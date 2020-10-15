  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

COVID and your mental health?

It has been few months since we were hit with COVID outbreak, how do you maintain your social and mental health with your friends and family during pandemic?
 
I hunt wild bore. Its like hunting wild boar but without the boars. If you bring a dog though the dog will find something to do, like run into a ditch or something. The dog likes to express its being in such a manner. Seldom do I follow. So I just watch a dog being in a ditch. The dog smells the ditch or something - or pretends to perhaps, we may never know - and then we go home.

Cu Culainn himself would never have had craic like we're having these days.
 
I've a funny feeling I'm healthier now mentally than when I was trudging into the office every day. Feels illicit, like I've got some of my life back. I'm lucky though in that I have a flat to myself and can please myself and come and go.

Can't imagine the horror of being stuck in a flat with a partner in a deteriorating relationship though. What a hell that would be in a lockdown scenario. People who have kids have no choice but to be mentally healthy I would imagine. No other options available.

Still. Come the zombie apocalypse you can always eat the children and just make more when you get to Sanctuary.
 
