David Drumm Arrested In America

It's being reported from multiple sources that David Drumm's been arrested in the States, just 3 days before his extradition hearing:

Reports say that former Chief Executive of Anglo Irish Bank David Drumm has been arrested in America | JOE.ie
David Drumm to appear before a US court on Tuesday - US law enforcement officials - Independent.ie
Ex-Anglo boss David Drumm set to appear in court in US

Monday's a holiday in the US and the Attorney's Office is due to make a statement soon. It may just be that they've decided Drumm won't be in a position to argue against extradition, and that his lies and efforts to defraud the US courts means he's no longer welcome in the country i.e: It turns from an extradition hearing into a deportation one.

Time to come home David. The authorities here have a welcome wagon all ready for you.
 
Last edited:


Does it warrant yet another thread? And please, restrain yourselves, I'd hate to see this case compromised.
 
Welcome to the party , i posted this on the other thread at 9.05.
 
The US judge has helpfully classified him as a liar who engages in fraudulent behaviour.

US Bankruptcy Judge Frank Bailey peppers his 122-page ruling with withering findings of Mr Drumm’s attempts to pull the wool over the eyes of his creditors about asset transfers to his wife Lorraine in 2008 and 2009 and his failure to disclose in full to the court all information about his finances.
According to the judge, Mr Drumm was “not remotely credible;” his conduct was “knowing and fraudulent,” and his statements to the Boston bankruptcy court were “replete with knowingly false statements, failures to disclose, efforts to misdirect and outright lies.”
http://www.irishtimes.com/business/...ter-judge-rejects-so-stupid-defence-1.2057559
 
According to RTÉ, it's on foot of an extradition warrant.
 
Drummer is being rescued from real justice in the states.

Enjoy your community service David.
 
Succinct words about Irelands white collar crime.
 
He's going nowhere near the Joy. You haven't been paying attention to what's happened over the course of the last few years.
 
