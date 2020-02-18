COVID-19: The First "Post-American" Crisis?

U.S. global hegemony is over. It disappeared when alternative sources, most notably China, emerged to break the western patronage monopoly of the 1990s ... . There are two issues that remain uncertain.



First, the survival and extent of what might be called “the American System”. That is, in crude terms, the core economic and security order built – often in conjunction with key allies – before the end of the Cold War and expanded during the 1990s.



Second, how much ability the United States retains to shape – not determine, but shape – the texture of international order.** Click to expand...

By "Post-American" I mean the view that the United States of America is no longer the single global leader, the "Hegemon". Is the current another milestone in the decline of the American-led order, and (obviously) of America itself?What has contributed this American () decline from a position of strength? First, the rise of China as an economic powerhouse. Second, a series of disastrous strategic decisions, with the Iraq War being the major one. Thirdly, the weakening of alliances with Europe and in the Asia-Pacific.But America is still strong. It is too easy to be pessimistic but I do not underestimate the resilience of the American economy, or its people. The stimulus to the American economy after the 2008 Great Recession probably saved the world economy from a worse depression. And at the moment, the Federal Reserve have taken prompt action to ease business economic difficulties in the US.The specific instance at the moment is Coronavirus. China handled the virus in its tough authoritarian manner, and it worked. South Korea took an approach befitting a democracy, dependent on technology, tracking cases through their mobile phones, ensuring social distancing was taking place. Neither Europe nor the US has been impressive in its virus counter-measures so far. Now, China, with medicine to spare, is using its experience and capability, to increase its influence in countries like Italy and Serbia.At the moment, it looks as if the Coronavirus will hasten the demise of the international order, represented here by the EU and the USA, with a more chaotic and disordered world to follow.** The author of those words, Don Nexon, has co-authored a forthcoming book on the topic.