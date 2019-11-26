CSO Migration Figures - April 2019

The CSO migration figures are just out. Points to net-immigration of 33,700, but counterintuitively, a slight net-emigration of Irish citizens (28548 emigrating vs 26580 returning). Irish nationals are now only 87.3%. We know from previous data that in 2019 there were 10,000 naturalisations of citizenship, and that in the 2016 census, approximately 100,000 had dual citizenship. The overall poulation has risen 159,635 since 2016.

Opinion: Seems peculiar that Irish would be emigrating during Brexit, as some assumed there would be a Brexit dividend if companies relocated to Ireland. On the other hand there is the housing issue, which doesnt seem to be deterring other nationalities from coming here. Perhaps companies are relocating here, but bringing their migrant workforces with them?

population-1024x598.png
 
We would have to see job creation figures also to get a real feel if those arriving were in fact doing so, to take up jobs.
 
Long since stopped taking at face value what the CSO comes up with re migration

Only 1,395,000 live in Dublin region?

Yeah right!:rolleyes:

Blanchardstown alone has about 120,000 inhabitants

Their figures are mostly estimates

- and should be treated with a fair level of skepticism.
I presume your figure of 120,000 comes from CSO so why dispute their other figure. Yes, these are estimates outside of a Census year but they are made by a professional organisation.
 
Varadkar has tweeted 120,000 people have been given Irish citizenship since 2012. Says they are "staffing our public services".

I would point out they also use our public services, and as such its not at all clear the net impact is good for hospital overcrowding of housing the homeless.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1204073985685762048
 
Long since stopped taking at face value what the CSO comes up with re migration

Only 1,395,000 live in Dublin region?

Yeah right!:rolleyes:

Blanchardstown alone has about 120,000 inhabitants

Their figures are mostly estimates

- and should be treated with a fair level of skepticism.
Add in 723,000 in the four adjoining counties and you have 2.1 million. Seems okay.
 
Add in 723,000 in the four adjoining counties and you have 2.1 million. Seems okay.
They don't know how many people live in Dublin City or County

The Census is just the minimum figure where people bother to fill in the Census Form.


BTW the UK has given up trying to do a door to door Census

- as the results did not the reality on the ground.
 
Public Services - which ones?

Outside the Health Service & Transport its rare to see any at all.
That's not true. They flew in armies of experts from Prague to help make our social welfare system more Kafkaesque for poor people.
 
They don't know how many people live in Dublin City or County

The Census is just the minimum figure where people bother to fill in the Census Form.


BTW the UK has given up trying to do a door to door Census

- as the results did not the reality on the ground.
The Census was in 2016. It would have made use of administrative data for validation. The trend is the important thing - if the absolute figures are out by some fraction of one per cent, it does not invalidate the count.
 
They don't know how many people live in Dublin City or County

The Census is just the minimum figure where people bother to fill in the Census Form.


BTW the UK has given up trying to do a door to door Census

- as the results did not the reality on the ground.
Thats not the reason. There have been efforts at on line Censuses, mainly in countries with population registers, and most of them have encountered massive problems (the last one in Australia, for example). Our way, a door to door count, is the most valid available.
 
I previously graphed the 2016 figures: (Open image in new tab to see full size)

ostimg.cc%2Fql019dg7z%2Fpopulation_figures_ireland.png
 
Long since stopped taking at face value what the CSO comes up with re migration

Only 1,395,000 live in Dublin region?

Yeah right!:rolleyes:

Blanchardstown alone has about 120,000 inhabitants

Their figures are mostly estimates

- and should be treated with a fair level of skepticism.
Currently in the Republic of Ireland we have all the draw backs of the old Soviet Union with none of it's pluses. Actually after the "Old Bholsevik" period ended the Soviet Union allowed a, sometimes significantly so, wider spectrum of opinion in public discourse than our present ruling elites do here.
 
Non-EEA Work Permits statistics under this government. Numbers have almost tripled since 2014.

2014: New 4862 ; Renewed 634 ; Refused 503; Withdrawn 144
2015: New 6706; Renewed 1177; Refused 797; Withdrawn 166
2016: New 7691; Renewed 1682; Refused 9373; Withdrawn 206
2017: New 9401; Renewed 1960; Refused 1458; Withdrawn 319
2018: New: 11,305; Renewed 2093; Refused: 1247; Withdrawn 542
2019: New: 13,409 Renewed: 1972, Refused: 1302, Withdrawn 792
 
Non-EEA Work Permits statistics under this government. Numbers have almost tripled since 2014.

2014: New 4862 ; Renewed 634 ; Refused 503; Withdrawn 144
2015: New 6706; Renewed 1177; Refused 797; Withdrawn 166
2016: New 7691; Renewed 1682; Refused 9373; Withdrawn 206
2017: New 9401; Renewed 1960; Refused 1458; Withdrawn 319
2018: New: 11,305; Renewed 2093; Refused: 1247; Withdrawn 542
2019: New: 13,409 Renewed: 1972, Refused: 1302, Withdrawn 792
That is those who went to the trouble of applying for one

- there would be multiples of that getting paid under the counter.

Does anyone seriously believe that only 13,500 people from outside of Europe are working here?
 
