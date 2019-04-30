Demand for reparations for the slave trade is politically correct nonsense

Certain African Americans have belatedly advocated such reparations,155 years after the US Civil War. Recently some PC guilt ridden self-flagellating academics have joined in. Cambridge University and Glasgow University are placing estimates on the reparations amounts,a mission impossible calculation for events centuries ago.
America aside,historical European colonial powers would have huge reparations debts if this nonsense is taken even mildly seriously. Spain would be bankrupted for reparations related to the slave labour used in massive gold mining in South America. Many African and Arab countries would have to pay for their ancestors' collaboration with European slave traders. Where does it end? Even ancient Greeks and Romans could be roped into slavery reparations.
