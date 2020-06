Demand for reparations for the slave trade is politically correct nonsense

Somersett's Case

Abolition

all

The usual bleat

Herr Rommel said: PC nonsense. The nasty truth which none of them mention is that any Africans who ended up in the new world their children did a lot better than if they had remained in Africa. Click to expand...

And another one:

Golah veNekhar said: Chattel Slavery in the South was a hell of a lot more humane than wage slavery in the North which mostly effected white people. However the black population has been indoctrinated into a lot of evils by the capitalist entertainment starting from the 1970s with all these films glorifying pimps. Click to expand...

which mostly effected

white people

For once there's a bit ofhere. I, certainly, wince at the thought of demanding reparations for the actions of distant generations: renaming Penny Lane ? Though the retention of artefacts and relics stolen by 'cultural acquisition' is more complex (Maori skulls, anyone?).Except ...Start by being aware of how slavery was abolished in the British territories.Sorry once again to play the didactic, but it comes with the territory.Famously, Somersett's Case came up before Lord Mansfield in the Court of the King's Bench. Charles Steuart had been a customs official in Boston, Massachusetts. He had bought himself an African slave, James Somerset. In 1769 Steuart returned to England, bringing with him his portable property, including the slave. Either on his own initiative, or with a bit of prompting, Somerset made a break for it, only to be recaptured.Steuart had Somerset confined to the brig of Captain Knowles's ship, bound for Jamaica, where Somerset was to be sold into the plantations. A plea ofwas lodged by Somerset's god-parents (all practising Christians), and the whole business was already a, with a bevy of thrusting young lawyers aiming to make reputations for themselves. Somersett's defenders had Common Law on their side: Archbishop Anselm's Council of London (AD1102) made serfdom and trading in serfs illegal. Nothing in parliamentary law permitted slavery — in England, though elsewhere was OK. Steuart's side argued the laws of property and contract, plus a bit of 'Project Fear' (as many as 15,000 other black 'servants' were spread across the kingdom).Lord Mansfield, it seems, didn't rush to judgement: he suggested the solution was Somerset be quietly manumitted, and allowed to disappear into obscurity. We may imply this was normal operating practice in such situations. Instead, intransigence by all parties. Six months after the case had begun, Mansfield pronounced his judgement, relying on precedent and technicalities. It wasn't the clear-cut abrogation of slaves and slavery offered by school history books — all it decided was a slave could not be removed from English jurisdiction, without the slave's own consent.This came slower. Slaves in England were still advertised for sale.Only in 1807 did Parliament decide the Mansfield precedent applied to British ships (thus making the slave-ships defunct). In 1833 the Slavery Abolition Act made slavery illegal in the British colonies and territories (though the East India Company's holdings was excluded).We arrive at compensation. Over the period 1833-1842, £20 million ( more than a factor of 60 fold in modern money) was coughed by the Exchequer in over 40,000 separate claims:of those were to former slave-owners. The names and claims are listed in 32 volumes, and are available in the National Records. Many of the payments went to Irish and Anglo-Irish names.Here it is:A simple rebuttal: would not the same argument apply to the 'indentured servants' Cromwell shipped from Drogheda and Berwick?I'm sure the buxom parlour slave, or the cherubic boot-boy had an easier time in the Deep South — but, when physical charm faded, both were liable to end up with the brutalised field slaves.As for the wage slavery in the North, I'm not disputing. But the white wage-slaves became the norm only after the industrialising of the North. Enter,the coffin-ships, the Irish second immigration — and they weren't too slow in asserting themselves..