Countdown to the next false flag "chemical attack" in Syria.

Intelligence sources in Syria are reporting that US sponsored terrorist groups have received supplies of chlorine gas for use in a false flag terrorist spectacular in the coming weeks.
Would Russia really light up the S400s and escalate the situation in Syria whenever the World can deliver an immediate rebuke in the form of pulling the plug on the World Cup mid event?
One supposes that this spectacular might be timed to coincide with the World Cup in Russia.Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said early in the week that US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces are planning a "serious provocation" aimed at justifying a new round of Western coalition missile attacks against Syrian government bases and facilities.
Konashenkov, in a statement carried by Russian state-run TASS and subsequently featured in a One America News report, said "According to the information confirmed through three independent channels in Syria, the command of the so-called ‘Free Syrian Army’ aided by the forces of the US special ops units are preparing a serious provocation involving chemical warfare agents in the Deir ez-Zor province."
Though there's currently no way to verify if such claims are true, and no "staged video" has yet to surface on the internet, the Russian Defense Ministry appears to be painting a potential future scenario much like last April's chemical attack incident: it was video of mass civilian death which directly led to Western airstrikes on Syria.
