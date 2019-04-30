Demand for reparations for the slave trade is politically correct nonsense

Certain African Americans have belatedly advocated such reparations,155 years after the US Civil War. Recently some PC guilt ridden self-flagellating academics have joined in. Cambridge University and Glasgow University are placing estimates on the reparations amounts,a mission impossible calculation for events centuries ago.
America aside,historical European colonial powers would have huge reparations debts if this nonsense is taken even mildly seriously. Spain would be bankrupted for reparations related to the slave labour used in massive gold mining in South America. Many African and Arab countries would have to pay for their ancestors' collaboration with European slave traders. Where does it end? Even ancient Greeks and Romans could be roped into slavery reparations.
 


The British murdered tens of thousands for gold then paraded it around the streets of London..... they still benefit from the wealth. So even if you say they were not involved they still benefit from the crimes of their ancestors... the British should issue an apology for their imperial crimes.
 
rem81 said:
The British murdered tens of thousands for gold then paraded it around the streets of London..... they still benefit from the wealth. So even if you say they were not involved they still benefit from the crimes of their ancestors... the British should issue an apology for their imperial crimes.
The pages of history are covered in blood, so Whataboutery accusations come easily.

While some British conquests were brutal,the British civilised many colonial peoples by introducing advanced culture,modernity and stable government that replaced tribal anarchy. A lot of Britain's colonies have been governed worse since colonial rule ended as their native leaders are often corrupt thieves. Look at Zuma's kleptocratic rule in South Africa, for instance.

Ireland probably didn't benefit from colonial conquest that imposed Protestant Ascendancy. Unfortunately for Ireland, the threat of Spanish and French invasions in the 17th and 18th centuries forced England to keep the Catholic Irish under control.

One very good deed the English did was accepting mass emigration of Irish during and after the Famine. Of the fall in Irish population from 8 million in 1847 to 4 million in 1865, about 3 million emigrated to England, with the steamboat services introduced in the 1830s providing cheap fares. Do nationalist minded Irish history books mention this fact?
 
If I recall correctly Cambridge announced it is going to examine its own records to see where or when it benefited from slavery, and that can mean where it accepted gifts in the past from the wealthy who made their money from slavery.

It is a difficult one as you cannot backdate due diligence, nor would it always have been obvious that money came from the proceeds of slavery as the slave-trade was hidden for a long time due to growing opposition to the practice.

It took a long time and a number of navies intercepting slavers after the public revulsion of the trade resulted in condemnation and attempts to eradicate it.

I can think of one major and well known company (and family) who would be a household name in certain parts of the world where I was quite shocked to find mention of the origins of their wealth being in the slave ships before they diversified into various other trades.

I think it is right for such institutions to examine where they may have benefited in the past from such a grotesque trade.

I recall the debate about the statue of Cecil Rhodes at the 'other place'. I think whatever happens or wherever the debate lands about historic connections with such a vile trade there probably isn't much that can actually be done now. But that shouldn't be an argument for less clarity or openness around the historical record.
 
PC nonsense. The nasty truth which none of them mention is that any Africans who ended up in the new world their children did a lot better than if they had remained in Africa.
 
Herr Rommel said:
PC nonsense. The nasty truth which none of them mention is that any Africans who ended up in the new world their children did a lot better than if they had remained in Africa.
It's true that blacks in the US today are much wealthier on average than blacks in Africa. The main problems for poor blacks in the USA today are cultural problems than won't be solved by handing over cheques.
 
I doubt there are any Europeans whose ancestors were not enslaved by the Romans, can Italy afford to pay Europe reparations?, what about the Egyptians?,how many slaves did it take to build the pyramids?
 
Polybius said:
It's true that blacks in the US today are much wealthier on average than blacks in Africa. The main problems for poor blacks in the USA today are cultural problems than won't be solved by handing over cheques.
Chattel Slavery in the South was a hell of a lot more humane than wage slavery in the North which mostly effected white people. However the black population has been indoctrinated into a lot of evils by the capitalist entertainment starting from the 1970s with all these films glorifying pimps.
 
This is identity politics BS, nothing is too stupid for these people, even charging people who have never owned slaves to pay people who have never been slaves.
 
Non entities getting their knickers in a twist over a non story! :)
 
For once there's a bit of yer ackshul common sense here. I, certainly, wince at the thought of demanding reparations for the actions of distant generations: renaming Penny Lane? Though the retention of artefacts and relics stolen by 'cultural acquisition' is more complex (Maori skulls, anyone?).

Except ...

Start by being aware of how slavery was abolished in the British territories.

Sorry once again to play the didactic, but it comes with the territory.

Somersett's Case
Famously, Somersett's Case came up before Lord Mansfield in the Court of the King's Bench. Charles Steuart had been a customs official in Boston, Massachusetts. He had bought himself an African slave, James Somerset. In 1769 Steuart returned to England, bringing with him his portable property, including the slave. Either on his own initiative, or with a bit of prompting, Somerset made a break for it, only to be recaptured.

