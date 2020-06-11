Cowen: Driving without a care in the world

M

Montgomery Brewster

www.rte.ie

'Embarrassed, humiliated' Cowen regrets driving ban

Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has described his disqualification for drink-driving as a "terribly stupid mistake" and something that he regretted.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

www.irishexaminer.com

Cowen claimed over €7k in travel allowance following drink-driving suspension

Barry Cowen claimed €7,166.25 in travel allowance after being caught drink-driving in 2016, according to Oireachtas records.
www.irishexaminer.com


Despite driving for years without a full license, A highly paid member of the government has been given a paultry €200 fine and 3 month ban which he then uses as an excuse to be chauffeured around the gaff whilst charging the state full rate for the privilege?

Explain to me again why the public have no respect for the driving laws in this country....
 


S

Supra

Two days travel expenses to pay the fine and enough left over to get pissed
 
Sync

Sync

Montgomery Brewster said:
Despite driving for years without a full license
This is actually the bigger problem. Every asshole who’s drunk drived (driven?) has a story about how “begorrah it was the first time I’ve ever done this and I’m sooooo soooo sorry”.

He made a conscious decision every day to break the law by driving alone without a full licence. That’s not a one off, it’s not a mistake. It’s a deliberate choice to break the law for years. It’s a resignation matter.
 
S

Supra

Is it only me that finds it difficult to get annoyed at FF scandals? I will never be a FF fan but the level shoulder shrugging I'm doing is probably a problem. I'm on here today to try and get annoyed, hopefully it works.
 
Sync

Sync

Supra said:
Is it only me that finds it difficult to get annoyed at FF scandals? I will never be a FF fan but the level shoulder shrugging I'm doing is probably a problem. I'm on here today to try and get annoyed, hopefully it works.
It only really becomes an FF scandal if Martin knew about it or doesn’t take action now.

Otherwise? Meh. Can’t act if you don’t know about it. He Doesn’t (shouldn’t) have Garda access to the record of everyone who works for him.
 
E

Expose the lot of them

Sync said:
It only really becomes an FF scandal if Martin knew about it or doesn’t take action now.

Otherwise? Meh. Can’t act if you don’t know about it. He Doesn’t (shouldn’t) have Garda access to the record of everyone who works for him.
The appointment of ministers is akin to recruiting for a high level position in a private sector organisation Recruitment at that level entails, questionnaires, intensive in-depth interviews and in sime cases background checks and due diligence. Recruitment, at any level, where the successful candidate will drive as part of the job, will include quedtions about current licence and past driving convictions. If Martin did not know, as he claims, then he bloody well should have.
 
The OD

The OD

FFailures off to the start I fully expected from them. Watch as more comes out, drip by drip.

As for Martin, I simply do not believe his pathetic ''I didn't know'' excuse.

There is an awful lot he claims not to know. Funnily enough its all stuff that he should have known.
 
