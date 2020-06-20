“Crisis? What crisis?

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
19,246
"Norther Ireland" is at the tipping point. What is most interesting is how unionism has no real response to current events. Joe Brolly publicly warned unionism of how they had changed the mood of northern nationalists towards the idea of a united Ireland now.1 The sdlp are starting to show more of their nationalist side to fit with the changing mood of their voters. 2 Arline is doing well in her approach to the virus. 3 This does not stop the fundamental change in the nature of northern Ireland. Unionists of all political outlook are taking Irish passports. 4 This is often more a practical than political choice. It does however require one to accept that one is equally Irish as British. This for many will be an uncomfortable change.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

DUP hits back at Joe Brolly claim party brought united Ireland closer

The DUP has hit back at Joe Brolly after the Gaelic football pundit claimed the party had "squandered" the opportunity to make Northern Ireland work and had increased the chance of a united Ireland.
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

www.irishtimes.com

SDLP forum on united Ireland will seek unionist input

Sinn Féin cannot lead conversation as party is ‘toxic to unionists’, says Colum Eastwood
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

www.irishnews.com

Profile: Unflappable Arlene Foster thrived as she rose to challenges of coronavirus

www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Free kidney dialysis in EU for Irish passport holders from Northern Ireland is hailed by Stephen Watson

TV presenter Stephen Watson has welcomed news people from Northern Ireland with Irish passports will be eligible for free dialysis in the EU post-Brexit if they have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC).
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
 


Fullforward

Fullforward

Dec 8, 2010
9,449
The occupied six is akin to a plant, they watered it for some time but have finally accepted that it is dying. It is but a question of time, the game has changed, Unionism hasn't.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Feb 3, 2009
20,429
Just yesterday I was saying to herself, "that's exactly what p.ie needs, another thread on Northern Ireland. There's isn't enough threads on Northern Ireland.".
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
31,461
Marcos the black said:
Just yesterday I was saying to herself, "that's exactly what p.ie needs, another thread on Northern Ireland. There's isn't enough threads on Northern Ireland.".
No no, this is it. This is the tipping point. No more bleating about the least wanted scrap of barren land in Europe after this. This is the mega thread on how this crucial Time will be managed.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Feb 3, 2009
20,429
Sync said:
No no, this is it. This is the tipping point. No more bleating about the least wanted scrap of barren land in Europe after this. This is the mega thread on how this crucial Time will be managed.
Ooo... I see. Right. Seeing as how you put it like that, this calls for immediate discussion.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
19,246
Sync said:
No no, this is it. This is the tipping point. No more bleating about the least wanted scrap of barren land in Europe after this. This is the mega thread on how this crucial Time will be managed.
You should not talk about Donegal that way.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
19,246
Marcos the black said:
Just yesterday I was saying to herself, "that's exactly what p.ie needs, another thread on Northern Ireland. There's isn't enough threads on Northern Ireland.".
Actually the form could be renamed northern Ireland and the border counties.
 
