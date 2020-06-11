Covid Tracking App - Now Live

The Covid tracking app has been released.


Join COVID Tracker Ireland to fight against COVID-19
COVID Tracker App - Ireland's Coronavirus Contact Tracing App

Available on the app stores on your smart phone.

This may be a vital tool in suppressing a future second wave.

You can access the latest stats on the app too.

Maybe inform the board if you joined it below.
 


