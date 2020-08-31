  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Covid-19 "Herd Immunity": Policy or Mirage?

1. Inroduction:

"Herd Immunity" is offered as a desirable state for a country confronting Coronavirus. What is it, and is it really all that desirable?

Think of a forest fire. Fire fighters often, if they can, construct a fire break. They strip away all material in the path of the fire (sometimes by controlled burning) so that its spread is stopped for lack of fuel.

Herd immunity is analagous. A pathogen in an animal or human population will cease to spread its infection if
  1. Population members are made immune by a vaccine
  2. The disease is allowed to spread unchecked until sufficent numbers have been infected and have survived, now possessing immunity to prevent future waves.
  3. Population members cannot be infected because of other (social) means like isolation, mask wearing, or social distancing
Herd Immunity is a term imported from Veterinary Science in the 1920s. However, it also have an unsavoury connection with Eugenics, which was at its strongest in that era (see the Lancet article below). Eugenics have intruded into Coronavirus debates with the casual assertions that more died from the minority communities in the US and Europe from "bad genes" rather than their also poor quality of life. So I would rather use the term Population Immunity, but feel free to use the two terms interchangeably.

2 Reproduction Number and Population Immunity

There is a connection between Population Immunity and the Reproduction Number R0, which is the average number of secondary infections produced by a typical case of an infection in a population where everyone is susceptible. We assume everyone susceptible.

Suppose a disese has R0 = 10. If 80% of the population are immune then the Effective Reproduction Number Re = 2, or 10 x (1 - 0.8).
If H = Fraction Required for Population Immunity than the Effective Reproduction Number, Re = R0 x (1 - H).
If we required Re to be 1 or less, then H must be greater than 1 - (1/R0), or the more infectious the disease, the larger H must be to achieve the degree of immunity required to stop the its spead.

3. Population Immunity by Vaccination

This is the ideal, but a vaccine will not be fully tested and mass-produced for a year, at least. Other temporary measures are required.

If there is no other measures taken, and we require that the Effective Reproduction Number be less than 1. The worst case R0 for Coronavirus is 6, so the Herd Immunity required is 1 - (1/6) or 83%. Note that R0 = 6 assumes no other measures taken to reduce it. R0 = 2 requires H = 50%. These are round numbers for what is required by Population Immunity.

4. Population Immunity by Allowing Coronavirus to become Endemic

An endemic disease is one that is present in the population at all times, like malaria in parts of Africa, or the common cold in Europe.

83% is a large proportion of the population, as at this stage, when you consider there have been only 682 cases for every 100,000 people in Ireland, 0.068%. Now perhaps the 83% do not all need vaccination - less than 100% are probably susceptible, and there are probably more cases undetected because they are asymptomatic. However, it is not clear that being asymptomatic confers immunity, nor a mild case of the disease.
  • How Long Would It Take? Unknown, many people would stil be cautious about mingling.
  • How Many Would Die? The death rate is still reckoned to be of the order of 1% in the general population, if you catch the disease. And it has serious debilitating consequences for many that are still not understood. The cost would be significant in terms of deaths, and in terms of long term impairment. Given the effect on the elderly, endemic Covid-19 would shorten life expectancy for the population on the average.
  • Could the Health Service handle it?: If there was deaths on the scale of the peak last April, but running for a while, then probably not. Not unless we copied the Chinese and built a new hospital very fast, like they did in Wuhan, in weeks not years.
  • If Herd Immunity was achieved this way, would that be the end of it? Unfortunately, no. That is not guaranteed by this procedure. Immunity could be lost in a couple of years. The virus is not around long enough for us to know. All we know at the moment is that immunity lasts at least 3 months. As well, children will be continued to be born and exposed as they grow. New non-immune subjects will continue to join, or re-join, the pool of the immune, and some will die. That is what endemic means.
  • Would the economy improve?: Possibly, but it would still be inhibited by the presence of a deadly virus that could cause havoc in families and communities.
5.. Population Immunity by Community Discipline

In this method, a form of "weak inoculation" is introduced by ensuring physical blockage of transmission of the virus by wearing a mask, by mainatining a social distance from other people in public places, cutting social contacts, avoiding socialisation, working from home as much as possible and by regular hand-washing in case the hands have had contact with the virus. Possibly also by a local lockdown - a local quarantine measure, confining people to their homes, except for certain essential visits. A national lockdown, including school closures, is the ultimate form of this alternative.

Meanwhile, testing new subjects, and tracing the contacts of an infected person takes place to contain possible new outbreaks.

This has been tried, with mixed and very varied rates of success. Far Eastern countries like South Korea and Japan, plus China, have deployed it successfully. Developing countries like Iran has been less successful. In Europe, Canada and Australia, after initial virulent spread and high death rates, the virus was contained by national lockdowns. However, since these were removed, countries have struggled to find a "sweet spot" that balances infections, deaths, hospitalisations and economic life. The virus may be endemic but at a lower prevalence, one that does not overburden the health services nor threaten the most vulnerable.

This is the "leaky fire break", not 100% secure because the fire keeps breaking through in isolated spots and has to be contained locally. But it is an advance on the national lockdown.

