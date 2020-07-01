Dail voting to limit Speaking Time

The Dail has been voting on controversial changes to speaking time that smaller parties and some Independents have labelled a power grab by FF, FG and SF. The reforms would limit each TDs speaking time to 20 minutes. But because the larger parties have more TDs, it benefits them more.

For SF, it limits the airtime of their competition on the Left.

At the time of typing, the CC has just suspended the House following an exchange with Richard Boyd Barrett TD of Sol-PBP who was trying to make a point of order.

Thoughts?

Tánaiste defends 'appropriate' move by big parties to grab more Dáil speaking time

Under the proposal the Government is seeking that the speaking time for Groups/Parties reflect the proportionate membership of the House.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1288936078896967680
 


My heart bleeds for the far-left and the SD's, Labour and some independents. Oh no. :roll:
 
