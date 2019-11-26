CSO Migration Figures - April 2019

The CSO migration figures are just out. Points to net-immigration of 33,700, but counterintuitively, a slight net-emigration of Irish citizens (28548 emigrating vs 26580 returning). Irish nationals are now only 87.3%. We know from previous data that in 2019 there were 10,000 naturalisations of citizenship, and that in the 2016 census, approximately 100,000 had dual citizenship. The overall poulation has risen 159,635 since 2016.Opinion: Seems peculiar that Irish would be emigrating during Brexit, as some assumed there would be a Brexit dividend if companies relocated to Ireland. On the other hand there is the housing issue, which doesnt seem to be deterring other nationalities from coming here. Perhaps companies are relocating here, but bringing their migrant workforces with them?