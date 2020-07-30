Covid lock-down in Gaza. Hamas deflect popular discontent by blaming Israel

Blaming Israel and/or Jews for your problems is nothing new, not just in Gaza.

However, it appears as if it is to be brought to new heights by Hamas, using Israel not only to deflect popular discontent with the lock-down, but also by politicising the opportunity to try to have Israel's (and Egypt's I presume) blockade removed so that they can bring in weapons from Iran.

No doubt the beleauered Gazans have enough problems without Covid 19 to add to them.


Just four cases stoked this lock-down apparently. Can people see why my suspicions are high that Hamas are capitalising on the PR value of "Gaza in lock-down" especially in consideration of what they usually say about valuing death over life? E.g.

"...we created a human shield of women, children, the elderly and the Jihad fighters against the Zionist bombing machine, as if they were saying to the zionist enemy, “We desire Death, as you desire Life.” (Member of Hamas and the Palestinian Legislative Council, Fathi Hamad)

“Today you are fighting divine soldiers, who love death for Allah like you love life, and who compete among themselves for Martyrdom like you flee from death.” (Hamas Chief of Staff Muhammad Deif)

“We love death like our enemies love life! We love Martyrdom, the way in which leaders died.” (Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh)

God help the Gazans. The Israelis are not their real problem, that's clear.

And no doubt all the usual suspects on here, the so called, self described "pro-Palestinians" will once again rush to vindicate the Hamas PR and tactics, with the usual scant regard to any realistic approach to improving the situation of ordinary Palestinians (well if it does not involve a very large dollop of "humble pie" and "retribution" for the allegedly evil, monstrous Israelis. :rolleyes: )
 


There's only 2 million people there, we've seen the damage done by countries not closing down early enough. Doesn't seem dramatically out of line with New Zealand's approach.

There's no mention in your article of Hamas. There's no mention of unrest. There's no criticism of Israel other than the WHO rep saying:

"Having this happen on top of the existing health system challenges is a matter of concern for us," said Dr Ayadil Saparbekov, head of the World Health Organization's local health emergencies team.
The rest of your OP is garbage ad hominem rubbish.
 
That article today followed yesterday's article that lead with:

"... There is worry Gaza's healthcare system, already crippled by Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, will not be able to cope if the disease becomes widespread..."

Gaza declares lockdown after first COVID-19 cases found

There is worry Gaza's healthcare system, already crippled by Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, will not be able to cope if the disease becomes widespread.
I'm sure I don't need to point out that Al Jazeera is a Hamas mouth piece.
 
Sync said:
Doesn't seem dramatically out of line with New Zealand's approach...
Right. Jacinda Ardern's double is in charge there.
 
