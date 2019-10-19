Dáil e-voting scandal

O

Orbit v2

www.independent.ie

Dooley says 'phantom' votes in Dáil are due to a 'misunderstanding' as he confirms colleague pressed voting button - Independent.ie

SENIOR Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has maintained his 'phantom' votes in the Dáil came about as a result of a "misunderstanding" which saw his party colleague Niall Collins pressed his
www.independent.ie www.independent.ie

www.rte.ie

Dooley was absent from Dáil when his votes recorded

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has said that he is seeking a report for his "urgent attention" on the conduct of Dáil votes.
www.rte.ie www.rte.ie

Seems Timmy Dooley had some arrangement with Niall Collins where Collins ended up registering Dooley's vote in the Dail e-voting system, which is obviously a fairly appalling breach of the rules. Dáil deputies have to be present in the house and are supposed to vote themselves, for obvious reasons, fundamental to the whole democratic process.

Nobody would have noticed if it weren't for the fact that Dail votes are not a secret ballot and a light above each deputy's seat shows that they voted and which way. Just shows how technology can be abused.

The Ceann Comhairle is looking for a report into the matter but maybe he has questions to answer too. How come he (or whoever was in the chair at the time) didn't notice that votes were registered for Timmy Dooley when he wasn't present. If this isn't obvious from the operation of the voting system, then that is a defect that needs to be rectified, and maybe the system should be scrapped, if deputies can't be trusted to operate it according to the rules.
 


Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Is this Russia or something?
 
L

lostexpectation

watch Timmy Dooley arrive in the Dail chamber speak to a clerk go to depart but then speak Niall Collins first then leave (between minute 27 and 28 )
via @YouTube see how Dooley points to the seats
 
L

lostexpectation

seem like France is only EU country that uses electronic voting card system for voting in national parliament https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/note/join/2012/462506/IPOL-AFCO_NT(2012)462506_EN.pdf

could that lead to more problems if MPs start giving other MPs their cards to vote
 
L

loner

L

loner

But I gather that Collins told Indo journo last night that he hadn't a clue as to how it happened and Dooley has a different story today--Who is telling the truth
 
S

SuirView

Interesting,
Another question arises,
Has it happened before?
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Confirms I'm right to vote for Independents.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Because I dont believe in FF or FG and certainly not Labour with its hypocrisy and SF with its open borders agenda and continuing links to ex paramilitaries.,
 
S

SuirView

Names of "Independents" you vote for,
No shame!
 
C

Catahualpa

Micko is a big a chancer as any of the Others IMO!

As for this Scandal in a functioning Democracy these two Jack the Lads would have already been given the Boot...

However in all probablity they will just get a rap on the knuckles, told they are very naughty boys

- and never to do it again.... 😡

Honour satisfied it will be forgotten by Christmas....🎅
 
dunno

dunno

Mick is basically FF leader material. A special understanding of money and a belief the system is agin him already gives him FF pedigree of a dishonorary sort. Micheal M is just a non-entity.
 
S

SuirView

You have a lot of growing up to do.
 
