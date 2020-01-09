Democratic centralism copied by Sinn Fein from Lenin's Bolshevik party?

See Democratic centralism | politics Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed that Sinn Fein TDs have no individual power and must obey orders from the top. This sounds like Lenin's democratic centralism but without the limited debate Lenin allowed it sounds more like Stalinism where the party rubberstamped Stalin's decisions. In the extremely important decision to appoint Mary Lou as leader, TDs had to follow top down orders to accept her. Is Sinn Fein planning a hard left revolution that would be facilitated by its extremely centralised control? Irish voters may not know until it is sprung on them.
 


Stalin's struggle to make the USSR more democratic is an interesting subject however it would be lost on most Irish people.

The Shinners do not worry are just another globalist capitalist party which will do globalist capitalist things.
 
Stalin's struggle to make the USSR more democratic is an interesting subject however it would be lost on most Irish people.

Stalin sent millions to their deaths doing slave labour in Siberia. That's Stalinist democracy for you.
Sinn Fein would screw the economy with reckless populist spending policies to win votes. So it is anticapitalist and antibusiness. The SF idiotic rent freeze proposal is typical. Google the slums of the South Bronx borough of New York for photos of the dystopian wasteland created by very rigid rent controls in the 1950s and 60s.
 
