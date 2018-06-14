Countdown to the next false flag "chemical attack" in Syria.

S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Intelligence sources in Syria are reporting that US sponsored terrorist groups have received supplies of chlorine gas for use in a false flag terrorist spectacular in the coming weeks.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-14/russia-warns-credible-information-impending-staged-chemical-attack-syria

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said early in the week that US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces are planning a "serious provocation" aimed at justifying a new round of Western coalition missile attacks against Syrian government bases and facilities.

.....

Konashenkov, in a statement carried by Russian state-run TASS and subsequently featured in a One America News report, said "According to the information confirmed through three independent channels in Syria, the command of the so-called ‘Free Syrian Army’ aided by the forces of the US special ops units are preparing a serious provocation involving chemical warfare agents in the Deir ez-Zor province."

.....

Though there's currently no way to verify if such claims are true, and no "staged video" has yet to surface on the internet, the Russian Defense Ministry appears to be painting a potential future scenario much like last April's chemical attack incident: it was video of mass civilian death which directly led to Western airstrikes on Syria.
Click to expand...
One supposes that this spectacular might be timed to coincide with the World Cup in Russia.

Would Russia really light up the S400s and escalate the situation in Syria whenever the World can deliver an immediate rebuke in the form of pulling the plug on the World Cup mid event?
 


C

Cellachán Chaisil

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2009
Messages
9,841
Summary - Assad/Putin are planning a chemical attack on rebel holdouts and want to get their lies in first.
 
Last edited:
T

Telstar 62

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2013
Messages
26,604
There's a lot competition about, it has to be admitted - but Putin
and Assad fan boys have to be the most idiotic, childish and
embarrassing contributors on this website......

And support the nastiest, most mass murdering crew in the world of today.
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Cellachán Chaisil said:
Summary - Assad/Putin are planning a chemical attack on rebel holdouts and what to get their lies in first.
Click to expand...
Why would Assad/Putin bring the wrath of the World down on top of them whenever their current strategy of giving the terrorists free passage out of Syria on the buses has been working so well?

It's like the second false flag chemical attack all those years ago whenever the Syrian Government had invited the UN to send in inspectors to check out the location of the first chemical attack. The inspectors weren't in the Country a couple of hours and the second attack was launched.

Would the Government have done a chemical attack in that situation?

In every other aspect of the Syrian conflict the Government strategy has been impeccable, but yet every time they are on the cusp of a big victory they, supposedly, shoot themselves in the foot by using chemical weapons.

Not credible.
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Telstar 62 said:
There's a lot competition about, it has to be admitted - but Putin
and Assad fan boys have to be the most idiotic, childish and
embarrassing contributors on this website......
Click to expand...
I don't know about these "fan boys" of whom you speak, but my track record of flagging up and opposing NeoCon warmongering goes back a long time before Putin and Assad were on the receiving end.



And support the nastiest, most mass murdering crew in the world of today.
Click to expand...
I do not, and never have, supported the most mass murdering crew in the World today - the USA.
 
C

Cellachán Chaisil

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 3, 2009
Messages
9,841
SPN said:
Why would Assad/Putin bring the wrath of the World down on top of them whenever their current strategy of giving the terrorists free passage out of Syria on the buses has been working so well?
Click to expand...
Because they know they can bull************************ their way out of it and ************************-swallowing idiots like you will cheer them on.
 
L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
Heaven forfend that Russia should be allowed to hold a successful and trouble free World Cup. I wouldn't be at all surprised if something nasty is done and the blame put at Russia's door.
 
T

Telstar 62

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2013
Messages
26,604
SPN said:
I don't know about these "fan boys" of whom you speak, but my track record of flagging up and opposing NeoCon warmongering goes back a long time before Putin and Assad were on the receiving end.

I do not, and never have, supported the most mass murdering crew in the World today - the USA.
Click to expand...
Where have they matched Assad's slaughter recently??:rolleyes:

( and don't give me the internecine sh it in Iraq :D )
 
Jack O Neill

Jack O Neill

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 8, 2015
Messages
6,828
Lagertha said:
Heaven forfend that Russia should be allowed to hold a successful and trouble free World Cup. I wouldn't be at all surprised if something nasty is done and the blame put at Russia's door.
Click to expand...
but at least 80% of the world will know who the real culprits are , the problem for the jews and the americans is they think everyone is as dumb as their populations , luckily they are not
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Cellachán Chaisil said:
Because they know they can bull************************ their way out of it and ************************.
Click to expand...
Yeah, but that's a bullshít argument.

What sort of an idiot would invite an attack of Tomahawk missiles when there is no need for it?



Telstar 62 said:
Where have they matched Assad's slaughter recently??:rolleyes:

( and don't give me the internecine sh it in Iraq :D )
Click to expand...
What slaughter would that be?

Oh, you mean the propaganda the Islamist head hackers have been peddling in the media to support their terrorism?

That "slaughter"?
 
L

lostexpectation

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 3, 2006
Messages
14,143
Website
dublinstreams.blogspot.com
SPN said:
Why would Assad/Putin bring the wrath of the World down on top of them whenever their current strategy of giving the terrorists free passage out of Syria on the buses has been working so well?

It's like the second false flag chemical attack all those years ago whenever the Syrian Government had invited the UN to send in inspectors to check out the location of the first chemical attack. The inspectors weren't in the Country a couple of hours and the second attack was launched.

Would the Government have done a chemical attack in that situation?

In every other aspect of the Syrian conflict the Government strategy has been impeccable, but yet every time they are on the cusp of a big victory they, supposedly, shoot themselves in the foot by using chemical weapons.

Not credible.
Click to expand...
because not everyone leaves these areas they want to control and they think gassing is the only way to get rid of those really dug in.
 
Last edited:
L

Lagertha

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 23, 2017
Messages
4,458
Jack O Neill said:
but at least 80% of the world will know who the real culprits are , the problem for the jews and the americans is they think everyone is as dumb as their populations , luckily they are not
Click to expand...
I'm a Zionist, as for the Americans, it saddens me that despite their country being more prosperous than it has been for a long time, despite more people being in employment now than there has been for a long time, they still want to attack their President. Some people just will not learn. The great black Dope achieved nothing while he was President, but the orange oddball seems to be getting things done.
 
S

SPN

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 2, 2004
Messages
16,845
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,694
SPN said:
Intelligence sources in Syria are reporting that US sponsored terrorist groups have received supplies of chlorine gas for use in a false flag terrorist spectacular in the coming weeks.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-14/russia-warns-credible-information-impending-staged-chemical-attack-syria



One supposes that this spectacular might be timed to coincide with the World Cup in Russia.

Would Russia really light up the S400s and escalate the situation in Syria whenever the World can deliver an immediate rebuke in the form of pulling the plug on the World Cup mid event?
Click to expand...
Zerohedge..............................
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,694
And zoo please.
 
B

Barroso

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 1, 2011
Messages
4,614
Telstar 62 said:
There's a lot competition about, it has to be admitted - but Putin
and Assad fan boys have to be the most idiotic, childish and
embarrassing contributors on this website......

And support the nastiest, most mass murdering crew in the world of today.
Click to expand...
Just what do the US and Israel have to do with this story?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top