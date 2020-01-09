Democratic centralism copied by Sinn Fein from Lenin's Bolshevik party?

See Democratic centralism | politics Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed that Sinn Fein TDs have no individual power and must obey orders from the top. This sounds like Lenin's democratic centralism but without the limited debate Lenin allowed it sounds more like Stalinism where the party rubberstamped Stalin's decisions. In the extremely important decision to appoint Mary Lou as leader, TDs had to follow top down orders to accept her. Is Sinn Fein planning a hard left revolution that would be facilitated by its extremely centralised control? Irish voters may not know until it is sprung on them.