6. Conclusions

The Lancet article (below) ends with:
Until there exist vaccines ...., societies will need to continue to try to control the spread of the virus at the local level through public health measures and community action, to protect the most vulnerable people, and to support public health and medical systems. We should not simply put our faith in the immunity of our herd.
Click to expand...
That is the case I tried to support above. "Herd Immunity" as it is often touted, and if it was decided to let the Cononavirus "wash through" the community, in an unknown quantity that is not worth the risks it entails. We could end up in a far worse place, and still not have achieved what we set out to do. At the level of a policy, it has more the quality of a mirage than something real.


www.healthline.com

How Long Does Immunity Last After COVID-19? What We Know

Here’s what we currently know about how long people may be immune after they recover from COVID-19, and why that’s important in the development of a vaccine.
www.healthline.com www.healthline.com

Epidemic theory (effective & basic reproduction numbers, epidemic thresholds) & techniques for analysis of infectious disease data (construction & use of epidemic curves, generation numbers, exceptional reporting & identification of significant clusters)

PLEASE NOTE:
www.healthknowledge.org.uk www.healthknowledge.org.uk
 

Click to expand...
Out of the blue, 2020 produced a herd of "suddenly qualified" armchair epidemiologists convinced that they have all the answers and even more determined that we should listen to them rather that the current dominant consensus among real experts.
It may well be that some of the advice that we are getting from the majority of scientists is wrong, but I see no reason to listen to anonymous blokes on the internet rather than actual qualified experts.

Many of these bozos are the same idiots who may also believe one or more of the following:
  • that global warming is a figment of the imagination
  • that George Soros is Satan incarnate
  • that Muslims are hell bent on imposing Sharia Law in the west
  • that Jews are leading the Bilderberg driven, New Word Order
  • that Trump is fighting a cabal of paedophile Democrats
  • or even that the Holocaust was a hoax.
 
raetsel said:
Out of the blue, 2020 produced a herd of "suddenly qualified" armchair epidemiologists convinced that they have all the answers and even more determined that we should listen to them rather that the current dominant consensus among real experts.
It may well be that some of the advice that we are getting from the majority of scientists is wrong, but I see no reason to listen to anonymous blokes on the internet rather than actual qualified experts.

Many of these bozos are the same idiots who may also believe one or more of the following:
  • that global warming is a figment of the imagination
  • that George Soros is Satan incarnate
  • that Muslims are hell bent on imposing Sharia Law in the west
  • that Jews are leading the Bilderberg driven, New Word Order
  • that Trump is fighting a cabal of paedophile Democrats
  • or even that the Holocaust was a hoax.
Most of these are either attackers of science, or "better scientists". :rolleyes:

It is important never to claim that science is infallible, but when making public policy it is the best place to start. Not every scientifically desirable is always politically possible, or morally permissible, but at least it can set the boundaries.

Herd Immunity is being bandied about like "Take Back Control" or "Make America Great". Those are slogans, not policies.
 
Sweden always comes up in the context of Herd Immunity.

But Sweden is not a country persuing Herd Immunity by letting the virus "wash through" its population. Rather, it is a county with an outlying light-touch version of Alternative 3 in the OP. It is not a Libertarian No-Regulation free-for-all. In fact, it has banned meetings of over 50 people, and its social habits (or lack of them) helps. For example, the high price of alcohol means few bars for socialising.

An interview with Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist, is to be found here:

Anders Tegnell and the Swedish Covid experiment | Free to read

Tegnell is adamant that it was not Sweden’s goal to allow the virus to run its course until enough of the population had been exposed and the infection rate slowed. But he argues immunity is at least in part responsible for the sharp recent drop in Swedish cases and questions how its neighbours will fare without it. “What is protecting Copenhagen today? We will see,” he adds.
Click to expand...
 
Not looking good folks.

covid19.healthdata.org

IHME | COVID-19 Projections

Explore hospital bed use, need for intensive care beds, and ventilator use due to COVID-19 based on projected deaths
covid19.healthdata.org covid19.healthdata.org

I keep hearing the phrase 'policing by consent'. I don't remember being asked but if it's true can the gardai please arrest that loon Gemma and the rent-a-thicko mob she rolls with. I think most citizens would consent to that.

Use your tazer officer. There'll be no blowback on this one.
 
Stentor said:
Not looking good folks.

covid19.healthdata.org

IHME | COVID-19 Projections

Explore hospital bed use, need for intensive care beds, and ventilator use due to COVID-19 based on projected deaths
covid19.healthdata.org covid19.healthdata.org

I keep hearing the phrase 'policing by consent'. I don't remember being asked but if it's true can the gardai please arrest that loon Gemma and the rent-a-thicko mob she rolls with. I think most citizens would consent to that.

Use your tazer officer. There'll be no blowback on this one.
That's a brilliant link which I hadn't seen before. I've been looking for something like that - thanks Stentor.

(it seems to say that universal mask wearing is the only way to go, and as that's become obligatory for most of us where I am anyway, I find it rather hopeful.)
 
