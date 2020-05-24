Dame Vera Lynn passes Away At 103

A genuine national treasure in the UK I think her passing is noteworthy in this forum. Lynn passed away peacefully at her home in East Sussex, surrounded by her family.



Vera Lynn was born in humble circumstances in Essex, in 1917, during the First World war. As an infant she survived the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. As a singer she became the legendary 'forces sweetheart' during the Second World War performing for them both at home & in far flung war zones.



Her songs 'We'll Meet Again' and 'The White Cliffs of Dover' were an inspiration and comfort in a dark and uncertain era for her country.



To me personally it's incredible that she lived through and survived two global pandemics in high risk categories during both. Rarely has the term 'national treasure' been more justified.



Vera Lynn 1917 - 2020