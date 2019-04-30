Demand for reparations for the slave trade is politically correct nonsense

If I recall correctly Cambridge announced it is going to examine its own records to see where or when it benefited from slavery, and that can mean where it accepted gifts in the past from the wealthy who made their money from slavery.



It is a difficult one as you cannot backdate due diligence, nor would it always have been obvious that money came from the proceeds of slavery as the slave-trade was hidden for a long time due to growing opposition to the practice.



It took a long time and a number of navies intercepting slavers after the public revulsion of the trade resulted in condemnation and attempts to eradicate it.



I can think of one major and well known company (and family) who would be a household name in certain parts of the world where I was quite shocked to find mention of the origins of their wealth being in the slave ships before they diversified into various other trades.



I think it is right for such institutions to examine where they may have benefited in the past from such a grotesque trade.



I recall the debate about the statue of Cecil Rhodes at the 'other place'. I think whatever happens or wherever the debate lands about historic connections with such a vile trade there probably isn't much that can actually be done now. But that shouldn't be an argument for less clarity or openness around the historical record.