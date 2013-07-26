Denis O'Brien - Someone Who Inspires

Fair play to one of Irelands most famous businessmen. With all the woes facing Irelands business sector, he continues to strive to provide services to this country. Not that long ago he was named as one of Anglos top 13 borrowers.

The installation of water meters for more than one million homes at a cost of 539 million is to begin next week. Three regional contractors have been appointed to manage the installation of water meters across six regions - GMC/Sierra Ltd, J Murphy & Sons Ltd, and Coffey Northumbrian Ltd.

"Sierra Support Services Group is part of the Siteserv Group, a leading provider of support services to a diverse range of industries across Ireland and the UK, including petrochemical, nuclear, home energy, energy networks, telecommunications, education, healthcare, events services, civil engineering and construction".

Support services group Siteserv had been sold to Millington, an acquisition vehicle controlled by Denis O'Brien, for approximately 45.42 million in cash in 2011 (? I think). There was a little controversy after that deal when a French company claimed it was denied the opportunity to make an offer for Irish company Siteserv.

A man we should all look up to as he continues to create employment in this dark recession. A Seanad appointment perhaps should the people choose to keep it alive?


The Sunday Business Post

SiteServ Plc

Water meter installation to start next week - Environmental News | The Irish Times - Fri, Jul 26, 2013

Denis OBrien And THAT Siteserv Deal | Broadsheet.ie

Revealed: top 13 borrowers who owe Anglo - Independent.ie
 
Top post.
 
Must be grounds here to conscientiously object to the water charge.
 
Not even a name check! Ye bleedin tea leaf! :lol:
 
Will Lowry get a dodgy meter installed, one that only costs 10 cent a year, sure you never know.
 
Surely he'll win the entrapamanure of the year/decade. He's a brilliant man who should inspire all of us.
 
Looking forward to the day he gets the licence to sell us air to breathe. Can't be long now.
 
bonkers said:
Surely he'll win the entrapamanure of the year/decade. He's a brilliant man who should inspire all of us.
Indeed. Such success in the face of adversity is to be applauded.
 
Not forgetting of course that Siteserv had 100 million debt written off when DOB was acquiring it !! (If I remember rightly,the debt was written off by IBRC- what kind of dirty little country do we live in?
 
olamp said:
Not forgetting of course that Siteserv had 100 million debt written off when DOB was acquiring it !! (If I remember rightly,the debt was written off by IBRC- what kind of dirty little country do we live in?
IBRC? You mean Anglo, Enda's favorite bank?
 
Didn't INM get a write off of debt, something in the region of €100m, recently too? What a great businessman
 
And how do we fit such a national treasure into the, new, reformed(?), Seanad?
Shurely he deserves his place... ??
 
