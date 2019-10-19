Dáil e-voting scandal

Dooley says 'phantom' votes in Dáil are due to a 'misunderstanding' as he confirms colleague pressed voting button - Independent.ie SENIOR Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has maintained his 'phantom' votes in the Dáil came about as a result of a "misunderstanding" which saw his party colleague Niall Collins pressed his

Dooley was absent from Dáil when his votes recorded Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said that he is seeking a report for his "urgent attention" on the conduct of Dáil votes.

Seems Timmy Dooley had some arrangement with Niall Collins where Collins ended up registering Dooley's vote in the Dail e-voting system, which is obviously a fairly appalling breach of the rules. Dáil deputies have to be present in the house and are supposed to vote themselves, for obvious reasons, fundamental to the whole democratic process.Nobody would have noticed if it weren't for the fact that Dail votes are not a secret ballot and a light above each deputy's seat shows that they voted and which way. Just shows how technology can be abused.The Ceann Comhairle is looking for a report into the matter but maybe he has questions to answer too. How come he (or whoever was in the chair at the time) didn't notice that votes were registered for Timmy Dooley when he wasn't present. If this isn't obvious from the operation of the voting system, then that is a defect that needs to be rectified, and maybe the system should be scrapped, if deputies can't be trusted to operate it according to the rules.