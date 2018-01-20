Darts 2018 Season

This is a new thread now for this year and season of PDC darts which is in the process of getting up and running so people can have discussion on the various events and player going-ons that take place throughout the year.
Here is a calendar of the year's major competitions and their winners which will be updated as they happen :
26-28 January - World Masters
1 Feb - 17 May - Premier League
2-4 March - UK Open
31 May-3rd June - World Cup of Darts
21-29 July - World Matchplay
21-22 September - Champions League of Darts
30 September-6th October - World Grand Prix
25-28 October - European Championship
2-4 November - World Series of Darts Finals
10-18 November - Grand Slam of Darts
23-25 November - Players Championship Finals
TBC Dec - TBC Jan - World Championship
2017 was seemingly dominated by Michael van Gerwen who won nearly every televised ranking event and he'll be looking to continue that streak but unfortunately he didn't win the big one as Rob Cross emerged to win the World Championships. Mensur Suljovic, Peter Wright and Daryl Gurney did win their first major events which were the UK Open, Champions League of Darts and World Grand Prix respectively while this is the first year without Phil Taylor not involved but no doubt the likes of Gary Anderson, Raymond van Barneveld and our new World Champion Cross will be involved in the latter stages of these events.