Steuart had Somerset confined to the brig of Captain Knowles's ship, bound for Jamaica, where Somerset was to be sold into the plantations. A plea of habeas corpus was lodged by Somerset's god-parents (all practising Christians), and the whole business was already a cause célèbre, with a bevy of thrusting young lawyers aiming to make reputations for themselves. Somersett's defenders had Common Law on their side: Archbishop Anselm's Council of London (AD1102) made serfdom and trading in serfs illegal. Nothing in parliamentary law permitted slavery — in England, though elsewhere was OK. Steuart's side argued the laws of property and contract, plus a bit of 'Project Fear' (as many as 15,000 other black 'servants' were spread across the kingdom).

Lord Mansfield, it seems, didn't rush to judgement: he suggested the solution was Somerset be quietly manumitted, and allowed to disappear into obscurity. We may imply this was normal operating practice in such situations. Instead, intransigence by all parties. Six months after the case had begun, Mansfield pronounced his judgement, relying on precedent and technicalities. It wasn't the clear-cut abrogation of slaves and slavery offered by school history books — all it decided was a slave could not be removed from English jurisdiction, without the slave's own consent.

Abolition
This came slower. Slaves in England were still advertised for sale.

Only in 1807 did Parliament decide the Mansfield precedent applied to British ships (thus making the slave-ships defunct). In 1833 the Slavery Abolition Act made slavery illegal in the British colonies and territories (though the East India Company's holdings was excluded).

We arrive at compensation. Over the period 1833-1842, £20 million (more than a factor of 60 fold in modern money) was coughed by the Exchequer in over 40,000 separate claims: all of those were to former slave-owners. The names and claims are listed in 32 volumes, and are available in the National Records. Many of the payments went to Irish and Anglo-Irish names.

The usual bleat
Here it is:
Herr Rommel said:
PC nonsense. The nasty truth which none of them mention is that any Africans who ended up in the new world their children did a lot better than if they had remained in Africa.
A simple rebuttal: would not the same argument apply to the 'indentured servants' Cromwell shipped from Drogheda and Berwick?

And another one:
Golah veNekhar said:
Chattel Slavery in the South was a hell of a lot more humane than wage slavery in the North which mostly effected white people. However the black population has been indoctrinated into a lot of evils by the capitalist entertainment starting from the 1970s with all these films glorifying pimps.
I'm sure the buxom parlour slave, or the cherubic boot-boy had an easier time in the Deep South — but, when physical charm faded, both were liable to end up with the brutalised field slaves.

As for the wage slavery in the North which mostly effected [sic] white people, I'm not disputing. But the white wage-slaves became the norm only after the industrialising of the North. Enter, via the coffin-ships, the Irish second immigration — and they weren't too slow in asserting themselves..
 
Herr Rommel said:
PC nonsense. The nasty truth which none of them mention is that any Africans who ended up in the new world their children did a lot better than if they had remained in Africa.
You mean the ones that survived, rather than dying on the way and being thrown over the side.
 
Anywan know who moi'd sue for being subjected to 800 years of mopery from a bunch of beatch slapped big girls blouses?...
 
Patslatt1 said:
Certain African Americans have belatedly advocated such reparations,155 years after the US Civil War. Recently some PC guilt ridden self-flagellating academics have joined in. Cambridge University and Glasgow University are placing estimates on the reparations amounts,a mission impossible calculation for events centuries ago.
America aside,historical European colonial powers would have huge reparations debts if this nonsense is taken even mildly seriously. Spain would be bankrupted for reparations related to the slave labour used in massive gold mining in South America. Many African and Arab countries would have to pay for their ancestors' collaboration with European slave traders. Where does it end? Even ancient Greeks and Romans could be roped into slavery reparations.
200,000 white men died fighting to end slavery in the American civil war, the North was bankrupt after achieving the slaves freedom.
So, all present day wealth in American was earned after slavery was abolished.
African Americans should put aside one day a year and thank the whites instead of blaming the whites for all their social problems.
If they had being bought by Arabs instead of whites they would as standard practice being castrated before being sold on.
 
Sweet Darling said:
200,000 white men died fighting to end slavery in the American civil war, the North was bankrupt after achieving the slaves freedom.
So, all present day wealth in American was earned after slavery was abolished.
African Americans should put aside one day a year and thank the whites instead of blaming the whites for all their social problems.
If they had being bought by Arabs instead of whites they would as standard practice being castrated before being sold on.
Should thank them for not forcing them into slavery and abuse anymore?

And lets be honest here, how free were they? They were still being segregated, denied education & even lynched for demanding basic civil & human rights right up until the 1960s and 1970s.

Seems a bit much to me to be demanding gratitude for that.
 
