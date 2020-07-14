Death of former Fine Gael TD P.J Sheehan

'A wonderful character' - tributes paid to former Fine Gael TD P.J. 'Paddy' Sheehan (87) who died after short illness TRIBUTES have been paid to veteran former Fine Gael TD P.J. 'Paddy' Sheehan (87) who died after a short illness.

Very sad news today of the death of former Fine Gael TD PJ Sheehan, who passed away today, after a short illness, at the age of 87. A giant of his constituency, himself and Jim O'Keeffe basically ran the place for Fine Gael for about 30 years. And PJ was ably assisted by his wife Frances, who pre-deceased him by only a week - which is both very sad for his family, but heartwarming in a strange way, that after being inseparable for so long, they basically both went together.R.I.P, PJ.