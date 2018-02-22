Data Protection Bill 2018 - on our own again?

This article is by a solicitor who lectures about law at UCD and heads up Digital Rights Ireland. The Bill now being debated will remove just about all your rights to digital privacy here, along with your right to complain and hope of any remedy. I had to check that it wasn't 1st April already.

Future contributors to these pages may have to buy a second hand ipad - with cash - and use it in a public space, because anything else could lead to you being questioned down the road, with no comeback if the questioning was intrusive. Kinda like they do in Iran and China.

https://www.irishtimes.com/business/technology/privacy-rights-it-s-natural-facebook-would-choose-ireland-1.3400531


* The GDPR is a new EU law which aims to strengthen privacy rights for individuals. It applies throughout Europe, but needs national laws to give it full effect and allows member states flexibility in deciding how to apply it. The Department of Justice has taken every inch of that flexibility, and considerably more again, to produce a Bill which will undermine privacy rights in the Republic.

* The Bill proposes to exempt public bodies from fines for breaches of data protection rights, leaving no effective sanction for negligence or deliberate wrongdoing. This is directly contrary to the recommendation of the Data Protection commissioner, Helen Dixon, who has pointed out that higher standards should be expected from public bodies ..

* ..the Bill gives any government minister the power to make regulations limiting any data protection rights of the individual where this is deemed necessary for any important objective of general public interest  a vague term which is left deliberately open-ended. In practice, this means that government departments will be the judges of what rights individuals should have against them and their agencies, without any need for legislation.

* Another provision allows any personal data, collected for any reason, to be disclosed for the purposes of preventing a threat to national security, defence or public security or preventing, investigating or prosecuting criminal offences. There is no requirement for a warrant or other independent approval before this takes place, nor any test of proportionality.
 


Death by a thousand cuts.

It was only a matter of time before the Corporate elites went in for the kill.

The anonymity in free speech given by the Internet is as much a threat to the Established Order in the West as it is to "bad countries" like Iran (and other US imagined enemies in the so-called 'Axis of Evil'.)

The only difference is that ruling circles in the West have to be careful about circumventing 100's of years of deeply embedded Liberal sentiment.

Slowly, slowly, catchey monkey.
 
O'Quisling said:
Death by a thousand cuts.

It was only a matter of time before the Corporate elites went in for the kill.

The anonymity in free speech given by the Internet is as much a threat to the Established Order in the West as it is to "bad countries" like Iran (and other US imagined enemies in the so-called 'Axis of Evil'.)

The only difference is that ruling circles in the West have to be careful about circumventing 100's of years of deeply embedded Liberal sentiment.

Slowly, slowly, catchey monkey.
Maybe in the rest of Europe because they fought hard for those enlightments but not here...we didn't have any Liberal revolution all we had was regime change and not for the better either..... ...the fella who coined the phrase all we changed was the colour of the post box wasn't far wrong....

The same gobshítes who believed over the decades that the local Priest/Bank manager/Estate agent/Solicitor etc.... was beyond reproach and should never questioned are the children and grandchildren of same gobshítes who will now argue that the state knows best for us all and has our best interests at heart....
 
Franzoni said:
Maybe in the rest of Europe because they fought hard for those enlightments but not here...we didn't have any Liberal revolution all we had was regime change and not for the better either..... ...the fella who coined the phrase all we changed was the colour of the post box wasn't far wrong....

The same gobshítes who believed over the decades that the local Priest/Bank manager/Estate agent/Solicitor etc.... was beyond reproach and should never questioned are the children and grandchildren of same gobshítes who will now argue that the state knows best for us all and has our best interests at heart....
So why not run for election yourself?

With a catchy slogan like The State Hates (nearly) all of its Citizens and Consistently takes Decisions that are against their Best Interests, I reckon that you'd either top the poll or lose your deposit.
 
Why are individuals shut out from starting threads on forums such as this?
 
Mushroom said:
The State Hates (nearly) all of its Citizens and Consistently takes Decisions that are against their Best Interests
Well, that certainly has a ring of truth about it and would definitely resonate with the nation's citizens.
 
Mushroom said:
So why not run for election yourself?

