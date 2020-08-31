Covid-19 "Herd Immunity": Policy or Mirage?

1. Inroduction

Population members are made immune by a vaccine The disease is allowed to spread unchecked until sufficent numbers have been infected and have survived, now possessing immunity to prevent future waves. Population members cannot be infected because of other (social) means like isolation, mask wearing, or social distancing

2 Reproduction Number and Population Immunity

3. Population Immunity by Vaccination

4. Population Immunity by Allowing Coronavirus to become Endemic

How Long Would It Take ? Unknown, many people would stil be cautious about mingling.

? Unknown, many people would stil be cautious about mingling. How Many Would Die ? The death rate is still reckoned to be of the order of 1% in the general population, if you catch the disease. And it has serious debilitating consequences for many that are still not understood. The cost would be significant in terms of deaths, and in terms of long term impairment. Given the effect on the elderly, endemic Covid-19 would shorten life expectancy for the population on the average.

? The death rate is still reckoned to be of the order of 1% in the general population, if you catch the disease. And it has serious debilitating consequences for many that are still not understood. The cost would be significant in terms of deaths, and in terms of long term impairment. Given the effect on the elderly, endemic Covid-19 would shorten life expectancy for the population on the average. Could the Health Service handle it? : If there was deaths on the scale of the peak last April, but running for a while, then probably not. Not unless we copied the Chinese and built a new hospital very fast, like they did in Wuhan, in weeks not years.

: If there was deaths on the scale of the peak last April, but running for a while, then probably not. Not unless we copied the Chinese and built a new hospital very fast, like they did in Wuhan, in weeks not years. If Herd Immunity was achieved this way, would that be the end of it ? Unfortunately, no. That is not guaranteed by this procedure. Immunity could be lost in a couple of years. The virus is not around long enough for us to know. All we know at the moment is that immunity lasts at least 3 months. As well, children will be continued to be born and exposed as they grow. New non-immune subjects will continue to join, or re-join, the pool of the immune, and some will die. That is what endemic means.

? Unfortunately, no. That is not guaranteed by this procedure. Immunity could be lost in a couple of years. The virus is not around long enough for us to know. All we know at the moment is that immunity lasts at least 3 months. As well, children will be continued to be born and exposed as they grow. New non-immune subjects will continue to join, or re-join, the pool of the immune, and some will die. That is what endemic means. Would the economy improve?: Possibly, but it would still be inhibited by the presence of a deadly virus that could cause havoc in families and communities.

5.. Population Immunity by Community Discipline

6. Conclusions

Until there exist vaccines ...., societies will need to continue to try to control the spread of the virus at the local level through public health measures and community action, to protect the most vulnerable people, and to support public health and medical systems. We should not simply put our faith in the immunity of our herd. Click to expand...

How Long Does Immunity Last After COVID-19? What We Know Here’s what we currently know about how long people may be immune after they recover from COVID-19, and why that’s important in the development of a vaccine.

"Herd Immunity" is offered as a desirable state for a country confronting Coronavirus. What is it, and is it really all that desirable?Think of a forest fire. Fire fighters often, if they can, construct aThey strip away all material in the path of the fire (sometimes by controlled burning) so that its spread is stopped for lack of fuel.Herd immunity is analagous. A pathogen in an animal or human population will cease to spread its infection ifHerd Immunity is a term imported from Veterinary Science in the 1920s. However, it also have an unsavoury connection with Eugenics, which was at its strongest in that era (see the Lancet article below). Eugenics have intruded into Coronavirus debates with the casual assertions that more died from the minority communities in the US and Europe from "bad genes" rather than their also poor quality of life. So I would rather use the term Population Immunity, but feel free to use the two terms interchangeably.There is a connection between Population Immunity and the Reproduction Number R0, which is the average number of secondary infections produced by a typical case of an infection in a population where everyone is susceptible. We assume everyone susceptible.Suppose a disese has R0 = 10. If 80% of the population are immune then the Effective Reproduction Number Re = 2, or 10 x (1 - 0.8).If H = Fraction Required for Population Immunity than the Effective Reproduction Number, Re = R0 x (1 - H).If we required Re to be 1 or less, then H must be greater than 1 - (1/R0), or the more infectious the disease, the larger H must be to achieve the degree of immunity required to stop the its spead.This is the ideal, but a vaccine will not be fully tested and mass-produced for a year, at least. Other temporary measures are required.If there is no other measures taken, and we require that the Effective Reproduction Number be less than 1. The worst case R0 for Coronavirus is 6, so the Herd Immunity required is 1 - (1/6) or 83%. Note that R0 = 6 assumes no other measures taken to reduce it. R0 = 2 requires H = 50%. These are round numbers for what is required by Population Immunity.An endemic disease is one that is present in the population at all times, like malaria in parts of Africa, or the common cold in Europe.83% is a large proportion of the population, as at this stage, when you consider there have been only 682 cases for every 100,000 people in Ireland, 0.068%. Now perhaps the 83% do not all need vaccination - less than 100% are probably susceptible, and there are probably more cases undetected because they are asymptomatic. However, it is not clear that being asymptomatic confers immunity, nor a mild case of the disease.In this method, a form of "weak inoculation" is introduced by ensuring physical blockage of transmission of the virus by wearing a mask, by mainatining a social distance from other people in public places, cutting social contacts, avoiding socialisation, working from home as much as possible and by regular hand-washing in case the hands have had contact with the virus. Possibly also by a local lockdown - a local quarantine measure, confining people to their homes, except for certain essential visits. A national lockdown, including school closures, is the ultimate form of this alternative.Meanwhile, testing new subjects, and tracing the contacts of an infected person takes place to contain possible new outbreaks.This has been tried, with mixed and very varied rates of success. Far Eastern countries like South Korea and Japan, plus China, have deployed it successfully. Developing countries like Iran has been less successful. In Europe, Canada and Australia, after initial virulent spread and high death rates, the virus was contained by national lockdowns. However, since these were removed, countries have struggled to find a "sweet spot" that balances infections, deaths, hospitalisations and economic life. The virus may be endemic but at a lower prevalence, one that does not overburden the health services nor threaten the most vulnerable.This is the "leaky fire break", not 100% secure because the fire keeps breaking through in isolated spots and has to be contained locally. But it is an advance on the national lockdown.The Lancet article (below) ends with:That is the case I tried to support above. "Herd Immunity" as it is often touted, and if it was decided to let the Cononavirus "wash through" the community, in an unknown quantity that is not worth the risks it entails. We could end up in a far worse place, and still not have achieved what we set out to do. At the level of a policy, it has more the quality of a mirage than something real.