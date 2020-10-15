COVID and your mental health?

Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
I hunt wild bore. Its like hunting wild boar but without the boars. If you bring a dog though the dog will find something to do, like run into a ditch or something. The dog likes to express its being in such a manner. Seldom do I follow. So I just watch a dog being in a ditch. The dog smells the ditch or something - or pretends to perhaps, we may never know - and then we go home.
Cu Culainn himself would never have had craic like we're having these days.
I've a funny feeling I'm healthier now mentally than when I was trudging into the office every day. Feels illicit, like I've got some of my life back. I'm lucky though in that I have a flat to myself and can please myself and come and go.
Can't imagine the horror of being stuck in a flat with a partner in a deteriorating relationship though. What a hell that would be in a lockdown scenario. People who have kids have no choice but to be mentally healthy I would imagine. No other options available.
Still. Come the zombie apocalypse you can always eat the children and just make more when you get to Sanctuary.