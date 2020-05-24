Dame Vera Lynn passes Away At 103

Administrator
A genuine national treasure in the UK I think her passing is noteworthy in this forum. Lynn passed away peacefully at her home in East Sussex, surrounded by her family.

Vera Lynn was born in humble circumstances in Essex, in 1917, during the First World war. As an infant she survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. As a singer she became the legendary 'forces sweetheart' during the Second World War performing for them both at home & in far flung war zones.

Her songs 'We'll Meet Again' and 'The White Cliffs of Dover' were an inspiration and comfort in a dark and uncertain era for her country.

To me personally it's incredible that she lived through and survived two global pandemics in high risk categories during both. Rarely has the term 'national treasure' been more justified.

Vera Lynn 1917 - 2020
 


Administrator
firefly123 said:
Fair play to her. A good innings.
I hope Covid didn't take her.
Indeed, so far I have not read anything to suggest Covid, so lets hope so.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
9,731
Reminds me of Scott and his group of intrepid Antarctic explorers sitting around their campfire singing their hearts out as they tucked into the same bloody food they'd been living on for weeks;

🎶 "Whale meat again . . ." 🎶
 