Stentor said:
Not looking good folks.

covid19.healthdata.org

IHME | COVID-19 Projections

Explore hospital bed use, need for intensive care beds, and ventilator use due to COVID-19 based on projected deaths
covid19.healthdata.org covid19.healthdata.org

I keep hearing the phrase 'policing by consent'. I don't remember being asked but if it's true can the gardai please arrest that loon Gemma and the rent-a-thicko mob she rolls with. I think most citizens would consent to that.

Use your tazer officer. There'll be no blowback on this one.
Excellent site, obviously pessimistic about the coming winter.

I notice they project at 7,500 deaths in Sweden by December 31st, from 5,580 at the moment. Will the Swedes see that as "success" if it happens?

There are comparable projections for the USA here (IHME is among them):

projects.fivethirtyeight.com

Where The Latest COVID-19 Models Think We're Headed — And Why They Disagree

We’re tracking 13 infectious disease models to understand where the coronavirus death toll could be headed in the coming weeks
projects.fivethirtyeight.com projects.fivethirtyeight.com

None make for sunny reading.
 
petaljam said:
That's a brilliant link which I hadn't seen before. I've been looking for something like that - thanks Stentor.

(it seems to say that universal mask wearing is the only way to go, and as that's become obligatory for most of us where I am anyway, I find it rather hopeful.)
Not in Sweden, which is an outlier. It is "light touch" in this, too.

I would not describe Sweden as seeking herd immunity, though. At least not via a "wash through" of the virus. They are trying to control the spread, and their experts think they have chosen the best path for them, though not for everyone.

www.irishtimes.com

Swedish expert backtracks on herd immunity for Ireland

Dr Johan Giesecke had advocated to an Oireachtas committee for a controlled spread
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com
 
Super Caley said:
Good OP
but with respect, not a great title.

Herd immunity is most certainly not "a policy", but rather, is a real epidemiological phenomenon. Neither is it a mirage, but instead it has been the object of most of the mass vaccination programmes which have arguably been one of the greatest achievements of medicine, if not humanity, in the past century.
So implying that, in and of itself, that it might be anything but a good thing (or that it is in any way linked to eugenics) is plain daft.

The question of course is how do we get there?

But you are of course correct in saying that that involves a delicate balance, which probably no country has yet found. BTW that balance is not as simple as "infections" Vs "economy". As I keep saying, there are massive social and psychological costs to prolonged social curtailment, and of course deaths might start appearing in both sides of the ledger, i.e. not just as directly caused by Covid, but also by the curtailment of other health activities (in rich countries) and (famine & other diseases in poorer ones).
 
raetsel said:
Out of the blue, 2020 produced a herd of "suddenly qualified" armchair epidemiologists convinced that they have all the answers and even more determined that we should listen to them rather that the current dominant consensus among real experts.
It may well be that some of the advice that we are getting from the majority of scientists is wrong, but I see no reason to listen to anonymous blokes on the internet rather than actual qualified experts.

Many of these bozos are the same idiots who may also believe one or more of the following:
  • that global warming is a figment of the imagination
  • that George Soros is Satan incarnate
  • that Muslims are hell bent on imposing Sharia Law in the west
  • that Jews are leading the Bilderberg driven, New Word Order
  • that Trump is fighting a cabal of paedophile Democrats
  • or even that the Holocaust was a hoax.
What has any of that got to do with the OP, or any aspect of Covid for that matter?

One of the most regrettable aspects of the discussion on Covid has been how it has been sucked into an already polarised political narrative. As the OP points out, it is a lot more nuanced than that.
 
Super Caley said:
Good OP
but with respect, not a great title.

Herd immunity is most certainly not "a policy", but rather, is a real epidemiological phenomenon. Neither is it a mirage, but instead it has been the object of most of the mass vaccination programmes which have arguably been one of the greatest achievements of medicine, if not humanity, in the past century.
So implying that, in and of itself, that it might be anything but a good thing (or that it is in any way linked to eugenics) is plain daft.

The question of course is how do we get there?

But you are of course correct in saying that that involves a delicate balance, which probably no country has yet found. BTW that balance is not as simple as "infections" Vs "economy". As I keep saying, there are massive social and psychological costs to prolonged social curtailment, and of course deaths might start appearing in both sides of the ledger, i.e. not just as directly caused by Covid, but also by the curtailment of other health activities (in rich countries) and (famine & other diseases in poorer ones).
One of the results of writing an OP and responding to posts is that it clarifies your own thinking.

I took some ideas from the Lancet article, with the link in the OP. If I can quote:

A herd usually describes domesticated animals, especially livestock. Herd animals like cows, goats, or sheep are sacrificed for human consumption. Few humans want to be part of that kind of herd.
Click to expand...
The word "herd" implies "good breeding", to me has a whiff of eugenics - winnowing out the weak, so the "best" survive. I prefer the term "population immunity".

I agree about the "social and psychological costs" and they are becoming apparent. Many of those costs do end up as economic costs e.g. healthcare & costs of crimes arising from trauma or deprivation. But there is a mental cost over and above that.
 
