Denis O'Brien - Someone Who Inspires

Fair play to one of Irelands most famous businessmen. With all the woes facing Irelands business sector, he continues to strive to provide services to this country. Not that long ago he was named as one of Anglos top 13 borrowers.The installation of water meters for more than one million homes at a cost of 539 million is to begin next week. Three regional contractors have been appointed to manage the installation of water meters across six regions - GMC/Sierra Ltd, J Murphy & Sons Ltd, and Coffey Northumbrian Ltd."Sierra Support Services Group is part of the Siteserv Group, a leading provider of support services to a diverse range of industries across Ireland and the UK, including petrochemical, nuclear, home energy, energy networks, telecommunications, education, healthcare, events services, civil engineering and construction".Support services group Siteserv had been sold to Millington, an acquisition vehicle controlled by Denis O'Brien, for approximately 45.42 million in cash in 2011 (? I think). There was a little controversy after that deal when a French company claimed it was denied the opportunity to make an offer for Irish company Siteserv.A man we should all look up to as he continues to create employment in this dark recession. A Seanad appointment perhaps should the people choose to keep it alive?