors and candidates offering some of their own pay or expenses to community groups, the job of councillor is direct (strategically if not executively) the entire spending of the council, not just a small collection of the money, if you don't take your expenses then don't take them, although I have no problem with councillors using their expenses allowance aslong as its used well.

its not to try to impress various community groups by offering them some of your money (or potentially your money)

if you think councillors are paid too much then campaign to reduce the salary for all councillors
 
Who is doing this?
 
Dermot Looney, the Mayor of South Dublin, and a former Labour holier than thou type, has been using his mayoral allowance to bribe local community groups with little cheques for their fundraising efforts here and there. It's detailed at length in his leaflets.

There's an Independent candidate on the northside (Dave O'Connor I think) whose leaflets on Irish Election Literature seem to suggest that he will use his Councillor's salary, if elected, to give money to local groups, and pay for security checks for private residences!
 
It is amazing, given the changes in boundaries how many people are being taken onto a certain scheme that they could not get access to for the last 5 years and all of a sudden .... am sure this cannot be related to the forthcoming elections!
 
And that FG TD in Kerry ... What comment have ya to make on him?

Fine Gael TD gives half of his salary to local school to employ teacher
 
does that include buying rounds of dhrink?
 
heres an example of of the pay outs to community groups Cllr. Kieran McCarthy » Ward Funds 2014 but why does the council give councillors extra money that the community groups have to go begging for from the councillors of each ward.

http://www.corkcity.ie/services/corporateandexternalaffairs/agendaandminutesofmeetingsofcorkcitycouncil/minutesofmeetingsofcorkcitycouncil/Min.s Council Meeting 140113.pdf official list doesn't name the member associated with the payment
 
lostexpectation said:
heres an example of of the pay outs to community groups Cllr. Kieran McCarthy » Ward Funds 2014 but why does the council give councillors extra money that the comunity groups have to go begging for from the councillors of each ward
That's the way a patronage system works. You are supposed to beg for help and then be grateful when the local party man or woman sorts you out and then give them a vote. Even if you were entitled to the thing being delivered in the first place.

It's rife throughout the state - whether it be medical cards, pothole filling, street light fixing or dental work needed for kids.
 
From chapter one of matt cooper who really runs Ireland - begging bowlery is elected representatives reason for being. I dont know who makes the laws or runs the country but the cllrs and tds houldnt be let do it look at lowry the mad mullah and then the bank guarantee. Jesus wept.
 
From chapter one of matt cooper who really runs Ireland - begging bowlery is elected representatives reason for being. I dont know who makes the laws or runs the country but the cllrs and tds houldnt be let do it look at lowry the mad mullah and then the bank guarantee. Jesus wept.
 
im wondering where the Ward Fund came from Councillors resist plan to publish fund details | Irish Examiner
Pay rates

Councillors’ payments:n€1,297 a month representational payment.
* €444 a month to cover administrative costs.
* €4,700 (guideline minimum amount) in annual conference expenses.
* €8,000 annual ward fund.
it may have been councillors were offering their expenses allocations to community groups so ften that it became a thing in itself and now each councillor gets a patronage payment.
 
There's two participants in our 'democracy' one, which is the reactionary element i.e the elected who will only respond to the wants/needs of the electorate and the electorate who will only respond positively to blackmail.

Until we look at those we elect to our national parliament by asking ourselves Is this person the right person to reflect my views in our parliament instead of Is this the right person to go to "Dub-a-lin" and get what they can for my area?

We are doomed to having a house full of pot hole fixing, trough swilling me feiners.
 
one candidate promoting himself for election is saying he will give 20% of his salary, if elected, to community groups. I don't know what personal private charitable donations have got to do with the political policy management of a local authority
 
Both councillors and candidates are throwing their money about in letterkenny. Every sports club must thank the lord when election time comes around.
 
