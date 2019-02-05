Debunking toxic masculinity

The document produced by the APA purporting to provide guidelines for the psychological treatment of boys and men is disingenuous, scientifically fraudulent and ethically reprehensible. I believe that the people who wrote it are ill-informed, ideologically-possessed, morally weak, and malevolent in their unacknowledged and overweening resentment. I am embarrassed and ashamed to have them speak on behalf of my profession, and would like to apologize to the public for not having been sufficiently awake and outraged earlier to have done more to stop something like this from happening. Click to expand...



Consider this (its of primary importance): If it is fatherless boys who are violent, how can it be that masculine socialization produces harm both to mental health and society? The data should indicate precisely the opposite: that boys who are only raised by women are much less violent than boys who have men in their lives and, similarly, that boys who do have fathers are more violent than those who do not.

This is not the case. Period. Its simple  and it is this simple fact that is absolutely damning to the claims in the APA document. What kind of families produce violent young men? Fatherless families. The pernicious effect of fatherlessness is exceptionally well-documented. No serious researchers question it. Even the generally damnable sociologists admit it (see, for example, http://******/2HB27JL ). Fatherless girls tend, for example, toward early sexual experimentation (something in itself linked to antisocial behavior) and, unsurprisingly, higher rates of teenage pregnancy. What might be more surprising, however, is that there is even evidence for earlier puberty among girls whose fathers are absent. Fatherless boys are over-represented as alcoholics, addicts, gang-members, prisoners, rapists and murderers. And theres plenty of what is positive that is lacking among fatherless children, in addition to the negative that is more likely to be present (heres a decent summary, in lay language: http://******/2HB27JL Consider this (its of primary importance): If it is fatherless boys who are violent, how can it be that masculine socialization produces harm both to mental health and society? The data should indicate precisely the opposite: that boys who are only raised by women are much less violent than boys who have men in their lives and, similarly, that boys who do have fathers are more violent than those who do not.This is not the case. Period. Click to expand...

The APAs latest manifesto is an embarrassment to the discipline of psychology. It is an abdication of scientific responsibility, denying biological and evolutionary realities in favor of a progressive fantasy pushed by social justice and feminist ideologies. Click to expand...

Practitioners should treat the new APA guidelines with caution. For starters, the document itself is poorly written. It frequently employs passive sentence constructions and modal verbs, such as may, can, or it has been suggested that. This strongly implies that the authors lack confidence in the robustness of the research they cite. Click to expand...

The APAs code of professional ethics requires that psychologists respect clients dignity and worth and their rights to self-determination. It urges them to take precautions about potential biases, to refrain from taking on a clinical role when other interests could impair their objectivity, and reminds psychologists that they must establish relationships of trust with clients. The new guidelines violate these ethical standards. Click to expand...

The American Psychological Association released a recent set of guidelines regarding treatment for men and boys which has aroused a lot of controversy. This was further exacerbated by the recent Gillette ad which aroused quite a lot of emotion on both sides. The above link is the legend himself Prof. Jordan Peterson who slates the guidelines for their unscientific approach. He states.........The stand out bit for me was.................Those that disagree with JBP love to to try and smear him. The Guardian sneakily often adds the addendum that he has a substantial alt right following and in quoting him the usual suspects will snear well it only JBP he would say that wouldn't he. So I turned to the excellent journal Quillette and they have a review from 12 scholars on the guidelines...................Suffice to say they pull no punches.............I worry about the debilitating effect the whole concept of this nonsense will have on boys growing. As it is boys are being disadvantaged in the educational system and are losing out. Despite the huge evidence of the damage fatherless families do to boys there has been little effort, in this jurisdiction, to make sure there is equal rights for fathers. The British Airways incident where they admitted they did not allow single men sit beside children on a plane shows how the pseudo science of toxic masculinity can seep into society and create and/or reinforce negative stereotypes about men and masculinity. It is could to see scholars coming out and attack the onward march of the whole toxic masculinity idea but I think we all need to shoot this turkey down whenever it is flying.**apologies for triggering any vegans reading.