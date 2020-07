NYCKY said: Both Trump and Biden have, and quickly, run a mile from this. They both know it's bat sh1t insane to even thing about defunding the police. It's called ballot box poison, and neither will ever take that bait. Click to expand...

It seems most Americans have a moderate position on this. Polls are saying that Americans are not supporting radical reform, like sweeping away the current police model, and replacing it with some nebulous "community" police model. Yet, 80% agree that the police "need to continue making changes". The Latest Swing State Polls Look Good For Biden This is more in line with what Joe Biden has been saying. He is an instinctive moderate anyway.It is sticking out a mile (to me, at least) that urban America is policed much like the RUC policed Nationalist area in Northern Ireland before 1969, even up to the Belfast Agreement. Black America is often policed by a mostly white police force, who do not live in the communities they police. The approach is that they are a militarised Army of Occupation whose goal is to keep a rebellious population in a state of subjugation. That has not worked, will not work, and I think Americans realise that.Trump has put himself in the position of defending a discredited system, while Biden's posiiton is flexible enough that he can shape a policy that works well for most Americans. He can point to the Obama Administration trying to reform local police, while the DoJ under Trump gave them