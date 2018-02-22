Data Protection Bill 2018 - on our own again?

McTell
This article is by a solicitor who lectures about law at UCD and heads up Digital Rights Ireland. The Bill now being debated will remove just about all your rights to digital privacy here, along with your right to complain and hope of any remedy. I had to check that it wasn't 1st April already.
Future contributors to these pages may have to buy a second hand ipad - with cash - and use it in a public space, because anything else could lead to you being questioned down the road, with no comeback if the questioning was intrusive. Kinda like they do in Iran and China.
https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/privacy-rights-it-s-natural-facebook-would-choose-ireland-1.3400531
* The GDPR is a new EU law which aims to strengthen privacy rights for individuals. It applies throughout Europe, but needs national laws to give it full effect and allows member states flexibility in deciding how to apply it. The Department of Justice has taken every inch of that flexibility, and considerably more again, to produce a Bill which will undermine privacy rights in the Republic.
* The Bill proposes to exempt public bodies from fines for breaches of data protection rights, leaving no effective sanction for negligence or deliberate wrongdoing. This is directly contrary to the recommendation of the Data Protection commissioner, Helen Dixon, who has pointed out that higher standards should be expected from public bodies ..
* ..the Bill gives any government minister the power to make regulations limiting any data protection rights of the individual where this is deemed necessary for any important objective of general public interest a vague term which is left deliberately open-ended. In practice, this means that government departments will be the judges of what rights individuals should have against them and their agencies, without any need for legislation.
* Another provision allows any personal data, collected for any reason, to be disclosed for the purposes of preventing a threat to national security, defence or public security or preventing, investigating or prosecuting criminal offences. There is no requirement for a warrant or other independent approval before this takes place, nor any test of proportionality.
