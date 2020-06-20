“Crisis? What crisis?

"Norther Ireland" is at the tipping point. What is most interesting is how unionism has no real response to current events. Joe Brolly publicly warned unionism of how they had changed the mood of northern nationalists towards the idea of a united Ireland now.1 The sdlp are starting to show more of their nationalist side to fit with the changing mood of their voters. 2 Arline is doing well in her approach to the virus. 3 This does not stop the fundamental change in the nature of northern Ireland. Unionists of all political outlook are taking Irish passports. 4 This is often more a practical than political choice. It does however require one to accept that one is equally Irish as British. This for many will be an uncomfortable change.

DUP hits back at Joe Brolly claim party brought united Ireland closer The DUP has hit back at Joe Brolly after the Gaelic football pundit claimed the party had "squandered" the opportunity to make Northern Ireland work and had increased the chance of a united Ireland.

SDLP forum on united Ireland will seek unionist input Sinn Féin cannot lead conversation as party is ‘toxic to unionists’, says Colum Eastwood