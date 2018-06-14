Countdown to the next false flag "chemical attack" in Syria.

Why would Assad/Putin bring the wrath of the World down on top of them whenever their current strategy of giving the terrorists free passage out of Syria on the buses has been working so well?



It's like the second false flag chemical attack all those years ago whenever the Syrian Government had invited the UN to send in inspectors to check out the location of the first chemical attack. The inspectors weren't in the Country a couple of hours and the second attack was launched.



Would the Government have done a chemical attack in that situation?



In every other aspect of the Syrian conflict the Government strategy has been impeccable, but yet every time they are on the cusp of a big victory they, supposedly, shoot themselves in the foot by using chemical weapons.



Not credible.