With a catchy slogan like The State Hates (nearly) all of its Citizens and Consistently takes Decisions that are against their Best Interests, I reckon that you'd either top the poll or lose your deposit.
You might be onto something there....

The mantra "dat lot up above in Dubblin " or the "Dubblin 4 meedja " has worked well enough for a few of our muck savage cousins....:)
 
shiel said:
Why are individuals shut out from starting threads on forums such as this?
A small cohort of the nations most powerful citizens believe your posts are a threat to the them getting back into bizniz....

Always remember.....

Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't after you. Joseph Heller
;)
 
George Orwell 1984. Alive and well in ingsoc Eire.
 
Mushroom said:
So why not run for election yourself?

With a catchy slogan like The State Hates (nearly) all of its Citizens and Consistently takes Decisions that are against their Best Interests, I reckon that you'd either top the poll or lose your deposit.
@Mushroom.
What do you think of the proposed Bill?
 
Well it is time for us all to get an "Enigma Machine" start sending code online/ use the Old Irish language instead of modern Irish / Tor Browser / ditch Anything to do with Google + Chrome + Yahoo they are all working hand in glove with na!tion||alSec urit *yAge^ ncy .
Add special characters so the data spiders/Algorithms will not recognise the word.
 
Thaw May egg chahocht amau- ruc k. this Phonetic modern irish saying .
I wonder how would Google /Alphabet Translator algorithm deal with this everyday Irish saying.
 
fifilawe said:
Well it is time for us all to get an "Enigma Machine" start sending code online/ use the Old Irish language instead of modern Irish / Tor Browser / ditch Anything to do with Google + Chrome + Yahoo they are all working hand in glove with na!tion||alSec urit *yAge^ ncy .
Add special characters so the data spiders/Algorithms will not recognise the word.
gpg (Google it) works just fine....
 
and it seems Data Protection is too abstract an idea for most irish to give a sh...t. Its only like the heart and soul of a free republic.


But tax the sheep's water and watch them all going bonkers.
 
Franzoni said:
Maybe in the rest of Europe because they fought hard for those enlightments but not here...we didn't have any Liberal revolution all we had was regime change and not for the better either..... ...the fella who coined the phrase all we changed was the colour of the post box wasn't far wrong....

The same gobshítes who believed over the decades that the local Priest/Bank manager/Estate agent/Solicitor etc.... was beyond reproach and should never questioned are the children and grandchildren of same gobshítes who will now argue that the state knows best for us all and has our best interests at heart....
Spot on.

There were moves (paltry at that) in the Irish state in the mid-20th century at
- equality (e.g. abolishing marriage ban for women in the Civil Service, and introduction of women police officers),
- expansion of the state apparatus, i.e. extending democratic control (e.g. Whitaker-esque Economic Planning, and introduction of requirements for municipal-approved planning permission)
and secularism (e.g. the abolition of morality-based literary and film censorship legislation, and the establishment of municipal education system utterly free from religious institutions, i.e. the VEC system).

These were introduced by the political class (regardless of which specific mafia it was) so as to help the Irish state's accession to the EEC (the forerunner of the EU).

The huge liberalisation of Irish society in the last 25 years has more to do with "Friends" than the writings of Voltaire (no offence, mate), Kant, Rousseau or alas even our own Wolfe Tone.
 
McTell said:
In 1984 they had TVs and cams on the wall, but you weren't expected to buy your own tracking devices.

:roll:
Can I like twice?!
:shock2:
 
Vega1447 said:
@Mushroom.
What do you think of the proposed Bill?
I'll defer answering that one until we see how Graham Dwyer's court case goes!
 
fifilawe said:
Well it is time for us all to get an "Enigma Machine" start sending code online/ use the Old Irish language instead of modern Irish / Tor Browser / ditch Anything to do with Google + Chrome + Yahoo they are all working hand in glove with na!tion||alSec urit *yAge^ ncy .
Add special characters so the data spiders/Algorithms will not recognise the word.
Enigma was broken. Special characters can easily be handled by spiders and flagged by algorithms. Don't think that Yahoo markets any browsers but Microsoft does.
 
