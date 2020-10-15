COVID and your mental health?

I've a funny feeling I'm healthier now mentally than when I was trudging into the office every day. Feels illicit, like I've got some of my life back. I'm lucky though in that I have a flat to myself and can please myself and come and go.



Can't imagine the horror of being stuck in a flat with a partner in a deteriorating relationship though. What a hell that would be in a lockdown scenario. People who have kids have no choice but to be mentally healthy I would imagine. No other options available.



Still. Come the zombie apocalypse you can always eat the children and just make more when you get to Sanctuary.