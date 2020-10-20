Data collection by US schools on Covid-19 should be followed closely

See School Leaders Launch National COVID-19 School Response Dashboard -- THE Journal The economist Emily Oster has achieved fame for advice on decisions on practical matters such as pregnancies based on data. She has criticised government and its agencies for not collecting enough Covid-19 data.
To help with decisions on school openings and closings, she persuaded national education groups and over 1,000 schools across 48 states to participate in data collection for the National Covid-19 School Response Dashboard. She hopes to identify patterns in the data, such as the effects of wearing masks. In the second half of September, infection rates were very low at 0.13% among pupils and 0.24% among staff as reported in Bloomberg Businessweek.
Irish school managers and the Department of Education should follow this empirical research closely or set up a similar dashboard.
