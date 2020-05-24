Crisis talks between Orange Order and Scottish Justice Secretary after volatile mass gatherings

McSlaggart
Crisis talks have taken place between Humza Yousaf and the leader of the Orange Order in Scotland after volatile mass gatherings brought shame on the country.
The Scottish Justice Secretary spoke with Grand Master Jim McHarg online amid fears that sectarian and racist disorder is running out of control.
Yousaf, along with the First Minister and the leader of Glasgow City Council, has been outspoken about the “racist thuggery” that has underpinned some protests in Glasgow’s George Square.
Groups of right-wing protesters have been gathering in the square to “defend statues” during rallies by Black Lives Matter and asylum seeker campaigners.
But McHarg told the Record that he rejects any claims of racism or neo-Nazism being on display.
Crisis talks with Orange Order and Justice Secretary after volatile gatherings
Humza Yousaf, along with the First Minister and the leader of Glasgow City Council, has been outspoken about “racist thuggery” underpinning some protests in Glasgow’s George Square
