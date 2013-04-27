Criticism of Islam (Second Thread)

There seems to be a perception among people in the Western World that criticism of Islam is directly linked to racism. While it does apply to some people, especially those of the more right-wing anti-immigrant variety, it doesn't apply to all. I am a secularist and an agnostic and I would consider myself to be a liberal in many respects. I am also open to immigration because I believe that it is healthy for the country (so long as immigrants make an effort to integrate and not to segregate themselves). But I dislike Islam and what it stands for. To me it comes across as misogynistic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, very rigid, militant, highly sensitive to criticism, and in some ways quite supremacist. And yes, I am aware that not all Muslims are rigid fundamentalists, and that some are very rational and open individuals, but radical Islam, perhaps the world's most backward social ideology, is vocal throughout the world and now in Europe as well, and it does spring from the fact that many of Islam's teachings appear to be misogynistic, homophobic etc. Christianity also has its extreme side to it (although admittedly less militant than radical Islam) and criticism of it is rarely branded as racist or "Christophobic". I find this to be quite hypocritical, particularly on the part of atheists and agnostics, who rightly criticise Christian fundamentalism and extreme but are often uneasy or silent when it comes to criticism of Islamic fundamentalism.



I deplore racism of any kind and it to me is a symptom of ignorance and tribal hatred, and should be condemned openly. Racism itself is completely phoney because it is scientifically accepted that there is only one human race, and 19th century pseudoscientific racialism is complete rubbish. But religious extremism is something which is openly visible to us and does threaten the rights and safety of others if its isn't kept in check. Islam is not a race, it is a religion. This is evident by the fact that Islam is practised by many in the Balkans, by Africans, South-East Asians and even has a number of western converts. Anyone can become a Muslim if they wish to do so.



I think the idea that Muslims are out to take over Europe is phoney, and I think although we can often be complacent in the West, our democracy is strong and is unlikely to fall to the ramblings of religious extremists. But criticism of the religion of Islam, not its adherents, but the religion itself, cannot be classed as racism simply because the majority of European Muslims have their roots outside of Europe. This needs to be highlighted. I am against racism and I am totally opposed to hatred of Muslims, but I am critical of the religion of Islam and I imagine many critics of it are also like this. So why is virtually all criticism of Islam (the religion) considered to be prejudicial and hate-mongering whilst criticism of other religions, particularly Christianity, is not?