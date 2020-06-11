Cowen: Driving without a care in the world

'Embarrassed, humiliated' Cowen regrets driving ban Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has described his disqualification for drink-driving as a "terribly stupid mistake" and something that he regretted.

Cowen claimed over €7k in travel allowance following drink-driving suspension Barry Cowen claimed €7,166.25 in travel allowance after being caught drink-driving in 2016, according to Oireachtas records.

Despite driving for years without a full license, A highly paid member of the government has been given a paultry €200 fine and 3 month ban which he then uses as an excuse to be chauffeured around the gaff whilst charging the state full rate for the privilege?Explain to me again why the public have no respect for the driving laws in this country....