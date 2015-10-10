David Drumm Arrested In America

It's being reported from multiple sources that David Drumm's been arrested in the States, just 3 days before his extradition hearing:Monday's a holiday in the US and the Attorney's Office is due to make a statement soon. It may just be that they've decided Drumm won't be in a position to argue against extradition, and that his lies and efforts to defraud the US courts means he's no longer welcome in the country i.e: It turns from an extradition hearing into a deportation one.Time to come home David. The authorities here have a welcome wagon all ready for you.