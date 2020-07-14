Crime in Balbriggan

Theres a video on social media of a house fire, and Gardai chasing people. The Burkean says that there are 2 rival African gangs involved, and they have been harassing locals near Dunnes Stores, and that the burned house is close to the Castlemills shopping centre. A Garda helicopter was reportedly called.

In December 2017 there were large protests outside the local Garda station in protest at high levels of crime.

In this context should Minister for Justice Helen McEntee reject proposals to expand restorative justice to 24 year olds?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1292875671304372224
 


It was inevitable this would happen

10 years from now this will be normal.... 🤨
 
Better tell Gemma
 
