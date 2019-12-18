Department of Education inspectors should rank schools for creativity of education

The Department does a lot of reporting on various topics as shown on its website Inspection Reports and Publications
Unlike England's inspectors who are very intrusive and bury teachers in reporting red tape according to teachers and their trade union, Ireland's inspectors seem to be very light touch. A secondary school teacher acquaintance told me they have no power. Given empirical evidence of performance in PISA tests from the autonomous secondary schools of Finland, the top performing Western country in the tests,there is a strong case for school autonomy with little outside interference
However, the autonomous Irish school system has not been performing well in PISA rankings for the percentage of top performing students. Ireland's percentage in 2018 was a mediocre 15.4% compared to other English speaking countries, with Canada at 24.1%, New Zealand 20.2%, UK 19.4%, Australia 18.9% and USA 17.1%. The 56% gap of 8.7 percentage points with Canada is extremely large.
Could the Department of Education inspectors help schools improve their PISA performance? The Irish school system's emphasis on Leaving Cert exam success neglects creative education such as research, term papers and reports. Possibly, inspectors might persuade schools to emphasise creativity more through inspector rankings for creativity. Parents should be able to use those rankings in choosing a school.
Unlike England's inspectors who are very intrusive and bury teachers in reporting red tape according to teachers and their trade union, Ireland's inspectors seem to be very light touch. A secondary school teacher acquaintance told me they have no power. Given empirical evidence of performance in PISA tests from the autonomous secondary schools of Finland, the top performing Western country in the tests,there is a strong case for school autonomy with little outside interference
However, the autonomous Irish school system has not been performing well in PISA rankings for the percentage of top performing students. Ireland's percentage in 2018 was a mediocre 15.4% compared to other English speaking countries, with Canada at 24.1%, New Zealand 20.2%, UK 19.4%, Australia 18.9% and USA 17.1%. The 56% gap of 8.7 percentage points with Canada is extremely large.
Could the Department of Education inspectors help schools improve their PISA performance? The Irish school system's emphasis on Leaving Cert exam success neglects creative education such as research, term papers and reports. Possibly, inspectors might persuade schools to emphasise creativity more through inspector rankings for creativity. Parents should be able to use those rankings in choosing a school.